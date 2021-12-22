Lady Raiders lose to ECC, ppd. vs. St. Marys
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team won’t be playing its District 9 League home game on Wednesday due to lack of available players due to COVID-19 quarantining. There were no active cases on the team at press time.
The game was rescheduled for Jan. 17.
Next up for the Lady Raiders is their Christmas Tournament next Wednesday and Thursday. It’s a JV/Varsity tournament setup, so the first round on Wednesday has DuBois Central Catholic facing Brockway at noon for the JV game with the varsity at 1:30 p.m. Then it’s a 3 and 5 p.m. setup for the DuBois and Brookville girls’ matchup.
Thursday, however, it’ll start with JV consolation at noon and championship at 1:30 p.m. At 3 and 5 p.m. are the varsity consolation and championship games.
Last Friday at Elk County Catholic, the Lady Raiders dropped a 53-29 decision to fall to 2-2.
The Lady Crusaders led 25-14 at halftime and outscored Brookville 29-15 in the second half to pull away with the win. Tori Newton and Syd Alexander each scored 12 points to lead ECC, combining to score all 14 of the team’s third-quarter points.
Alayna Haight scored 14 points for the Lady Raiders. Jordan Cook added six points.
Jr. high basketball wins
BROOKVILLE — Kellan Haines scored 21 points to help lead the Brookville Raiders ninth-grade basketball team to a 36-28 win over visiting Franklin Monday afternoon.
The Raiders, who improved to 3-0, also got seven points from Jake Semeyn and four from Carter Mackins. They’ll finish out the pre-Christmas schedule with a home game Wednesday at home against Central Mountain.
Last Friday, all three junior high boys’ teams won games, the ninth-graders in a 59-10 rout of visiting Marion Center. Ten different players found the scoring column with Haines scoring 10 points, Jesse Lucas nine and Mackins with eight. Hunter Whitlatch scored seven points.
The seventh- and eighth-graders each beat the St. Marys (Elk County Catholic) Cavaliers. The eighth-graders improved to 1-2 with a 37-19 win with Luke Burton scoring 10 points, and Josh Semeyn and Dan Shaffer each finishing with eight points.
The seventh-graders improved to 2-1 with a 30-21 win over the Cavaliers. Connor Melton scored 10 points while J.R. Rahalla scored five points. Oliver Butcher and Christian Cox each scored four points.
Last Wednesday, all three teams played at Warren with the ninth-graders winning, the eighth-graders losing 55-42, and the seventh-graders edging the host Dragons, 33-32.
The eighth-graders got 15 points from Hayden Freeman while Sam Krug scored 10 points and Josh Semeyn eight points.
In the seventh-grade game, Rahalla scored 14 points while Declan Reitz, Parker Kalgren and Cox each scored four points.
Brookville track holds Polar Bear Meet
BROOKVILLE — Last Friday at the Brookville High School track, an indoor “outdoor” track and field meet was held, drawing mostly athletes from the host school.
Event winners are listed below:
GIRLS
55-Meter dash: Morgan Monnoyer (8.0), 60 dash: Morgan Monnoyer (8.6), 150 dash: Morgan Monnoyer (22.0), 300 dash: Sophia Bille, ECC (52.9), 600 run: Emily Martz (1:57.6), 1,000 run: Grace Neubert (3:37.8), 1,600 run: Sophia Bille, ECC (6:05.1), 55 hurdles: Julie Monnoyer (10.8), 60 hurdles: Julie Monnoyer (10.9), Shot put: Claire Haines (28 feet, 5 inches), Weight throw: Claire Haines (28 feet, 5 inches). Middle School 55 dash: Sydney Murdock (8.7), Middle School 60 dash: Sydney Murdock (9.4), Middle School 150 dash: Sydney Murdock (24.2), Middle School 300 dash: Maggie Shaffer (55.3), Middle School 600 run: Maggie Shaffer (2:13.2).
BOYS
55 dash: John Colgan (7.5), 60 dash: John Colgan (8.0), 150 dash: Jacob Murdock (19.9), 300 dash: Jack Gill (43.2), 600 run: Jack Gill (1:36.6), 1,000 run: Calvin Doolittle (2:59.7), 1,600 run: Calvin Doolittle (5:05.1), Shot put: Brayden Ross (36 feet, 10 inches), Weight Throw: Brayden Ross (25 feet, 3 inches), Middle School 55 dash: Luke Fiscus (8.5).
Zacherl named interim CUP ass’t coach
CLARION — Clarion University Golden Eagles head wrestling coach Keith Ferraro announced today that Brock Zacherl, a former All-American and Clarion graduate, has been elevated to the position of interim assistant coach Monday.
Zacherl previously served as a volunteer assistant coach from 2019 until the present. He takes the place of Nathan Kraisser, who has accepted a coaching position at another institution.
“I have had the fortune of knowing Brock since his introduction to the sport of wrestling when he was young,” Ferraro said. “I’ve watched him evolve, grow, and constantly learn. He’s committed to living his life in a positive and productive way, while expecting the same from our athletes. The decision to retain him for this coaching vacancy was a simple one; we’ve got a lot of work to do together.”
Currently in the midst of his second season as a Clarion assistant, Zacherl finished his collegiate wrestling career as one of the most decorated wrestlers in Ferraro’s first six years as head coach. He earned four trips to the NCAA Division I Championships and compiled an all-time record of 114-17 in the Blue and Gold, including a 59-2 mark in dual matches.
In 2020 he was named a National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) All-American for the first time in his career. Perhaps the most impressive number attached to Zacherl’s career is his undefeated record in home matches, as he compiled a 44-0 record in varsity matches as a Golden Eagle. Zacherl finished his career ranked 14th in all-time wins at Clarion. He also excelled in the classroom, earning four NWCA Scholar All-America honors over the course of his career.
The 2016 Eastern Wrestling League (EWL) champion at 141 pounds and 2020 Mid-American Conference (MAC) runner-up at 149 pounds, Zacherl punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships four times in his career. His best showing came in 2018 when he won two matches to start the tournament to reach the quarterfinals. Zacherl was set to compete in his fourth Championships in 2020 before the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zacherl earned a pair of degrees from Clarion, starting with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics in 2018. He went on to earn his MBA in 2020.
CUP’s Pine wins title at Reno
RENO, Nev. — Cam Pine won the title at 165 pounds and Joey Fischer reached the final at 125 pounds, highlighting the Clarion University wrestling team’s day at the Reno Tournament of Champions on Sunday.
Pine’s win added to the Golden Eagle individual trophy case for the year, marking the sixth time a Clarion wrestler has won an individual title in 2021-22. Seth Koleno also placed at the event, putting Clarion in fourth place in the field when it was all said and done.
Pine was a perfect 5-0 in the 165-pound bracket, winning a 7-4 decision over Oregon State’s Matt Olguin in the final.
Fischer also had an impressive day, coming up just one point short of winning a championship of his own in a 4-3 loss in the final against Oregon State’s 14th-ranked Brandon Kaylor.
Koleno took sixth place at 141 pounds, going 5-1 on the day before hitting his NCAA maximum for the day.
Elsewhere, DuBois’ Kolby Ho reached the quarterfinal round of the 157 pound bracket by winning three straight matches, falling to Oklahoma State’s Jaylin Harper. Brent Moore fell in his second round match to Grand View’s Jack Latimer before ripping off four straight wins in the consolation bracket – two by fall and two by major decision – before hitting his six-match limit for the day.
Thursday, the Golden Eagles close out the calendar season schedule with a trip to the University of Buffalo. SIU-Edwardsville travels to Clarion on Jan. 7.