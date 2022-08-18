Pinecrest CC Championship crowns champs
BROOKVILLE — Last weekend’s 36-hole Pinecrest Country Club Club Championship event drew 42 players in various divisions as Jake Bowser and Sheryl Riesmeyer won championship flight titles.
Bowser shot a 72-69 141 for a six-stroke win over runner-up Ben Carrico (72-75-147). Kyle Cappetta finished third with a 77-74-151. Others in the championship flight were Michael Fritz (77-79-156), Tom McClaine (82-76-158) and Matt Melillo (81-79-160).
Riesmeyer shot an 80-87-167 to win by 14 strokes over runner-up Nancy Smoose (95-86-181) to win the women’s title. Mary Kay Slimak (186), Cheryl Kush (194), Linda Gray (198), Betsy Milford (205) and Judy Roberts (224) rounded out the flight standings.
Denny Ames won the Senior Championship with a 79-82-159, ahead of runner-up Barry Reinard (182). Larry Smith won the Super Senior title with a 80-84-164, eight strokes ahead of Craig Coon (172). Also playing were Norb Baschnagel (177) and Terry Gray (179).
Other flight winners:
First Flight: 1. Mark Neiswonger 152, 2. Tim Kammerdeiner 155, 3. John McLaughlin 157, 4. Dave Osborne 158, 5. Chris Taylor 165, 6. Jordan Manners 168.
Second Flight: 1. Dave Sayers 159, 2. Don Espy Jr. 177, 3. Jim Northey 181, 4. Dan Olson 182.
Second Flight (Gold): 1. Rick Roberts 166.
Third Flight: 1. Rick Tote 178, 2. Jeff Hepler 191, 3. D.J. Sayers 204.
Third Flight (Gold): 1. Kevin Osborne 177, 2. Bob Simpson 185, 3. John Alcorn 191, 4. Bob Mackenzie 194.
Fourth Flight: 1. David Hinderliter 238, 2. Randy Forsythe 247.
Fourth Flight (Gold): 1. Dave Taylor 214.
Johnson wins road race
CLARENDON — Brookville’s Ryan Johnson’s strong finish overcame two mechanical stops in last Saturday’s Allegheny Forest Gravel Grinder Race sponsored by Trans-Sylvania Productions.
Johnson won the overall division in the 82-mile race in 4 hours, 32 minutes and 42.68 seconds, just over six minutes ahead of Shawn Lister. Johnson got through two flat tires in the race and caught Lister in the final 20 miles, taking the lead for good with 10 to 12 miles left in the race.
Johnson averaged roughly 18 miles per hour on a tough course with about 7,500 feet of climbing.
Next up for Johnson is the Trans-Sylvania Epic Stage Races Aug. 25-28, a four-stage race in the State College area.
Lumberjacks head to St. Marys for opener
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lumberjacks kick off their first season in the Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League this Saturday when they visit St. Marys with a 9:30 a.m. start for the pee wee division.
The Lumberjacks, once again, have three age divisions, with the pee wees (8-9-year-old), junior varsity (10-11) and varsity (11-12).
The rosters and schedules are listed below:
ROSTERS
VARSITY
Coaches: Kenny Lindermuth, Chad Householder, Chad Kiehl, Chad Weaver, Kevin Smith, Chris Rhodes.
Players: Tyler Barnett, Cody Householder, Landon Smith, Owen Weaver, Palynn Lindermuth, Isaac Blair, Weston McKinney, Elijah McKalsen, Reegan Painter, Dylan Price, Isaac Castellan, Brady Eberts, Seth Walter, Greyson Stormer, James Graham, Daran Mercer, Cole Mitchell, Ethan Lauer, Jackson Miller, Blake Siar, Taylor Niper, Cooper Kiehl.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Coaches: Chris Rhodes, Dylan Butler, Ryan Porter, Josh Kriner, Chuck Painter, Sean Shick, Nathan Phillips.
Players: Bentley Myers, Gunner Mitchell, Emmett Kriner, Brant McKillop, Kabe Kaltenbach, Liam Bullers, Caleb Bowser, Gabriel Reiber, Mason Porter, Landen Coleman, Mia Knepp, Kenny Lucas, Easton Rhodes, Jaxson McKinney, Sam Campbell, Hunter Hendricks, Dylon Simpson, Connor Lewis, Elliott Schrecengost, Chris Bazylak, Luke Bowling, Jonathan Woods, Noah Boyer.
PEE WEE
Coaches: Kenny Lindermuth, Keith Knisley, Ryan Graham, Shawn Castellan, Glenn Wykoff.
Players: Trey Larson, Hunter Young, Caleb Moore, Enzo Castellan, Conner Wykoff, Wyatt Graham, Walker Lindermuth, John Park, Noah Knisley, Paxton Kunselman, Brooklynn Lucas, Hunter Bish, Aiden Rafferty, Matthew Nupp.
SCHEDULE
August
20-at St. Marys, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
27-at Treasure Lake, noon, 2 and 4 p.m.
September
3-at Reynoldsville, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
10-Punxsutawney, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
17-Johnsonburg, 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
24-at Brockway, 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
October
1-DuBois, 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
Listed are the pee wee, JV and varsity starts respectively.
Flag football signups scheduled
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Football League, a youth flag football league for children going into grades 1 through 6 (and kindergartners who turn 6 by Dec. 31) this fall, announced its signup dates for the upcoming season.
The cost to register is $45 per child with discounts for families with multiple children. Registration will be held at the Brookville YMCA Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The six-week season will likely start Sept. 17 and continue through the end of October.
It’s the 11th season for the youth league that’s sponsored by the YMCA and uses the NFL Flag program as a base. A junior (grades 1-3) and senior (grades 4-6) division setup is used with rules encouraging a broad use of personnel when it comes to handling the ball, running, passing and catching.
Eligible players aren’t limited to being from the Brookville Area School District, but most games, weather-permitting, will be played at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Saturdays with one practice per week scheduled, likely Wednesdays.
Check out the league website at www.jeffcoflag.com. For more information, contact Rich Rhoades at 648-0790 or Tina Householder at the YMCA.