Raiders JV hoops win at Punxsutawney
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Brookville Raiders junior varsity basketball team improved to 5-3 with a 50-37 win at Punxsutawney last Saturday.
Zayden Jordan and Jake Semeyn led the Raiders with 12 points apiece while Jesse and Wyatt Lucas each scored 10 points.
In previous games, the Raiders won the consolation game of the DuBois Holiday Tournament with a 33-6 rout of Brockway. Jesse Lucas and Carter Mackins scored 11 and eight points apiece. In the Raiders’ overtime loss in the first round to DuBois, Hunter Whitlatch finished with nine points.
The Raiders routed St. Marys 53-23 back on Dec. 21 at home as Wyatt and Jesse Lucas scored 18 and 10 points apiece. Kellan Haines and Mackins each scored seven points.
On Dec. 18 in a 42-35 loss at Franklin, Haines scored 12 points while Jordan and Mackins each scored eight points.
Jr. high basketball roundup
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders ninth-grade basketball team improved to 5-1 with a 34-30 win over visiting Armstrong Tuesday afternoon.
Luke Burton led the Raiders with 17 points while Hayden Freeman scored seven points.
The freshmen are back in action when they host their own tournament Saturday at the high school gymnasium starting at 10 a.m.
The Raiders won at Punxsutawney last Friday, 46-37. Burton led the Raiders with 19 points. Landen Marrara and Isaac Burkett scored seven and six points respectively.
The seventh-and-eighth graders split their games at Punxsutawney. The eighth-graders improved to 4-2 with a 35-32 win as Owen May and Oliver Butcher each scored eight points and J.R. Rahalla added five points. The seventh-graders dropped to 3-3 with a 26-12 loss to the Chucks. Oryn Vander Kelen finished with five points.
Both teams hosted Kane Wednesday and Bradford on Friday with a doubleheader in the auxiliary gymnasium both days starting at 4 p.m.
Jr. high wrestlers win
EDINBORO — Prior to the Brookville varsity wrestlers winning at General McLane last Friday, the junior high Raiders edged the hosts, 39-34.
The Raiders went 4-6 on the mat as Parker McKillop (pin) won at 94, Carter McKinney (decision in OT) at 155, Brycen Coleman (pin) at 170 and Zach Phillips (pin0 were winners.
The Raiders host Punxsutawney on Jan. 17.