Brookville trio lands in Legion regionals
BROCKWAY — Three Brookville American Senior Legion baseball-aged players — Carson and Bryce Weaver, and Riley Smith — were on Brockway’s roster this summer and helped the team finish second in last week’s Region 8 Tournament in Erie.
Brockway finished regionals with a 2-3 record, two of them losses to Elk/McKean champion Wilcox including a 5-0 loss in the final. The loss finished the season for Brockway at 10-8, five of the losses coming to Wilcox.
Carson Weaver wound up hitting .250 with two doubles and 12 runs batted in working on the mound and mostly behind the plate at catcher. Pitching, he was 1-0 with a 4.00 earned run average in 21 innings over five appearances.
Smith hit .184 in 38 at-bats and appeared in 7 1/3 innings on the mound.
Bryce Weaver, back from a shoulder injury by the end of the summer, got on the mound for a scoreless inning of relief at regionals in one of the losses to Wilcox.
Little League All-Star update
BRADFORD — The Pennsylvania Little League Baseball (11-12-year-old) State Tournament was scheduled to get under way at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford on Wednesday.
The eight-team, double-elimination tournament runs through at least next Monday with the finals and “if necessary” game scheduled on the same day.
For up-to-date information, go to www.pastatell.org/Brackets/22-LB.htm.
DuBois, the Section 1 champion, was scheduled to open with Section 3 champion Keystone (Lock Haven Area) Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Three games preceded that one on Wednesday with Greencastle vs. Back Mountain at 11 a.m., Aston Middletown vs. Southern Lehigh at 1:30 p.m. and Hollidaysburg vs. Hermitage at 4 p.m.
Two winners’ bracket games and two losers’ bracket games are scheduled for Thursday with three more games on Friday, including a consolation game between the two teams that lost their first two games.
In other all-star news, the St. Marys 9-and-10-year-old baseball all-stars were scheduled to open the state tournament at West Point Little League near Greensburg on Tuesday as was host DuBois in the Junior Little League State Tournament that’ll run through at least Saturday at City Park in DuBois.
Indiana, the District 7 champion, is among the seven teams in the double-elimination tournament.
Hollidaysburg won the Senior Little League baseball state title last week in DuBois, beating Upper Moreland 7-1 in the final to stay unbeaten.
Neils, Wieszczyks win Parent-Child at Pinecrest
BROOKVILLE — Pinecrest Country Club Parent-Child Championships were captured by two families, Chris and Sami Neil in the Junior Category and Russ and Matt Wieszczyk in the Adult Category.
The Neils shot a 78, which was highlighted by rare double eagle on No. 7. Sami drove her ball past the bell on the par-5 hole and her dad Chris sank the shot from 191 yards out for the two.
The Wieszczyks carded an 80 to win their division title.
MEN’S DAY RESULTS FROM LAST THURSDAY — The event was 1 best ball of four on the front nine and two best balls of the four on the back nine. The foursome of Chris Neil, Michael Fritz, Matt Megnin and Tim Kammerdeiner took first place with the team of Bill Barrett, Dan Olson, Jamie Holt and Greg Truitt finishing second. Two teams tied for third with Ben Carrico, Dave Osborne, Tom McClain and Jeff Hepler, and the team of Ray Carlson, Mike Gray, Hayden Osborne and Andy Martino.
Skins were won by Carrico (No., 1), Truitt (No. 2), Mike Schuckers (No. 3), Dave Osborne (Nos. 6 and 9), Tim Kammerdeiner (No. 7) and John McLaughlin (No. 18).
Physicals slated at BAHS
BROOKVILLE — Free physicals for student-athletes interested/planning on playing a sport in the upcoming school year at Brookville Area High School are available at the scheduled times below. Sign-up sheets for each day along with physical packets are now available at the high school main office lobby from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
A physical form will soon be available on-line at basd.us as well. All athletes must have a physical conducted after June 1 — with the school setup or one’s private physician prior to playing a sport in the 2022-23 school year.
— Wednesday, Aug. 3, 8 a.m. to noon.