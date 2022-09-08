Smith heads to USGA Mid-Amateur
ERIN HILLS, Wisc. — Brookville’s four-time champion Nathan Smith tees it off this weekend at the United States Golf Association’s 41st Mid-Amateur Championship starting Saturday at Erin Hills and Blue Mound Golf and Country Club.
Two rounds of stroke play pairs the field from 264 golfers to the low 64 for a single-elimination match play tournament beginning Monday and running through Thursday with a 36-hole final.
The 44-year-old Smith won Mid-Am titles in 2003, 2009, 2010 and 2012, earning berths in the following spring’s Masters at August National Golf Course in Augusta, Ga. He’ll serve as the captain of the U.S. Walker Cup team in 2025.
If Smith makes it out of stroke play qualifying, he has a chance to improve on his second-best 34 match play wins at the Mid-Am, second only to Jerry Courville Jr.’s 36. This will be Smith’s 17th Mid-Am and 50th USGA event.
College roundup: Cross country, soccer
GROVE CITY — Former Brookville cross country standouts Emma Fiscus and Calvin Doolittle got their seasons under way at Grove City College last weekend.
Fiscus was second overall for the Wolverines in their fourth-place finish at Westminster College’s six-team Fisher Invitational last Friday. She finished the five-kilometer course in 20th place with a time of 19:52.9.
For the men who were fourth out of seven teams at Westminster, the freshman Doolittle was GCC’s fifth runner to finish in 25th overall with a time of 16:12.44.
This Friday, both teams run at the Saint Vincent Invitational.
Another Brookville graduate, freshman Garner McMaster, has started in Pitt-Bradford’s first two men’s soccer games. The Panthers are off to a 1-1 start, losing 4-2 to Alfred State last Thursday and beating Thiel 2-1 in the first game of the Westminster Tournament last Saturday. A second game at Westminster against the hosts was canceled due to stormy weather.
The Panthers visit Muskingum Friday before visiting Franciscan on Saturday.
Lumberjacks swept at Reynoldsville
REYNOLDSVILLE — Both Brookville Lumberjacks youth football teams lost Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League games at Reynoldsville last week.
The Raiders dropped the varsity game, 30-13, and the junior varsity matchup, 20-0. Both teams are 0-3 going into Saturday’s home games with Punxsutawney starting with a pee wee kickoff at 9:30 a.m. The JV and varsity starts are approximately 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Recommended Video
In the varsity game, Cody Householder ran for touchdowns of 83 and 26 yards, throwing a one-point conversion pass to Isaac Blair.
In the pee wee exhibition, the Lumberjacks scored seven TDs with Walker Lindermuth scoring three times on runs of 17, 25, and 25 yards to go with two interceptions. Noah Knisley scored on runs of 25 and 1 yards, and Wyatt Graham, John Park and Enzo Castellan ran for TDs covering 12, 14 and 25 yards respectively.
Jr. high soccer splits matchesKERSEY — The Brookville junior high soccer team fell to 2-1 with a 5-0 loss at Elk County Catholic Tuesday afternoon.
Next up for the Raiders is a home game with North Clarion Friday at 3:30 p.m. Next Tuesday and Thursday, they visit Punxsutawney and West Shamokin.
Last Wednesday, the Raiders routed West Shamokin 8-0 as Bryson Pangallo scored two goals. Declan Reitz, Ally Wilson and Grayden McMaster each scored a goal and assisted on another. Luke Sorek and Colton Gardner added goals while Oryn Vander Kelen and Evie Smith added assists.
Gardner and Wilson combined for the shutout at goalkeeper.
Pinecrest CC golf roundup
BROOKVILLE — In Pinecrest Country Club golf news in the men’s Matson Match Play tournament, Mark Powell beat Tyler Toy to land in the Flight A final against Tom McClaine. The winner of that match will play Flight D winner Mike Winklman in the semifinals.
In the women’s Matson Tournament, Vicki Smith beat Cheryl Kush to win the title.
Saturday in the inaugural Second Swing tournament, a two-man best ball format with players allowed to use unlimited mulligans, Kyle Cappetta and John McLaughlin tied Derek Buganza and Matt Melillo to share the first flight title with a 60.
Zach Hepler and Dillon Wolbert tied Dave Osborne and Dean Leon with a 62 to share the second flight title. Craig Coon and Paul Pysh shot a 66 to win the third flight, Dave Henderlite and Blake Rafferty shot a 72 to win the fourth flight while Mary Kay Slimak and Jan Kenneson won the ladies flight.
Over 100 run at BEE Tough benefit race held Saturday
BROOKVILLE — Last Saturday’s BEE Tough Brooke Emery Memorial 5K race drew 101 participants to the course run on the Rails to Trails course in Brookville.
The overall winner was 15-year-old Jacob Murdock, who won the race in 20:56, just ahead of Alec Geer’s 20:57 with Luke Fiscus (21:12), Matt Reitz (21:44) and Tonya Bond (22:20) making up the top five overall runners.
Other division winners had Luc Doolittle (men 20-29, 24:52), Matt Reagle (men 30-39, 22:38), Reitz (men 40-49, 21:44) and Jeff Rice (men 50-59, 22:44). For the women, Sydney Murdock (under-20, 25:30), Kourtni Jacobs (20-29, 26:49), Rachel McConnell (30-39, 27:34), Leigh Reitz (40-49, 25:18) and Suzanne Scott (50-59, 31:27).