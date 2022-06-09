Park debuts in Appy League
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Former Brookville Area High School standout and New Jersey Institute of Technology pitcher Aaron Park made his debut in the Appalachian League last Saturday night for the Pulaski (Va.) River Turtles in their 9-5 win at Johnson City.
Park threw the final two innings, striking out four, walking two and hitting two batters while giving up a run and a hit.
The Appalachian League is a 10-team summer collegiate baseball league located mostly in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee with one team in North Carolina. It’s part of the Major League Baseball and USA Baseball Development Pipeline.
The league runs a 58-game schedule through Aug. 6.
Park finished his second school season at NJIT this spring.
Geer, Rhoades named All-StarsBrookville Raiders seniors Hunter Geer and Jamison Rhoades were named to the Northern Allegheny League’s Large School Division All-Star team.
The duo was among 11 players from the division teams with division champion Punxsutawney, DuBois and St. Marys. Bradford didn’t have a player named to the team.
Geer, the starting center fielder, hit .328 with five doubles and 16 stolen bases while on the mound, he led the Raiders staff with a 5-0 record and a 3.12 earned run average over 49 1/3 innings with 34 strikeouts.
Rhoades, the starting catcher when not pitching, led the Raiders with a .388 average along with eight doubles and three home runs. On the mound, he was 2-4 with a 3.50 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 28 innings.
Other Large School Division all-stars were MVP Isaac London, Carter Savage, Josh Tyger and Jake Sikora of Punxsutawney; Kaden Clark and Alex Pasternak of DuBois; and Christian and Charlie Coudriet, and Conner Straub of St. Marys.
Small School South Division champion DuBois Central Catholic featured MVP Carter Hickman along with Brayden Fox and Cole Sansom. Johnsonburg had five players with Camron Marciniak, Aiden Zimmerman, Ethan Wells, Kaden Dennis and Luke Zimmermamn, and Elk County Catholic had Tommy Slay and Joe Tettis named. Kane’s Andrew Jekielek and Harley Morris were on the team.
Port Allegany and Smethport shared the Small School North title with Smethport’s Alex Ognen earning the MVP award. Other Hubbers on the team were Travis Cooney, Braden Higley and Noah Lent. Cameron County’s Easton Solveson, Coudersport’s Garrett Kellert, Oswayo Valley’s Cayden Black, Otto-Eldred’s Max Splain and Braden Maholic, and Port Allegany’s Sawyer Price and Drew Evens rounded out the team.
In softball, Large School Division champion DuBois had five players named with Jaden Swatsworth, Sarah Henninger, Bella Gregory, Allie Snyder and Morgan Pasternak. Punxsutawney had three players in Ciara Toven, Avary Powell and Emily Dobbins. St. Marys’ Kendall Young was the division MVP with teammates Kara Hanslovan, Rosa Deprator and Olivia Eckels also getting on the team.
Brookville didn’t place a player on the Large School team.
DuBois Central Catholic was the Small School South champion with Jessy Frank, Madison Hoyt, Emma Suplizio and Morgan Tyler on the team. Johnsonburg’s Julie Peterson was the division MVP with teammates Julia Jones and Natalie Dunworth joining her on the team. Brockway’s Danielle Wood, Kane’s Maya Smith, and Elk County Catholic’s Emily Mauerer and Lucy Klawuhn rounded out the team.
On the Small School North team were Bri Heller, Katie Sheeler and Abby Wolfe of division champion Otto-Eldred, MVP Danielle Nelson of Smethport and Macey Crowell of Galeton. Coudersport put three players on the team with Sierra Myers, Savannah Myers and Emma Saulter as did Oswayo Valley with Laya Phillips, Makenzie Mesler and Brooke George.
Junior Legion 5-2 in ICL
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Firemen’s Club Junior Legion baseball team ran its Indiana County League winning streak to three with Monday night’s 9-5 win over Punxsutawney Post 62 at McKinley Field, running its league record to 5-2 going into Wednesday’s game at Post 62 in Punxsutawney.
In Monday’s win, Brookville led 5-4 going into the bottom of the fourth before scoring three runs to break things open. Kolton Griffin went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored. Owen Fleming, Pierson Ruhlman and Sam Krug combined for the win on the mound with Fleming going four innings and striking out three while walking six. Ruhlman and Krug threw three innings of one-hit relief.
Last Thursday against Punxsutawney S&T Bank, the Firemen’s Club took advantage of seven walks and five S&T errors while getting both of its hits from Sergio Sotillo who also scored twice and stole two bases. Ladd Blake struck out 11 and walked three while giving up one hit in 4 2/3 innings. Parker Kalgren and Easton Belfiore closed things out.
Last Wednesday at home against Kovacick Insurance of Blairsville, the Firemen won 5-3 as Blake went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Luke Burton had two singles and scored a run. Sam Krug tripled and scored while driving in two runs. Griffin went five innings on the mound to get the win, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out three. Burton and Sotillo each threw a scoreless inning of relief.
Thursday, the Firemen host SW Jack of Indiana at McKinley Field starting at 6 p.m. then visit them next Monday.
BAHS Hall of Fame nomination date set
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area High School Hall of Fame committed has reminded interested individuals that nominations for the Class of 2022 should be submitted by Aug. 31. Criteria for nominations can be found on the school web site at www.basd.us/sections/public/BAHSHallofFame.
Nominations received in previous years but not selected for induction are no longer part of the pool of candidates going forward. However, the same candidates can be nominated multiple times for consideration.
Individuals can complete and submit a nomination online or print a hard copy of the nomination form, complete and mail to: BAHS Hall of Fame Selection Committee, PO Box 41, Brookville, PA 15825.
Those selected for this year’s class will be announced shortly after the start of the coming school year with an induction ceremony to be held in the high school auditorium on Thurs., Oct. 6, the day before the annual homecoming football game.
CARES for Kids Duathlon July 16
COOKSBURG — The 13th Annual Western PA CARES for Kids Duathlon 5K and Community Walk is scheduled for July 16 at Cook Forest State Park at Shelter 2 on Forest Road.
The cost to register varies for solo entry ($40), team ($30), 5K only ($30) or the community walk ($10). Register on-line at http://getmeregistered.com/westernPACARES. The first 50 racers to pre-register on-line will be entered into a $100 gift card drawing at the race. T-shirts are guaranteed to registrations received by June 20.
Cash prizes will be featured for race winners with a free picnic lunch for all racers and spectators. A raffle will be held during the event, featuring tickets to theme parks and sporting events, and gift cards.
All proceeds benefit Western PA CARES for Kinds Child and Advocacy Center, which serves abused children and their families in Jefferson, Clarion and Forest counties.