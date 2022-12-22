Lehigh finishes 1-2 at Collegiate Duals
NEW ORLEANS — The Lehigh University wrestling team finished 1-2 at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals following Tuesday’s 23-12 loss to No. 3 Ohio State.
Brookville’s Nathan Taylor won his final bout of the tournament, defeating the Buckeyes’ Mike Misita 6-2. Taylor gave up the first takedown but came back with a reversal and then added a second period escape and third period takedown plus riding time.
Monday, the Mountain Hawks (4-5) started with a 26-6 win over Cal Poly before losing 24-10 to North Carolina State. In those matches, Taylor won an 11-6 decision over Cal Poly’s Trevor Tinker while losing to N.C. State’s Tyrie Houghton, 10-0.
Also in the N.C. State match, DuBois native Ed Scott dropped a 12-7 decision to Lehigh’s Josh Humphreys.
Taylor is 2-3 for the season.
Next up for the Mountain Hawks after a lengthy break is a trip to Cornell on Jan. 14.
Jr. high basketball roundup
FRANKLIN — All three Brookville Raiders junior high basketball teams played at Franklin Monday, going 2-1.
The ninth-graders improved to 3-0 going into Thursday’s game at Hickory with a 39-31 win over the District 10 Knights. Luke Burton scored 21 points while Hayden Freeman finished with seven points.
The eighth-graders (2-2) lost at the buzzer, 27-26, as Oliver Butcher scored 11 points.
The seventh-graders (2-2) won 34-28 as Isaac Blair scored 10 points, and Isaac Burns and Oryn Vander Kelen scored eight points apiece.
Last Friday at Elk County Catholic, the seventh-and-eighth graders both lost. The eighth-graders lost 44-23 with Declan Reitz scoring nine points while Owen May and Oliver Butcher each scored four points. The seventh-graders lost 32-16. Dicen Bish and Vander Kelen scored four points apiece.
Jr. high wrestlers in action
HOUTZDALE — The Brookville Raiders junior high wrestlers competed in last Saturday’s Moshannon Valley Tournament.
Several wrestlers turned in top-six finishes, led by 87-pound champion Isaac Castellan. Bobby Hack was third at heavyweight, Gabe Hannah and Carter McKinney were fourth at 101 and 170 pounds respectively, while Parker McKillop finished fifth at 94.
Last Wednesday at DuBois, the Raiders lost to the Beavers, 60-16. Four Raiders won on the mat with Castellan (pin), Weston McKinney (decision), Blaine Altemus (major) and Hack (decision).
The Raiders were scheduled to travel to Redbank Valley to complete their pre-holiday schedule.