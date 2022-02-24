CUP wrestlers top Edinboro; MACs next
EDINBORO — The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team dominated a longtime conference rival in their final dual match of the season, beating Edinboro 26-11 at McComb Fieldhouse last Saturday. With the win, the Golden Eagles have defeated the Fighting Scots in three straight meetings for the first time in 30 years. The last time it happened was over a three-season stretch from 1989-92.
Clarion also locked up a winning dual season with the victory, finishing the year with a 9-7 mark. They also went 5-5 in Mid-American Conference (MAC) action, setting up well for their appearance at the conference championships March 4-5 at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.
The Golden Eagles won seven of the 10 bouts contested, including a pair of major decisions and one win by fall. The latter belonged to Brent Moore, who made quick work of Ryan Burgos in the 149-pound match. Moore immediately slapped a front headlock on Burgos and went for the jugular, rolling him over and pinning him to his back just 26 seconds into their bout. Combined with a major decision by Joey Fischer at 125 pounds and a decision from Alex Blake at 133, the Golden Eagles opened up a 13-3 advantage less than halfway through the match.
Fischer notched one of the aforementioned major decisions, downing Christopher Merlo by a 10-1 score in his final tune-up before the conference championships. The other major belonged to another freshman rounding into form before the MAC tournament, John Worthing. Worthing dominated Joey Arnold at 174 pounds, outscoring him 11-0 to provide his team four match points.
Kyle Schickel won his second straight bout at 157 pounds, nearly recording bonus points for himself with an 11-4 decision over PJ Gohn. DuBois’ Kolby Ho added a decision at 165 pounds, giving Clarion a 19-3 advantage, and Worthing’s major over Arnold officially squared away the team win for Clarion.
The Fighting Scots showed signs of life in the heavyweights, winning at 184 and 197, but Ty Bagoly ended the bout on a high note with a shutout of Max Millin. Bagoly worked Millin for a 5-0 decision to wrap the night up for the Golden Eagles.
Brookville wins medals at TSTCA indoor meet
EDINBORO — Three Brookville athletes claimed four medals at last Friday’s Tri-State Track Coaches Association’s Indoor Track and Field Championships held at Edinboro University’s Sports and Recreation Center.
Julie Monnoyer was fourth in the triple jump (32 feet, 11 1/2 inches) while Laynee Sorbin finished fifth in the triple jump (32 feet, 7 inches) and high jump (4 feet, 11 inches). John Colgan was sixth in the triple jump (41 feet, 4 inches).
Sorbin also finished 16th in the pole vault (7 feet, 3 inches) while Monnoyer was 21st in the long jump (14 feet).
Also competing were Morgan Monnoyer in the 200-meter dash (18th, 28.77), Emily Martz in the 400 dash (17th, 1:06.74) and all four girls in the 4x200 dash (12th, 1:57.3).
Jack Gill finished 19th in the 400 dash (55.71).
Dworek wins at Edinboro Last Chance
EDINBORO — The Slippery Rock University men’s indoor track and field team recorded 12 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference automatic qualifying marks, one NCAA provisional qualifying mark and nine event wins Friday at the Edinboro Last Chance Meet hosted by Edinboro University.
The one NCAA mark came in a winning effort in the shot put from Bradford’s John Eakin, who posted a throw of 16.46 meters one week after throwing a career best 16.86 meters. Joshua Gose took second in the shot put with a toss of 15.97 meters, followed by Eric Schulz in third with a PSAC mark of 14.40 meters.
Clearfield’s Taye Lynch and Zack Duda went 1-2 in the triple jump with a pair of PSAC marks. Lynch won the competition with a leap of 14.04 meters, while Duda followed at 13.11 meters.
The final event win in the field came from former Brookville state medalist Bryan Dworek, who won the long jump with a leap of 6.56 meters, or for those who prefer traditional measurements, 21 feet, 6 1/4 inches.
On the track, Dworek also won the 60-meter dash with a PSAC mark of 7.03 seconds. Jonathan Marfisi took second right on the PSAC standard of 7.10 seconds to guarantee his spot at the conference meet next weekend. Marfisi also won the 200-meter dash in 22.71 seconds, just one one-hundredth of a second off the PSAC mark of 22.70 seconds.
Also at Edinboro for the Rock women, Brookville’s Danielle MacBeth finished 10th in the long jump (14 feet, 11 1/2 inches) and 11th in he 60 hurdles (10.31).
The PSAC Indoor Championships are this Saturday and Sunday, also at Edinboro.
— For Indiana University of Pa., Brookville’s Addison Singleton finished 18th in the 60 hurdles (9.22) at Sunday’s Jud Logan Memorial Tune-Up held at Kent State.
— Another former Brookville standout, Seth Ray, will compete at the Presidents Athletic Conference Championships Thursday at Youngtown State.
Ray will be busy as he’s entered in the high, long and triple jumps along with pole vault.
Junior high basketball finishes season
BROOKVILLE — All three Brookville Raiders junior high basketball teams finished their seasons last Friday at home.
The ninth-graders wrapped up a 17-0 season with a 46-35 win over Tyrone. Kellan Haines scored 15 points while Jesse Lucas, Jake Semeyn and Wyatt Lucas scored nine, seven and six points apiece.
The eighth-graders finished 13-6 after losing 44-18 to DuBois. Landen Marrara scored five points while Hayden Freeman finished with four points. The seventh-graders also finished 13-6 with a 16-12 win over DuBois as Christian Cox scored seven points.