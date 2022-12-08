Jr. high girls triumph
FOXBURG — The Brookville Lady Raiders junior high basketball teams wrapped up its regular-season schedule with a sweep of A-C Valley Monday afternoon.
The A squad improved to 8-5 with a 26-6 win as Ally Wilson scored seven points, and Lily Plyler and Gabby McLaughlin each scored four points. Nine different players found the scoring column.
The B squad won 16-9 to finish the season at 6-6. Sydney Murdock and Evie Smith each scored four points to lead the Lady Raiders.
The A squad will play in Saturday’s tournament at Redbank Valley to wrap up the season.
Last week, both teams played Clarion-Limestone and Karns City at home. Thursday, the Lady Raiders won the A game 33-27 as Wilson and Emma Northey each scored eight points and Whitney Guth scored seven points. In the B game, C-L won 27-14. Izzy Schrecengost scored three points for the Lady Raiders.
Last Wednesday, the A team lost in overtime to Karns City, 28-25. Wilson led the Lady Raiders with eight points. Lily Plyler scored six points. Karns City won the B game, 34-3.
Jr. high boys open season
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders seventh-and-eighth grade basketball teams won their season-opening games at Brockway Tuesday.
The seventh-graders won, 42-23, as Oryn Vander Kelen led the Raiders with 11 points. Isaac Blair scored 10 points, sinking six of eight free throws. Bryson Pangallo and Dicen Bish each scored six points.
The eighth-graders won, 32-24, as Connor Melton scored 10 points, Owen May added eight points and Oliver Butcher finished with six points.
The Raiders’ ninth-graders were scheduled to host Oil City Wednesday. All three junior high teams visit Altoona Thursday.
Port Allegany loses in PIAA football semifinal
CLARION — Despite scoring 30 points in the fourth quarter, Port Allegany came up short on becoming the second straight District 9 Class 1A team to reach the state final when the Gators lost 46-36 to WPIAL champion Union-New Castle last Friday night at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
The Gators, who finished 12-2, led 6-0 to start the game, but found themselves down 28-6 to start the fourth quarter and then 40-14 by the 7:46 mark of the fourth quarter. They somehow rallied to within 46-36 on Blaine Moses’ 1-yard run with under two minutes to go, but a missed two-point conversion try failed to get the game within one score and two-point conversion.
Noah Archer finished with 15 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown with quarterback Drew Evens completed 20 of 28 passes for 219 yards. Moses ran for 86 yards on 13 carries.
Union meets Steelton-Highspire in the PIAA final Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School starting at 1 p.m.