Park wraps up season in Appy League
PULASKI, Va. — Former Brookville Raiders standout and New Jersey Institute of Technology pitcher Aaron Park completed his season with the Pulaski River Turtles in the Appalachian League last weekend.
Park’s final outing of the summer came in last Wednesday’s 8-2 win at home against the Danville Otterbots. In his longest outing of the season, Park threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and two runs while striking out seven and walking two.
Park, one of 25 pitchers who saw action in the 56-game season, finished 2-9 with a 6.41 earned run average covering 19 2/3 innings over 10 appearances. He gave up 22 hits while striking out 24 and walking 13.
Pulaski finished 27-29 in the East Division, in second place behind the Burlington Sock Puppets who wound up losing 5-2 to the Kingsport Axmen in Monday night’s league championship game.
Park enters his junior year starting this fall at NJIT.
Hollidaysburg in Mid-Atlantic Regional
BRISTOL, Conn. — Breaking a 2-2 tie in the top of the sixth inning, Naaman Little League of Delaware scored three runs and held off Pennsylvania Little League champion Hollidaysburg for a 5-4 win Tuesday night in the winner’s bracket final at the Mid-Atlantic Regional.
The loss dropped Hollidaysburg into Thursday’s losers’ bracket final against Washington D.C. at 1 p.m. Thursday’s winner plays Delaware in the regional final Friday at 3 p.m.
Hollidaysburg beat Washington D.C. in Sunday’s opening game, 7-3. Tuesday, Delaware got a two-out, three-run homer from Peter Hudson to break the 2-2 tie.
In the bottom of the sixth, Hollidaysburg scored twice, but had runners stranded on first and second when a strikeout ended the game.
The Mid-Atlantic Regional champion advances to the Little League World Series that begins next Wednesday in Williamsport. It’s a 20-team event now, with 10 from the United States and 10 international teams.
Continuing coverage can be found on the ESPN family of networks and www.littleleague.org.
Pinecrest Country Club golf roundup
BROOKVILLE — Here at the latest results from Pinecrest Country Club:
Men’s Day Results from last Thursday — In a one best ball on odd holes and two best balls on even holes format, the foursome of Chris Neil, Josh Bish, Bill Barrett and Jamie Holt won with a 91, two strokes better than two teams, including the foursome of Mike McMurray, Denny Ames, Alan Wein and Bill Reitz, and the team of Matt Melillo, Mark Powell, Matt Mohney and Tim Kammerdeiner.
Skins were won by Mohney (No. 8), Dave Osborne (No. 13), Kammerdeiner (No. 14) and Greg Rafferty (No. 17).
Flag football signups scheduled
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Football League, a youth flag football league for children going into grades 1 through 6 (and kindergartners who turn 6 by Dec. 31) this fall, announced its signup dates for the upcoming season.
The cost to register is $45 per child with discounts for families with multiple children. Registration will be held at the Brookville YMCA Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The six-week season will likely start Sept. 17 and continue through the end of October.
It’s the 11th season for the youth league that’s sponsored by the YMCA and uses the NFL Flag program as a base. A junior (grades 1-3) and senior (grades 4-6) division setup is used with rules encouraging a broad use of personnel when it comes to handling the ball, running, passing and catching.
Eligible players aren’t limited to being from the Brookville Area School District, but most games, weather-permitting, will be played at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Saturdays with one practice per week scheduled, likely Wednesdays.
Check out the league website at www.jeffcoflag.com. For more information, contact Rich Rhoades at 648-0790 or Tina Householder at the YMCA.