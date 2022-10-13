Lumberjacks’ season ends in playoffs
DuBOIS — Both Brookville Lumberjacks youth football teams bowed out of the playoffs in the Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League last Saturday in games played at Mansell Stadium.
The varsity squad lost 41-27 to Treasure Lake while the junior varsity dropped a 41-13 decision to Reynoldsville. The varsity finished 2-6 while the JV squad wound up 1-7.
In the varsity loss, Cody Householder had a hand in all four touchdowns, scoring on runs of 20 and 35 yards while throwing a 9-yard TD pass to Isaac Castellan and catching an 11-yard TD pass from Tyler Barnett. Barnett and Householder ran for conversions while Householder threw a conversion pass to Owen Weaver.
In the JV loss, Gabe Reiber ran for a 14-yard TD with Brant McKillip adding the conversion run. Connor Lewis had a 2-yard TD run.
Jr. high romps over Redbank Valley
BROOKVILLE — Chase Porter scored three touchdowns on a 44-yard interception return, 64-yard run and 65-yard kick return to lead the Brookville Raiders junior high football team to a 40-14 win over Redbank Valley last Thursday.
The 2-3 Raiders were scheduled to host Karns City Thursday night. Next week, the Raiders travel to Keystone on Thursday.
Brycen Coleman scored twice on runs of 2 and 6 yard while Chase Nimmo ran for an 8-yard TD. Quarterback Parker Kalgran scored on two two-point conversion runs.
CUP football routs Seton Hill
GREENSBURG — Clarion University football team took advantage of key Seton Hill miscues and turned them into points, with Clarion routing the Griffins 40-13 at Offutt Field last Saturday.
Despite being outgained offensively by Seton Hill, the Golden Eagles used every tool in the kit to come away with their second road win of the year.
Clarion scored at least once in all three phases of the game, including two special teams touchdowns and a safety. The Golden Eagles got out to a quick lead and limited the Griffins’ ability to come back, holding them to one score late in each half. Neither team moved the ball particularly well, but Clarion excelled in the other facets to snatch the win.
Quarterback Zach Benedek scored three total touchdowns, rushing for one and catching two on passes from receiver Corahn Alleyne. The first came on the Golden Eagles’ opening drive of the game as Clarion marched down the field, including converting a 3rd-and-9 from the 43-yard line to get it deep into Griffin territory. Benedek converted another third down with a rush to get it in the red zone, and two plays later the quarterback found paydirt. He faked a sweep handoff to Alleyne and busted toward the goal line, with Alleyne stopping and throwing across the field for the 19-yard score.
The two sides traded punts on the following possessions, but the Golden Eagles struck by thwarting what was nearly a Seton Hill scoring drive. Shane Kemper and Drew Blon combined to stop the Griffins short of the first down sticks, giving kicker Luke Hauger a 29-yard field goal attempt. Connor Lyczek busted through the line and blocked the kick, with Legend Davis picking it up and breaking several tackles en route to a 67-yard touchdown return. That proved to be the turning point of the game as the Golden Eagles played firmly in control the rest of the way.
Next up for the Golden Eagles (2-4 overall, 1-2 PSAC-West) is a trip to Mercyhurst Saturday at 6 p.m.