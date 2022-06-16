Park pitching in Appalachian League
PULASKI, Va. — Brookville’s Aaron Park made his second appearance with the Pulaski River Turtles in last Thursday’s 9-3 win over the Princeton Whistlepigs.
Park struck out three and walked one while giving up one hit. It was his second outing with the River Turtles. He’s given up one run in three innings with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Pulaski dropped to 6-6 with Tuesday’s 5-4 loss to Burlington.
Simpsons win Pinecrest CC Member-Guest shootout
BROOKVILLE — After winning their sixth-flight (Nicklaus) title, the duo of Wally and Kyle Simpson won the shoot-out on No. 10 for the overall title at Pinecrest Country Club’s annual Member-Guest Tournament held June 3-4.
The Simpsons were the lone group out of the nine flight winners to shoot a birdie on No. 10, thus taking the title. In winning the Nicklaus Flight, the Simpsons scored 27 1/2 points to edge runner-up Terry Gray and Terry Moore (25 1/2). Norb and Peter Baschnagal (25), Kevin and Blake Osborne (23 1/2), and Dan Winklmann and Justin Bandurski (21) rounded out the flight standings.
Other flight winners/results:
Wood Flight (1st): Tim Kammerdeiner and Scott Bizzak, 29; Mark Powell and Ben Pete, 27; C.G. Mercatoris and Josh Deltino, 27; Jake Bowser and Brady Bailey 26 1/2; Greg Sobel and Mike Schmidt, 20 1/2; Michael Fritz and Patrick Fritz, 20.
Mickelson Flight (2nd): Mike Gray and Braden Martini, 35 1/2; Dan Olson and Jack Matson, 28; Tom McClaine and Jake McCullough, 25 1/2; Kyle Cappetta and Stephen Cappetta, 24 1/2; John McLaughlin and Kyle Wigfield, 21 1/2; Paul Baker and Matt Foradora, 15.
Johnson Flight (3rd): Dave Osborne and Dean Leon, 29 1/2; Jeff Hepler and Pat Preston, 25; Terry Sadler and Christian Sadler, 25; Cole Cook and Nick Gillung, 25; Gregg Rafferty and Blake Rafferty, 24; Matt Melillo and Steve Clark, 21 1/2.
McIlroy Flight (4th): Jamie Holt and Mike Troutman, 32 1/2; Chris Taylor and Michael Braunstein, 29; Rick Smoose and Michael Smoose, 28; Denny Ames and Nick Johnson, 22 1/2; Gregg Fritz and D.J. Bevevino, 20; Ray Carlson and Jeff Smith, 18.
Spieth Flight (5th): Kevin Doverspike and Brandon Doverspike, 31; Craig Coon and Doc Walker, 28 1/2; Dan Conti and Alex McKinney, 26 1/2; Rod Osborne and Bill McKinney, 26; Brian Dougherty and Jake Dougherty, 26; Ed and Bill Sadler, 12.
Palmer Flight (7th): Gus Simpson and Peach Dunlap, 33; Greg Truitt and Caden Truitt, 28 1/2; Wade Northey and Chuck Potts, 26 1/2; Michael Winklmann and J.Z. Kaminski, 23 1/2; Jack Monnoyer and Matt Siwiecki, 17 1/2.
Snead Flight (8th): Jon Borwoski and Jeff Falkner, 28 1/2; Tom Simpson and Joe Simpson, 28 1/2; Jim Northey and Luke Alesse, 26 1/2; Kevin Hoffman and Michael DeLoe, 22 1/2; Matt Megnin and Brooke Holdren, 22 1/2.
Watson Flight (9th): Larry Weary and Jeff Taylor, 31; Don Greeley and Tom Greeley, 28; Max Kutz and Cody Racchini, 22 1/2; Alan Reitz and Jim Rhodes, 22; Eric Coder and Mike Decker, 20 1/2.
BAHS Hall of Fame nomination date set
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area High School Hall of Fame committed has reminded interested individuals that nominations for the Class of 2022 should be submitted by Aug. 31. Criteria for nominations can be found on the school web site at www.basd.us/sections/public/BAHSHallofFame.
Nominations received in previous years but not selected for induction are no longer part of the pool of candidates going forward. However, the same candidates can be nominated multiple times for consideration.
Individuals can complete and submit a nomination online or print a hard copy of the nomination form, complete and mail to: BAHS Hall of Fame Selection Committee, PO Box 41, Brookville, PA 15825.
Those selected for this year’s class will be announced shortly after the start of the coming school year with an induction ceremony to be held in the high school auditorium on Thurs., Oct. 6, the day before the annual homecoming football game.
CARES for Kids Duathlon scheduled for July 16
COOKSBURG — The 13th Annual Western PA CARES for Kids Duathlon 5K and Community Walk is scheduled for July 16 at Cook Forest State Park at Shelter 2 on Forest Road.
The cost to register varies for solo entry ($40), team ($30), 5K only ($30) or the community walk ($10). Register on-line at http://getmeregistered.com/westernPACARES. The first 50 racers to pre-register on-line will be entered into a $100 gift card drawing at the race. T-shirts are guaranteed to registrations received by June 20.
Cash prizes will be featured for race winners with a free picnic lunch for all racers and spectators. A raffle will be held during the event, featuring tickets to theme parks and sporting events, and gift cards.
All proceeds benefit Western PA CARES for Kinds Child and Advocacy Center, which serves abused children and their families in Jefferson, Clarion and Forest counties.