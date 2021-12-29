All-State awards for District 9 football
The PA Sports Writers announced its all-state teams in Class 1A, 2A and 3A Tuesday and a handful of District 9 players and coaches were honored.
Of course, PIAA runner-up Redbank Valley had its share of recognition in Class 1A as the Bulldogs’ Blane Gold was Co-Coach of the Year with state Bishop Guilfoyle head coach Justin Wheeler. The Bulldogs finished 13-2 after a 21-14 loss to BG in the final in Hershey back on Dec. 9.
Three Bulldogs seniors earned a spot on the team — quarterback Bryson Bain, defensive lineman Joe Mansfield and defensive back Chris Marshall.
Bishop Guilfoyle’s Karson Kiesewetter was Player of the Year.
The 40-player team was comprised of five quarterbacks, six running backs, four receivers, six offensive lineman, two offensive athletes, six defensive linemen, five linebackers, three defensive backs, one specialist and two defensive athletes.
The Bulldogs weren’t the only District 9 team to get notice in Class 1A. Curwensville got three players on the team with specialist (kicker and punter) Jake Mullins, quarterback Dan McGarry and receiver Ty Terry.
In Class 2A, two Ridgway players got all-state nods on the defensive side of the ball with senior linebacker Hunter Wall and senior athlete Dominic Allegretto.
Southern Columbia’s Gavin Garcia was named Player of the Year while runner-up Serra Catholic head coach Jose Regus was Coach of the Year.
In Class 3A, Clearfield senior Oliver Billotte was a defensive lineman while Central Valley’s Mark Lyons was Coach of the Year and Jeff Hoenstine of Central Martinsburg Player of the Year.
CUP wrestlers 7-1 at break
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Clarion University wrestling team scored nine points in its final two bouts of the night to erase a sizable deficit on the road, as Clarion defeated Buffalo 21-19 at Alumni Arena last Thursday night.
Clarion (7-1, 3-0 MAC) trailed by a score of 19-12 heading into the last two matches before stealing the win from the Bulls. The Golden Eagles have now won seven straight duals as they’ll return to action Jan. 7 at home against SIU-Edwardsville.
By nearly all projections, the match between the Golden Eagles and the Bulls looked to be a close contest; it was less than two years ago that the teams needed four tiebreakers before Clarion could claim a criteria victory over Buffalo at Tippin Gym, on Jan. 17, 2021.
Ty Bagoly provided the clincher in that one, taking down heavyweight Nolan Terrance to give Clarion an edge in points scored and the 17-16 win.
Bagoly once again provided the official clincher in a win over Buffalo, though this time the team match was decided without need for criteria points. Facing off against former teammate Toby Cahill, Bagoly notched a 7-2 decision.
However, Bagoly would not have even had the opportunity to clinch the match on a decision had the Golden Eagles not scored bonus points in the 197-pound bout. Will Feldkamp saw to it that he would have that opportunity, pinning Sam Mitchell with 52 seconds left in the bout to cut Buffalo’s lead to 19-18.
The Bulls opened up the match with a 7-0 lead after Tristan Daugherty and Derek Spann won at 125 and 133, with the former defeating Joey Fischer in a tiebreaker 3-2 and the latter winning by major decision. It looked like Buffalo could be on their way to another win at 141 pounds as Ben Freeman opened up a 4-1 first period lead on Seth Koleno, but Koleno locked him up in a cradle with 20 seconds left, rolling Freeman over for the pin to halt the Bulls’ momentum.
Brent Moore kept it going with a 2-1 decision over John Arceri. Buffalo’s Ty Raines came back from a late deficit against DuBois’ Kolby Ho to pin him for a fall at 157 pounds, while Cam Pine beat Noah Grover by 6-3 decision at 165 pounds to cut Buffalo’s lead to 13-12. The Bulls won at 174 and 184 pounds to take the 19-12 lead.
JV Raiders start 3-0
ST. MARYS — The Brookville Raiders junior varsity basketball team improved to 3-0 with a 49-11 rout at St. Marys last Wednesday.
All 11 players who got in the game scored as Isaac Hetrick and Jack Knapp each scored eight points. Pierson Ruhlman scored seven points while Jack Pete finished with six points.
In other wins, the Raiders beat Elk County Catholic (38-24) and Ridgway (38-20). Against ECC, Knapp and Charlie Krug each scored 11 points and in the win over the Elkers, the Raiders got 14 points from Pete and 10 from Knapp while Connor Marshall added six points.
Jr. high hoops teams sweep
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders junior high basketball teams combined for a 3-0 day last Wednesday against Central Mountain and St. Marys.
At home, the ninth-graders routed visiting Central Mountain, 47-29, as Kellen Haines scored 23 points, and Hunter Whitlatch and Carter Mackins scored seven and six points respectively. They improved to 5-0 going into their next game at home against Punxsutawney on Jan. 6.
The seventh-and-eighth graders swept to wins at St. Marys. The seventh-graders won 35-17 to improve to 3-1 as Oliver Butcher scored seven points, and Parker Kalgren, Christian Cox and J.R. Rahalla each finished with six points.
The eighth-graders improved to 2-2 with a 34-21 win over St. Marys. Hayden Freeman scored 10 points while Luke Burton and Sam Krug scored seven and six points apiece.
The seventh-and-eighth graders host Altoona next Tuesday before also playing at home against Punxsutawney on Jan. 6.
Jr. high wrestlers start seasonBROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders junior high wrestling team was off to an 0-2 start in dual meets to start its season.
The Raiders lost 41-21 to Titusville last Tuesday as Blake Porter (decision), Austin Colgan (pin) and Lance Spencer (pin) won on the mat. Spencer Hammond (pin) won an exhibition bout.
On Dec. 15, the Raiders lost to DuBois 54-30 as winners on the mat were Brycen Coleman (pin), Lance Spencer (pin) and Blake Porter (pin). Exhibition bout winners were Jordan Hankey (decision) and Porter (pin).