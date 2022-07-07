North tops South in Varischetti, 21-7
BROCKWAY — In a storm-shortened contest, last Friday’s 7th Annual Frank Varischetti All-Star Football game was won 21-13 by the North Squad.
In a game that was shortened due to an oncoming storm at the 2:25 mark of the fourth quarter with the North at the South 18, it was Ridgway’s Domenic Allegretto who scored all three of the North’s touchdowns.
Allegretto scored on a 43-yard punt return and 2-yard run in the second quarter and a 4-yard run in the third quarter, earning the North’s Offensive MVP. His teammate Camron Marciniak finished with 115 yards on 11 carries. Hunter Wall, another Ridgway senior, was the Defensive MVP.
The North was coached by St. Marys head coach Chris Dworek.
The South, coached by Union/A-C Valley’s Brad Dittman, scored first when a pair of Bulldogs hooked up as they did last fall when quarterback Bryson Bain threw a 37-yard TD pass to Marquese Gardlock. Bain completed 14 of 23 passes for 181 yards with the TD toss while Gardlock caught four passes for 80 yards.
Karns City’s Luke Garing set what would be the final score on a 5-yard TD run for the South with 5:27 remaining.
Each team had 10 players receiving $1,000 scholarships.
Also for the South, Brookville’s Tate Lindermuth had one carry for four yards while Central Clarion’s Breckin Rex totaled minus-four yards on two attempts.
St. Marys’ Christian Coudriet and Smethport’s Noah Lent quarterbacked the North, Coudriet completing 4 of 11 passes for 105 yards and Lent going 5-for-9 for 11 yards while rushing for 63 yards on 10 carries.
Grays rained out Tuesday
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Grays’ scheduled game at home against Sykesville was rained out Tuesday and moved to Friday night at McKinley Field starting at 6 p.m.
Thursday, the Grays (9-3) travel to DuBois to face the Rockets at Showers Field starting at 6 p.m. After the Saturday makeup, the Grays host Rossiter for two makeup games at McKinley Field at 1 and 3 p.m.
Sunday, it’s the Grays wrapping up the regular season with a doubleheader against the DuBois Lumberjacks starting at 1 p.m.
The Federation League playoffs are supposed to begin next week.
For the latest updates, go to www.leaguelineup.com/fedleague.
In last Friday’s 8-5 win over the Clearfield Legion Post 6, Tanner LaBenne’s three-run homer sparked the Grays’ five-run first inning as they held off the visiting Chiefs at McKinley Field.
The Grays put six of the first seven runners on base in the first inning against Chiefs starter Tyler Mays. Hunter Geer hit a rare ground-rule double to deep right-center field then scored on Brady Caylor’s single.
After a one-out single by Jamison Rhoades, LaBenne lifted a fly ball over the fence in the right-field corner for a three-run shot. Drew Beichner’s two-out single after an outfield error and walk put the Grays up 5-0.
Geer doubled and scored on Nathan Bonfardine’s groundout in the second for a 6-0 Grays lead.
The Chiefs took advantage of a couple walks off Rhoades in the fourth along with an infield error to score two runs, then another error and walk in the fifth led to a two-out, three-run double by Matt Irvin off Grays reliever Caylor to cut it to 6-5.
But the Grays tacked on two insurance runs on Cole Slaugenhoup’s two-run single in the fifth after Bonfardine and Rhoades started the inning with singles.
Rhoades went four-plus innings, walking seven and giving up three hits while striking out two. Caylor struck out three and walked one in two innings and Geer got the save by retiring the side in the seventh.
Pinecrest CC golf roundup
BROOKVILLE — The Men’s Day outing from last Thursday at Pinecrest Country Club had one best ball on the par 5s, two best balls on the par 4s and three best balls on the par 3s. Two teams tied for first with a 130 — Bill Reitz, Denny Ames, Larry Weary and Mike McMurray, and the team of Ben Carrico, Tom McClaine, Chris Taylor and Tom Simpson. Third place with a 133 was the foursome of Chris Neil, Josh Bish, Jamie Holt and Bill Barrett.
Skins were won by Ray Carlson (No. 1), Kyle Cappetta (No. 2), Bob Mackenzie (No. 3), Tom McClaine (No. 5), Ben Carrico (eagle on No. 7) and Greg Rafferty (No. 9). Skill prizes had Dan Luton closest to the pin on No. 11 and Dan Olson the longest putt on No. 17.
Physicals scheduled at BAHS
BROOKVILLE — Free physicals for student-athletes interested/planning on playing a sport in the upcoming school year at Brookville Area High School are available at the scheduled times below. Sign-up sheets for each day along with physical packets are now available at the high school main office lobby from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
A physical form will soon be available on-line at basd.us as well. All athletes must have a physical conducted after June 1 — with the school setup or one’s private physician prior to playing a sport in the 2022-23 school year.
— Wednesday, July 27, 8 a.m. to noon.
— Wednesday, Aug. 3, 8 a.m. to noon.
Hunter-Trapper course July 9
LIMESTONE — The Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is sponsoring a Hunter-Trapper Education Basic Course scheduled for July 9 at the Limestone Fire Hall located along Route 66 south of Clarion.
The minimum age to register is 11 years old (as of July 9) and interested individuals must complete the online “Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA” course on-line at www.pgc.state.pa.us before attending the class.
Individuals must also register on-line at that address, going to the “Education” tab at the top of the PGC home page and use the drop-down menu to find the calendar and then proper date of the course.
Questions or for more information, contact Bud or Gwen Wills at 814-379-3759.
Duathlon set for July 16
COOKSBURG — The 13th Annual Western PA CARES for Kids Duathlon 5K and Community Walk is scheduled for July 16 at Cook Forest State Park at Shelter 2 on Forest Road.
The cost to register varies for solo entry ($40), team ($30), 5K only ($30) or the community walk ($10). Register on-line at http://getmeregistered.com/westernPACARES. The first 50 racers to pre-register on-line will be entered into a $100 gift card drawing at the race.
Cash prizes will be featured for race winners with a free picnic lunch for all racers and spectators. A raffle will be held during the event, featuring tickets to theme parks and sporting events, and gift cards.
All proceeds benefit Western PA CARES for Kids Child and Advocacy Center, which serves abused children and their families in Jefferson, Clarion and Forest counties.
BAHS Hall nomination date set
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area High School Hall of Fame committee reminds interested individuals that nominations for the Class of 2022 should be submitted by Aug. 31. Criteria for nominations can be found on the school web site at www.basd.us/sections/public/BAHSHallofFame.
Nominations received in previous years but not selected for induction are no longer part of the pool of candidates going forward. However, the same candidates can be nominated multiple times for consideration.
Individuals can complete and submit a nomination online or print a hard copy of the nomination form, complete and mail to: BAHS Hall of Fame Selection Committee, PO Box 41, Brookville, PA 15825.
Those selected for this year’s class will be announced shortly after the start of the coming school year with an induction ceremony to be held in the high school auditorium on Thurs., Oct. 6, the day before the annual homecoming football game.