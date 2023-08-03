DuBois hosting Jr. LL East Regional
DuBOIS — DuBois City Park’s Stern Field is hosting the Junior Little League Baseball Eastern Regional Tournament that began Tuesday.
It’s an eight-team double-elimination tournament that includes host DuBois, which opened Tuesday against Massachusetts. Other first-round matchups had Maryland vs. Connecticut, Maine vs. Pennsylvania champion Mid-Valley and New York vs. New Jersey.
The tournament continues through Sunday.
In other all-star news:
— The DuBois Major baseball all-stars finished 1-2 at the state tournament in Newton Square. It opened with a 3-1 loss to East Side last Wednesday before beating CR Newtown, 6-4. Back Mountain eliminated DuBois with a 10-4 win last Friday. Media took the state title Monday night with a 12-1 five-inning win over East Side. It’ll advance to the Eastern Regional starting next Monday in Bristol, Conn.
— District 10 and Section 1 Minor League (9-10-year-old) baseball champion St. Marys went 0-2 at the state tournament hosted in the East Stroudsburg area starting last week. St. Marys lost 8-1 to eventual state champion Glen More, then was ousted with a 10-0 loss to Pennridge.
— In Major Softball at the Eastern Regional in Bristol, Conn., Pennsylvania champion North Pocono finished 3-2. New York won the title and advances to the World Series starting Monday in Greenville, N.C.
— In Junior Little League Softball, Pennsylvania champion West Suburban out of Johnstown forced the “if necessary” game with the host squad Orange, Conn., but lost 6-5 for the right to move on to the World Series last Wednesday night.
Craig Lewis Tournament crowns champs
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area Little League annual season-ending Craig Lewis Tournament crowned champions in the under-12 and under-10 brackets on July 23.
The Knights based out of Rimersburg won the under-12 division while the Whistlepigs out of Punxsutawney took the under-10 crown. Eight teams made up the tournament, four in each bracket.
BALL finished up voting for new officers for next season this week. To stay updated, go to the league’s Facebook page “Brookville Area Little League.”
First day of practices for fall
BROOKVILLE — The below dates have been posted for the start of preseason fall sports season practices at Brookville Area High School. Start dates are likely the same for other schools with varying practice times of course.
Presuming physicals are completed and turned in to the coaching staff, athletes should be able to start on these dates. Any questions, he or she should contact the coaching staff.
Varsity football: Aug. 7, meet at 4:30 p.m. at field house, 5 to 8 p.m. practice.
Volleyball: Aug. 14, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at main gym.
Boys Soccer: Aug. 14, 5 to 8 p.m. at the practice field (above Hickory Grove).
Girls Soccer: Aug. 14, 5 to 8 p.m. at game field.
Boys and Girls Golf: Aug. 14, 10 a.m. at Pinecrest Country Club.
Junior high cross country (grades 7-8): Aug. 21, time to be announced
Junior high football: Aug. 14, 3:45 p.m. field house, practice 4 to 8 p.m.
Junior high soccer: Aug. 14, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. soccer game field.
Game Commission license update
Here are the antlerless license numbers for area Wildlife Management Units going into Tuesday as reported on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website:
WMU 2D Southern Clarion and Jefferson counties (south of I-80) and west of Route 219 including parts of Indiana, Butler and Venango counties and all of Armstrong County: 86,000 allotted, 23395 available
WMU 2E Southeast tip of Jefferson County, Indiana County east of Route 219 and parts of Clearfield County (south of I-80) and northwestern Cambria County: 52,000 allotted, 21,092 available.
WMU 2F Clarion and Jefferson counties north of I-80 and parts of Venango, Elk, Warren and McKean counties and all of Forest County: 49,000 allotted, SOLD OUT
WMU 2G Extreme northeast corner of Jefferson County, Clearfield County north of I-80, Elk County east of route 219, Cameron County and parts of Centre County, Clinton County, Lycoming County, Tioga County Potter County and McKean County: 35,000 allotted, SOLD OUT