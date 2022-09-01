Cross Country ppd. to Thursday
RIDGWAY — The Brookville Area High School cross country teams’ season-opening meet at Ridgway on Tuesday was moved to Thursday due to wet weather.
Next week, Brookville hosts Kane and Elk County Catholic on Tuesday.
Lumberjacks swept at Treasure Lake
DuBOIS — Both Brookville Lumberjacks teams dropped their second straight games to start the season in the Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League at Treasure Lake.
The varsity squad lost, 40-20, as Cody Householder scored three touchdowns on runs of 47, 18 and 33 yards. Cole Mitchell and Owen Weaver scored on one-point conversion runs.
The junior varsity lost, 40-7, as Landon Coleman scored on an 11-yard run and added the one-point conversion.
The Lumberjacks visit Reynoldsville Saturday with a pee kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. with the JV and varsity games to follow.
Brookville Jr. high soccer starts season
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville junior high school co-ed soccer team got one half of its season-opener with St. Marys on Monday and led 2-0 before the game was stopped because of stormy weather.
Thus, it was a shortened shutout win for the Raiders who got goals from Declan Reitz off a Bryson Pangallo assist and Evie Smith on assists from Reitz and Ally Wilson. Goalkeeper Colton Gardner turned in the shutout effort.
Jeff McMaster is the head coach once again with Leigh Reitz assisting.
Next up for the Raiders was Wednesday’s home game with West Shamokin. Next Tuesday, the Raiders visit Elk County Catholic.
ROSTER
Eighth grade: Ally Wilson, Declan Reitz, Luke Sorek, Evie Smith, Ellis Reyhnolds, Colton Gardner.
Seventh grade: Isaiah Campbell, Sarshan Petel, Grayden McMaster, Kendra Abell, Eli DeVallance, Levi Stephens, Tyler Campbell, Oryn Vander Kelen, Bryson Pangallo.
SCHEDULE
August
29-St. Marys; 31-West Shamokin.
September
6-at Elk Co. Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; 9-North Clarion, 3:30 p.m.; 13-at Punxsutawney, 3:45 p.m.; 15-at West Shammokin, 4 p.m.; 17-at Redbank Valley Invitational, TBA; 19-Brockway, 3:30 p.m.; 20-at Redbank Valley, 3:30 p.m.; 28-Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.
October
1-at Kane, 9 a.m.; 3-at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.; 4-Kane, 4 p.m.; 6-at Bradford, 4 p.m.
Jr. high football kicks off Thursday
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders junior high football team, consisting of only 7th-and-8th graders this year, kicks off the season Thursday against Central Clarion at the C-L Sports Complex before next Thursday’s home-opener with DuBois.
The Raiders sport a 25-player roster for head coach Casey Belfiore.
ROSTER
Eighth grade: Parker Kalgren, Nate Kramer, Dylan Marrara, Blake Porter, Brycen Coleman, Lawson Girt, Armoni Clinger, Chase Nimmo, Wyatt Zickefoose, Blaine Altemus, Logan Furl, J.R. Rahalla, Mason Neiswonger, Zach Haney, Easton Rotsch, Jordan Hankey.
Seventh grade: Landon Altemus, Isaac Burns, Dicen Bish, Gabe Hannah, Jason Ishman, Jordan Sarvey, Zach Phillips, Bobby Hack, Parker McKillop.
SCHEDULE
September
1-at Central Clarion, C-L, 6 p.m.; 8-DuBois, 4 p.m.; 15-at Brockway, 6 p.m.; 22-Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.; 29-at Union, 6 p.m.
October
6-Redbank Valley, 4 p.m.; 13-Karns City, 4 p.m.; 20-at Keystone, 5 p.m.; 27-at Moniteau, 6 p.m.
Heplers win Schuckers Memorial at Pinecrest
BROOKVILLE — The duo of Jeff and Zach Hepler won the overall title of the Gabby Schuckers Memorial Member-Member Championship at Pinecrest Country Club last weekend.
The Heplers won the fourth flight title with 22 points before winning the overall title in a playoff with the other flight winners. Jake Bowser and Tyler Toy won the first flight, Chris Kiehl and Tom Gerg won the second flight, Mike and Cole Cook won the third flight, Jim and Wade Northey won the fifth flight, John Sampson and Terry Gray won the sixth flight, Rick Roberts and Bill Gatehouse took the seventh flight while Michael and Dan Winklmann won the eighth flight.
Sheryl Riesmeyer and Vicki Smith took the women’s first flight title ahead of the runner-up team of Mary Kay Slimak and Linda Gray.
A total of 31 men’s twosomes and five women’s duos competed in the annual event.