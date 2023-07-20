Brockway Legion 2-2 at regionals
ST. MARYS — The Brockway Post 95 Senior Legion baseball team wrapped up its season after finishing 2-2 at the Region 8 Tournament held at Berwind Park.
Six Brookville players were on the roster for Post 95 — Riley Smith, Carson and Bryce Weaver, Pierson Ruhlman, Kai Kaltenbach and Jamison Rhoades.
The second seed out of the Elk County League in an eight-team tournament that started last Saturday, Brockway wound up losing twice to Edinboro, 7-3, in Saturday’s opener and then in an elimination game, 11-6, on Tuesday. In between, Post 95 beat Kane 10-4 and Bradford 10-1.
In Tuesday’s loss, Edinboro trailed Post 95 6-5 going into the top of the seventh inning before scoring six runs to set the final.
Post 95 trailed 3-0 after three innings before scoring two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. After Edinboro scored two runs to take a 5-3 lead in the top of the sixth, Post 95 scored three times in the bottom of the sixth as Pierson Ruhlman walked with the bases loaded to force in the go-ahead run.
Dylan Bash had two hits while Rhoades doubled and walked twice. Carson Weaver singled and scored two runs.
Monday, Brockway won 10-1 over Bradford with Rhoades allowing three hits whiles striking out 11 and walking four in 5 2/3 innings on the mound with Bryce Weaver finishing off the final 1 1/3 innings. Rhoades singled twice and drove in three runs.
Sunday, Post 95 trailed Kane 4-0 going into the top of the sixth inning before scoring eight times and then twice more in the seventh for a 10-4 win. Rhoades doubled twice and scored two runs with Carter Himes pitching 5 1/3 innings of hitless relief to go with 13 strikeouts.
The season finished 13-7 for Brockway.
All-Star season continues
BROOKVILLE — In the Section 2 Minor League (9-and-10) All-Star softball tournament hosted at Zufall Field, St. Marys went 2-0 and punched a ticket to the state tournament starting this week.
In a three-team double-elimination tournament, St. Marys opened with a 9-0 win over Corry, then defeated Titusville in the final, 13-2, in five innings.
St. Marys advances to the state tournament starting Thursday in Lewistown.
In other all-star action:
— Major Baseball (11-12-year-old): DuBois beat Cranberry, 10-2, in one of the first two games of the opening around of the Section 1 Tournament in Saegertown on Tuesday. Cambridge Springs/Saegertown blanked Harborcreek in the other first-round game. The double-elimination tournament continues through at least Friday. The section champion advances to the state tournament starting next Wednesday in Newtown Square.
— Minor Baseball (9-10-year-old): St. Marys is the lone unbeaten team in the Section 1 Tournament in Meadville after Tuesday’s 17-6 win over Franklin. Franklin and FLAG play in the losers’ final on Wednesday with the tournament continuing at least through Thursday. The champion advances to the state tournament starting next Tuesday in the East Stroudsburg area.
— Junior Little League (13-14) Baseball: Oil City and FLAG played for the Section I title in Oil City after Tuesday’s Oil City 4-1 win over FLAG in the second game of their best-of-three series to tie it at 1-1.
— Major Softball: Punxsutawney finished third at the state tournament hosted by Fairchance Little League near Pittsburgh. The District 10 champions finished 2-2, losing 12-0 to eventual champion North Pocono in the winners’ bracket before losing to Caln 4-3 in the losers’ bracket final. North Pocono advances to the Eastern Regional scheduled to start Sunday in Bristol, Conn.
— Junior Little League softball: West Suburban won the state title with a 6-5 win over Plymouth last Saturday in Berwick. It advances to the East Region Tournament in Orange, Conn., starting Thursday.
Pinecrest CC golf results
BROOKVILLE — Bryan Doverspike knocked in a hole-in-one while golfing last Saturday at Pinecrest Country Club. He aced the No. 15 hole from 156 yards out.
In last Thursday’s Men’s Day results, three teams tied for first place in the best two of four balls match with a score of 140 — the team of Mark Neiswonger, Mike Schuckers, Jeff McAninch and Ron Racchini, the team of Mauress Jones, Dan Cable, Dave Osborne and Hayden Osborne, and the trio of Matt Megnin, Kevin Hoffman and Jack Monnoyer.
Winning low net score honors with a 128 was the team of Chris Taylor, Tom Simpson, Kevin Osborne and Tom McClaine. Second with a 133 was Wade and Jim Northey, Cole Cook and Dan Conti.
Winning skins were Jeff McAninch (No. 2), Vinnie Holt (No. 6) and Jack Monnoyer (No. 13).
Brookville sports physicals scheduled
BROOKVILLE — Sports physicals for the upcoming school year have been scheduled for two days later this summer at no cost to the student/athlete. Otherwise, individuals must schedule a physical with his or her own physician to become eligible to participate in interscholastic athletic activities.
Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, Aug. 3 are the two dates to schedule a physical, 8 a.m. to noon each day. To schedule a time, athletes must sign up on sheets in the lobby at the high school main office —open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. — and pick up a physical packet. Any physical conducted after June 1 can be accepted.