ECC advances to PIAA semis
CLARION — At least one District 9 basketball team will be playing for a spot in the PIAA finals in Hershey this weekend as the Elk County Catholic Crusaders advanced to the Class 1A semifinals with a 52-45 win over WPIAL runner-up Union-New Castle at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium Tuesday night.
That puts the 25-5 Crusaders into the final four against WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin, which advanced with a 53-45 win over Imani Christian.
Charlie Breindel led the Crusaders with 24 points, one game after he scored 28 points in last Friday’s 65-53 win over Farrell.
ECC and Canevin will play Friday at a site and time to be determined. Check www.piaa.org for schedule updates.
Wednesday, the other two District 9 teams were scheduled to play as the Ridgway boys were scheduled to face WPIAL champion Our Lady of Sacred Heart in Class 2A with the winner facing the Portage vs. Kennedy Catholic winner on Saturday at the site and time to be announced.
Ridgway advanced last Saturday with a 59-53 win over WPIAL third seed Greensburg Central Catholic.
In Class 1A girls, D9 runner-up Otto-Eldred was scheduled to meet District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic at Clarion University Wednesday night with the winner getting the Union-New Castle vs. Portage winner on Saturday.
Otto-Eldred upset WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin, 56-51, last Saturday afternoon.
Park notches save for NJIT
VILLANOVA — New Jersey Institute of Technology sophomore pitcher and Brookville graduate Aaron Park notched his first collegiate save in the Highlanders’ 5-2 win in the second game of a non-conference doubleheader last Friday at Villanova.
Park went what turned out to be the final 2 1/3 innings, giving up two hits and two walks with a strikeout. The game was originally suspended after eight innings due to darkness with plans to resume on Sunday, but the winter weather wiping out the weekend. That meant that Park got his save.
In three outings so far, Park sports a 6.35 earned run average over 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts, three walks and six hits allowed.
Jersey Tech is scheduled to host America East foe Hartford in a three-game set starting Friday.
ANOTHER BROOKVILLE GRADUATE CHASE PALMER went 3-for-4 with a walk in Penn State Behrend’s 13-7 loss to Kenyon last Saturday.
The freshman shortstop is hitting .381 in seven games for the 5-5 Lions with a double, triple, home run and team-high seven runs batted in.