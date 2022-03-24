PIAA basketball finals set
HERSHEY — All 12 PIAA basketball championship matchups were finalized last weekend and District 9 Class 1A champion Elk County Catholic came up one win short of reaching Hershey’s Giant Center in a 47-21 loss to WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin last Friday night at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
The loss wrapped up the Crusaders’ season at 25-6, two of those losses coming to Brookville during the regular season. It was the fifth time the Crusaders reached the state semifinals and first since a 2009 loss to Kennedy Catholic.
Charlie Breindel led the Crusaders with 13 points.
Canevin meets District 4 champion St. John Neumann in the final Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
In other finals matchups:
— WPIAL third seed Aliquippa, which eliminated Brookville 53-50 in the first round back on March 9, will play for the Class 3A state title against District 12 third-place Devon Prep Saturday at 2:30 p.m. After surviving Brookville’s upset bid in the state opener, the Quips beat Neshannock (53-45) and Avonworth (64-49) before knocking off South Allegheny (57-55) last Saturday.
— In Class 6A boys, WPIAL champion Fox Chapel nearly knocked off District 12 third place Archbishop Wood in last Saturday’s semifinals, but lost 56-54. Foxes senior Jake DeMotte, the son of Brookville graduate Ryan DeMotte and grandson of Brookville native Jack DeMotte, scored 19 points to lead the WPIAL champions.
Archbishop Wood plays D12 champion and rival Roman Catholic Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
— In the other boys’ finals, WPIAL champion Our Lady of Sacred Heart tries to win its second straight Class 2A title when it plays D12 champion Constitution Friday at 2:30 p.m. In Class 4A, WPIAL champion Quaker Valley meets D12’s Neumann-Goretti Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The Class 5A final has WPIAL runner-up New Castle playing D12’s Imhotep Charter Friday at 7:30 p.m.
— In the girls’ finals, D10 champion Kennedy Catholic meets D4’s Northumberland Christian in the Class 1A final Thursday at noon. WPIAL champion Neshannock plays D4’s Southern Columbia in the Class 2A final Friday at noon. WPIAL runner-up Freedom Area plays D12’s Neumann-Goretti for the Class 3A title Saturday at noon. D12 third place Lansdale Catholic plays D12 champion Archbishop Wood in the Class 4A final Thursday at 5 p.m. In Class 5A, WPIAL runner-up Chartiers Valley faces D12 third place Cardinal O’Hara Friday at 5 p.m. Saturday in Class 6A, WPIAL champion Mount Lebanon plays D1 champion Plymouth-Whitemarsh at 5 p.m.
College baseball update
Here’s an update on area athletes playing college sports this spring:
— Brookville graduate and sophomore Aaron Park closed out Tuesday’s 8-3 win over Seton Hall on the mound for New Jersey Institute of Technology. Park pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out two and walking one.
Sunday, Park look the loss in relief in the Highlanders’ 7-5 loss to America East Conference foe Hartford. He gave up a two-run homer, striking out two and giving up three hits.
Park has thrown 7 2/3 innings so far, striking out nine and walking three with an 8.22 earned run average.
NJIT (7-9 overall, 2-1 conference) visits Albany in a three-game conference series starting Friday.
— Former Brookville Raider and freshman Jace Miner gave up three hits and two runs in 1 1/3 innings of relief in Wichita State’s 13-7 win over New Mexico on Sunday. Miner has appeared in five games so far for the 9-10 Shockers, striking out three and walking five in three innings.
— Brookville’s Chase Palmer, a freshman at Penn State-Behrend, is the starting shortstop. He went 1-for-5 in last Saturday’s 7-6 loss to Muskingum.
Going into Saturday’s home game with Hiram, Palmer is batting .300 (9-for-30) with seven RBIs for the 5-7 Lions.
— For the Penn State-DuBois Lions, Brookville junior Tanner LaBenne is hitting .333 (5-for-15) with two home runs and seven RBIs for the 7-7 Lions, who host PSU-New Kensington Thursday before playing a doubleheader there Friday.
College track and field rdp
— Duquesne University sophomore Ian Thrush of Brookville missed much of the indoor season with an injury, but he returned to the track for the outdoor season opener last weekend at the Charlotte 49er Classic.
Thrush ran a career-best 10.69-second time in his fifth-place finish in the 100-meter dash along with a career-best 21.66 in his seventh-place in the 200 dash. Thrush ran on the winning 4x100 relay that won in 40.49 seconds. He was joined by Ryan Marcella, David Williams and Isaac Elliott who won the 100 in 10.39 and 200 in 20.8.
Next up for the Dukes is Saturday’s Carnegie Mellon Invitational in Pittsburgh.
— Brookville’s Bryan Dworek of Slippery Rock was at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational in Myrtle Beach, S.C., last weekend, and ran on the fourth-place 4x100 relay (42.93) and eighth-place 4x400 relay (3:29.7) while finishing 12th in the long jump (21 feet, 8 3/4 inches) and 16th in the 200 dash (22.46).
At the Myrtle Beach Collegiate Challenge held March 11-12, Dworek was eighth in the long jump (21 feet, 8 1/4 inches), ninth in the 4x200 relay (1:33.35) and 10th in the 100 dash (11.17).
Also for Slippery Rock at last weekend’s invite, Brookville’s Danielle MacBeth had a busy weekend, finishing sixth running a leg on the 4x200 relay (1:47.54), and on the 12th-place 4x400 (4:17.63) while individually finishing ninth in the high jump (4 feet, 6 1/4 inches), 32nd in the long jump (15 feet, 7 inches) and 40th in the shot put (30 feet, 1 inch).
Feldkamp wrestles at NCAAsDETROIT — Clarion University’s Will Feldkamp recorded a first period pin to open his day at last week’s NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, but he ultimately fell in his subsequent matches to conclude his stay at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Feldkamp finished his season with a 20-6 overall record, including a team-high nine wins by fall.