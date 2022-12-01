Port Allegany lands in PIAA football semis
BRADFORD — In a surprisingly lopsided affair, the D9 Class 1A champion Port Allegany Gators cruised to a 42-8 rout of District 10 champion Reynolds last Friday night at Parkway Field.
The Gators turned on the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock with a 35-0 lead by the 6:30 mark of the third quarter when Noah Archer scored on a 6-yard run. Archer ran for 85 yards on 14 carries and added a TD reception on six catches for 140 yards.
Blaine Moses had a big game as well for the 12-1 Gators, rushing for 111 yards on 15 carries with two TDs. Quarterback Drew Evens completed 11 of 13 passes for 176 yards with two TD passes and 58 yards rushing with a touchdown.
The Gators outgained Reynolds (11-2), 448-189, containing Raiders standout Jalen Wagner to 116 yards on 22 carries. He had over 2,700 yards rushing and 37 TDs going into the game.
Next up for the Gators Friday night is WPIAL champion Union-New Castle, which blanked defending last year’s WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin, 26-0.
In the other half of the state bracket in Class 1A, District 4 champion Canton faces District 3’s Steelton-Highspire. Friday’s winners land in the state final on Dec. 8 at Cumberland Valley High School starting at 1 p.m.
Jr. high boys’ basketball season opens next week
BROOKVILLE — All three Brookville Raiders junior high basketball teams open their seasons next week, the seventh-and-eighth graders with games at Brockway on Tuesday while the ninth-graders play at home Wednesday against Oil City.
Schedules and rosters are listed below:
ROSTERS
Ninth Grade: Josiah Balzer, Luke Burton, Isaac Burkett, Hayden Freeman, Landen Marrara, Jon Prusakowski, Josh Semeyn, Dan Shaffer, Sergio Sotillo, Rees Taylor, Aaron Turner.
Eighth Grade: Armoni Clinger, Oliver Butcher, Kayden Clark, Colton Gardner, Lawson Girt, Zach Haney, Parker Kalgren, Jackson Lipinski, Dylan Marrara, Owen May, Connor Melton, J.R. Rahalla, Declan Reitz.
Seventh Grade: Tyler Barnett, Dicen Bish, Isaac Blair, Isaac Burns, Isaiah Campbell, Brett McGee, Grayden McMaster, Bryson Pangallo, Jordan Sarvey, Blake Siar, Oryn Vander Kelen, Liam Whitling.
SCHEDULES
NINTH GRADE
December: 7-Oil City (Aux), 6 p.m.; 8-at Altoona, 4:30 p.m.; 19-at Franklin; 22-at Hickory.
January: 5-at Punxsutawney; 10-Armstrong, 4:15 p.m.; 14-Host Tournament, 10 a.m.; 20-West Shamokin, 4:15 p.m.; 23-at Oil City; 25-Punxsutawney, 4:15 p.m.
February: 1-at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.; 6-Altoona, 4:15 p.m.; 7-Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Games start at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted
SEVENTH-EIGHTH
December: 6-at Brockway; 8-at Altoona, 3:30 p.m.; 16-at Elk Co. Catholic; 19-at Franklin; 21-St. Marys.
January: 5-at Punxsutawney; 11-Kane; 13-Bradford; 16-at DuBois; 18-Johnsonburg; 20-at Cranberry (8th first); 25-Punxsutawney; 27-at St. Marys; 31-Brockway.
February: 6-Altoona; 7-Elk Co. Catholic; 8-at Johnsonburg; 10-at Bradford; 14-Tyrone; 17-DuBois.
Doubleheaders start at 4 p.m. with seventh-graders playing first unless otherwise noted.
Lady Raiders Jr. High falls in overtime
WEST SUNBURY — The Brookville Lady Raiders junior high basketball teams were swept at Moniteau last Tuesday, the A squad losing 29-27 in overtime while the B squad lost 27-16.
In the A game, Emma Northey and Julie Greeley scored seven and six points respectively. Sydney Murdock scored six points in the B game. The A squad fell to 6-5 while the B squad dropped to 5-4.
Both teams were scheduled to host Karns City Wednesday and Clarion-Limestone Thursday before finishing their regular-season schedule Monday at A-C Valley. Tuesday’s game at Union was canceled.
Janocko retires from football at Clearfield
CLEARFIELD — Longtime Clearfield Bison football coach Tim Janocko announced he was stepping down following his 38-year career that saw him compile a District 9-record 307 wins and 16 district titles.
Janocko (307-121-3) is one of 21 coaches in state history with 300 or more wins.
Clearfield finished 8-4 this season.