Volleyball ... C-L sweeps; Brookville swept
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Opening the season on a strong note, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions volleyball team turned in a road sweep at Punxsutawney, sweeping the Lady Chucks, 25-20, 25-15, 25-13.
Jenna Dunn put away 10 kills while Hannah Beggs added seven kills while Alyssa Wiant led the way at the service line with five aces.
Thursday, the Lady Lions travel to Venango Catholic. Next week, the Lady Lions host Franklin Tuesday and travel to DuBois Central Catholic Thursday.
In Tuesday’s other match:
Kane sweeps Brookville
At Kane, the hosts swept the Lady Raiders in straight sets, 25-14, 25-22, 25-23.
For the Lady Raiders, Eden Wonderling finished with five kills, two digs and one block. Jamison Colgan had three kills and a block while Julie Monnoyer had two kills and two blocks.
Samantha Whitling dished out seven assists while Jordan Daisley and Whitney Guth finished with four and three digs respectively.
Maya Smith led Kane with eight kills, six aces and 10 digs. Mia Anderson finished with five kills.
The Lady Raiders won the JV match in three sets.
Lady Raiders drop soccer opener at St. Marys
ST. MARYS — After notching the first goal of the game, the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team ran into a St. Marys barrage in a 6-1 loss in its season-opener Monday.
The Lady Raiders struck first on Ally Wilson’s goal off a Kaida Yoder assist, but St. Marys scored six unanswered goals. Lucy Hayes had three goals while Gianna Surra scored twice and Sophia Radkowski added a goal.
The Lady Raiders’ scheduled home game Thursday with Karns City was moved to the soccer field on Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. Next up for the Lady Raiders is Elk County Catholic at home next Tuesday at the football field starting at 7 p.m.
Jr. high soccer opens seasonST. MARYS — The Brookville Raiders junior high soccer team played St. Marys to a 0-0 tie Monday afternoon to open the season.
Ronan Reitz had two saves against the Dutch.
Some 17 players make up the co-ed roster with head coach Jeff McMaster and assistant Leigh Reitz.
Next up for the Raiders is a trip to Karns City Thursday. Next Tuesday, the Raiders host Karns City.
ROSTER
Eighth Grade: Kendra Abell, Isaac Blair, Grayden McMaster, Bryson Pangallo, Levi Stephenson, Oryn Vander kelen, Izzy Schrecengost, Eli DeVallance.
Seventh Grade: Aiden Fyock, Jocelyn Gardner, Taylor Greeley, Gavin Mills, Ronan Reitz, Gage Shrecengost, Austin Werner, Madelynn Mays, Donovan Cyphert, Joe Brosius.
SCHEDULE
August: 31-at Karns City.
September: 5-Karns City, 3:30 p.m.; 9-Kane, 10 a.m.; 11-Brockway, 3:30 p.m.; 13-North Clarion, 7 p.m.; 14-Punxsutawney, 3:30 p.m.; 18-at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.; 20-at West Shamokin, 4:45 p.m.; 23-at North Clarion Tournament, TBA; 26-at Keystone, 4:30 p.m.; 28-at Redbank Valley, 3:30 p.m.; 30-Bradford, 10 a.m.
October: 5-at Punxsutawney, 3:30 p.m.; 7-at Redbank Valley Tournament, 10 a.m.
Raiders jr. high football starts season Sept. 7
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders junior high football team opens its eight-game season next Thursday at home against Sheffield starting at 6 p.m.
The 24-man roster has head coach Casey Belfiore with assistants Kenny Lindermuth, Jamie Lindermuth, Jordan Haugh, Elliot Park and Chad Hannah.
The schedule and roster are listed below:
ROSTER
Eighth grade: Gabe Hannah, Zach Phillips, Landon Altemus, Weston McKinney, Tyler Barnett, Isaac Burns, Parker McKillip, Dicen Bish, Blake Siar, Dylan Price, Jarmarcus Cooke, Brady Eberts, Hewitt Dennison, Jordan Sarvey, Bobby Hack, Jason Ishman, Mason Mineweaser.
Seventh grade: Cody Householder, Colton Hannah, Dominic Mignogna, Jimmy Graham, Landon Rockwell, Palynn Lindermuth, Daren Mercer.
SCHEDULE
September: 7-Sheffield; 14-at St. Marys; 21-DuBois; 28-at Brockway.
October: 5-at Kane, TBA; 12-Ridgway; 19-at Bradford; 26-Punxsutawney.
Games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Pinecrest CC golf roundup
BROOKVILLE — The teams of Vicki Smith and Sheryl Riesmeyer, and Ben Carrico and Tom McClaine captured titles at last weekend’s Gabby Memorial Member-Member Tournament at Pinecrest Country Club.
The Gabby Memorial and remaining Matson Match Play along with the September Slam on Sept. 9 are the remaining points events for the season-ending Fritz Cup that features the top 22 finishers in the points standings in an 11 vs. 11 golfer matchup that’s captained by former Club Pro Gregg Fritz and current Pro Andy Martino. It’ll be the third season of the Fritz cup with both captains having a team win under their belt.
— In last Thursday’s Men’s Day event, best ball on the odd-numbered holes and two best balls on the even, the foursome of Mark Powell, Matt Mohney, Dave Osborne and Tim Kammerdeiner won low gross score honors with the foursome of John and Paul Pysh, Russ Wieszczyk and Craig Coon winning low net score honors. The runner-up teams were the team of Wade Northey, Tom McClaine, Jeff Hepler and Jared Bish for low gross and Josh Bish, Chris Neil, Bill Barrett and Vinnie Holt for low net.
Winning skins were Mike Marron (No. 9), Bish (No. 13, eagle), McClaine (No. 13) and Kammerdeiner (No. 17).