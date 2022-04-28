BALL Opening Day Sunday
BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area Little League’s Opening Day celebration is set for this Sunday at the Zufall Field Little League complex starting at 12:30 p.m.
Among the activities scheduled:
— From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Little League and Minor League Kid/Coach baseball pitch scrimmages on Zufall and Kirby respectively.
— From 1 to 3 p.m., Little League Softball scrimmage on Baughman Field.
— From 1 to 2:30 p.m., Machine Pitch Softball scrimmage at the T-Ball Field.
— From 2:45 to 4 p.m., T-Ball scrimmage at the T-Ball Field and Machine Pitch Baseball scrimmage at Kirby Field.
— At 3:15 p.m., kick ball game at Baughman Field.
— At 3:30 p.m., the league’s fund-raiser Lucky Lotto drawing followed by the Pirates ticket and tailgate drawing at 3:45 p.m.
— At 3:45 p.m., the Home Run Derby competition on Zufall Field. Register at the pavilion at 3:45 p.m. It’s open to boys and girls in three divisions — 11-12, 9-10 and 7-8.
C-L swept at Keystone
KNOX — Last Wednesday’s trip to Keystone wound up a split decision for the Clarion-Limestone High School track and field team.
The Lady Lions fell to 1-3 with a 75-74 nail-biting loss to the hosts while the Lions dropped to 0-4 with a 95-49 setback. Wednesday, both teams were scheduled to host Cranberry.
From there, both teams visit Moniteau in a tri-meet with Redbank Valley on May 10.
Against Keystone, the Lady Lions got a triple-win day from Ruby Smith in the 300-meter hurdles (58.1), discus (84 feet, 2 inches) and javelin (111 feet, 11 inches). Morgan McNaughton and Brooke Kessler doubled with McNaughton winning the 800 (2:46) and 1,600 (5:57), and Kessler taking the long jump (14 feet, 11 inches) and high jump (4 feet, 9 inches).
The Lady Lions’ other wins came from Maci Grenci in the 400 dash (1:15) and the 4x800 relay (15:43) of Kylie Mumford, Emily Jamison, Loraine McBride and Maya Shook.
The Lions won six events as Ty Rankin won the 800 run (2:19) and joined Jason Megnin, Colton Keihl and Cody Whitling on the winning 4x800 relay (9:27). Ryan Hummell qualified for districts in the javelin (he surpassed this mark at the DeMans Team Sports Invite) with a throw of 156 feet, 2 1/2 inches.
Peyton Smith won the 300 hurdles (44.7), Nate Megnin won the 400 dash (58.3) and John Burke took first in the pole vault, clearing 9 feet.
College update: Baseball, track
WICHITA, Kan. — Former Brookville Raiders standout and freshman left-hander Jace Miner made his 10 appearance and fifth start for the Wichita State Shockers in the team’s 12-6 non-conference loss to No. 8-ranked Oklahoma State Tuesday night.
Miner went four innings and got a no-decision, giving up eight hits and two walks while striking out one with four runs allowed, three of them earned.
For the season, Miner is 0-2 with an 8.85 earned run average over 20 1/3 innings. He’s struck out 13 and walked 14.
The Shockers were 13-28 overall and 2-10 in American Athletic Conference play going into this weekend’s three-game series starting Friday at Memphis.
In other baseball news:
— New Jersey Institute of Technology took a 16-18 record into Wednesday’s non-conference game at Princeton. This weekend, the Highlanders play three games at home against America East Conference rival Stony Brook.
Former Brookville graduate and Raiders standout Aaron Park is a pitcher for the Highlanders. The sophomore righty is 0-1 with two saves in nine appearances with a 9.75 ERA over 12 innings. He’s struck out 11 and walked nine.
— At Penn State-Behrend, Brookville’s Chase Palmer is hitting .329 (24-for-73) with two doubles, three triples and two home runs and 16 runs batted in for the Lions, who were 21-10 overall and 12-2 in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference going into Thursday’s non-conference game at home against Thiel.
In the second game of the Lions’ doubleheader sweep of Alfred State on Tuesday, Palmer singled and walked twice in a 9-3 win. In last Friday’s 5-4 loss at Allegheny, Palmer homered for the second time.
— At Penn State-DuBois, Brookville’s Tanner LaBenne is hitting .333 (12-for-36) with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs for the 22-10 Lions who beat Clarion University 17-4 Tuesday night.
In track and field college news:
— Brookville’s Ian Thrush, a sophomore at Duquesne, finished 18th in the 200-meter dash (21.47) with a career-best time while placing 19th in the 100 dash (10.73) at last weekend’s Virginia Challenge.
The Dukes run at this week’s Penn Relays in Philadelphia before Saturday’s Red Flash Open at St. Francis University. It’s the final event before the Atlantic 10 Championships set for May 7-8 in Richmond, Va.
— Slippery Rock’s Danielle MacBeth of Brookville competed in last Thursday’s SRU Open and finished fifth in the long jump (15 feet, 11 3/4 inches) and sixth in the 100 hurdles (16.22).
— At Hillsdale College, Brookville’s Kyle MacBeth threw the javelin 177 feet, 7 inches to win last weekend’s title at the Elaine Leigh Invitational held at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich.