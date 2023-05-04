Lady Lions dumped by ECC
ST. MARYS — Scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first inning, Elk County Catholic needed five innings to deal the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team a 13-3 loss last Friday afternoon at Benzinger Park.
The Lady Lions fell to 2-7 and haven’t played since, their game at home against Redbank Valley getting postponed to May 17. Thursday, they are scheduled to host Moniteau before traveling to Clarion Monday. The Lady Lions visit Brookville for a doubleheader next Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.
All three of the Lady Lions’ runs against ECC came in the top of the first inning when Abby Knapp singled and scored on Jenna Dunn’s triple. Alyssa Wiant doubled in Dunn and scored on Olivia Smith’s one-out single for a short-lived 3-0 lead.
For ECC, Lucy Klawuhn went 3-for-3 with four runs batted in with a home run. Gabby Weisner also homered.
BALL Opening Day moved to Saturday
BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area Little League kicks off its season with Opening Day this Saturday at the Zufall Field complex. Rain last weekend forced the move to this Saturday, with all of this week’s planned schedule also postponed because of wet conditions.
Saturday’s tentative schedule:
Zufall Field
Major Baseball: Whitling Eye vs. Brookville Chevrolet, 10 a.m.; FOE vs. Pirates, 11:30 a.m.
Machine Pitch: Buff’s vs. A&M Family Restaurant, 1 p.m.
Kirby Field
Minor Kid Pitch: Elite Heating & Cooling vs. S&T Bank, 10 a.m.; S&T Bank vs. Bazylak Law, 11:30 a.m.; Bazylak Law vs. Elite, 1 p.m.
Machine Pitch: Miller Fabrication vs. Allegheny Mountain Recycling, 3:30 p.m.
T-Ball Field
Lockwood Processing vs. Brookville Dental, 10 a.m.; Cook Forest Trail Rides vs. Caylor-Greeley Electric, 11:30 a.m.
1 p.m.: Games and activities
3 p.m.: Dave Park Field naming dedication
Baughman Field
Major Softball: Adamson Electric vs. Arby’s, 10 a.m.; Matsons vs. Adamson Electric, 11:30 a.m.; Arby’s vs. Matsons, 1 p.m.
4 p.m.: Home Run Derby.
Pinecrest Country Club roundup
BROOKVILLE — Here are recent golf results from Pinecrest Country Club:
Men’s Day results from Thursday, April 27 — Skins winners were Bill McAninch (No. 5), Kyle Cappetta (No. 10), Mike Schuckers (No. 11) and Michael Fritz (Nos. 12 and 13).
Also from Men’s Day, the foursome of William Barrett, Chris Neil, Vinny Holt and Greg Truitt shot a 99 to win the best ball format (1 best ball on odd holes, 2 best balls on even holes) with three teams tying for second with a 102 — the team of Russ Wiezsczyk, Rick Tote, Eric Sterner and Craig Coon, the foursome of Tom McClaine, Ben Carrigo, Jake Bowser and Chris Zamperini, and the team of Mike Schuckers, Mark Neiswonger, Bill McAninch and Jeff McAninch.
Skins from Tuesday, April 25 went to Dan Olson (No. 5), Tom McClaine (Nos. 6, 13 and 18), Blake Osborne (No. 17), Mike Marron (Nos. 8 and 11) and Brian Dougherty (No. 10).
Golf scramble planned at Pinecrest
BROOKVILLE — A golf scramble that will benefit the Brookville and Clarion-Limestone golf teams is scheduled for June 17 at Pinecrest Country Club starting at 1 p.m.
The cost per team is $400 which includes dinner and live entertainment after the golfing.
The tournament is seeking $100 hole sponsors. If interested in sponsoring a hole or entering a team, contact Wade Northey at 814-227-9881.
Golf tourney slated for May 20
DAYTON — The annual Jim Lindermuth Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at the White Oak Golf Course on May 20.
The cost per player is $60 or team at $240. Prize money is based on the number of teams entered.
Proceeds benefit the Roseville Independent Chapel Ezra Building Fund.
To register or for more information, contact Jeff Lindermuth at 814-715-5788 or Sandy Lindermuth 814-849-2235.