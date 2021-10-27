Lumberjacks sweep Union for playoff wins
STRATTANVILLE — Both Brookville Lumberjacks football teams won ABC League playoff openers in preliminary round action last Saturday at the C-L Sports Complex.
The Seniors routed Union, 58-0, while the Juniors also topped Union with a 20-14 win.
This week at A-C Valley High School, it’s the No. 5 seed Seniors (6-3) meeting top-seeded Slippery Rock at 4 p.m. The No. 6-seeded Juniors (5-4) face top-seeded Armstrong at noon.
For the Seniors, Chase Nimmo and Parker Kalgren each scored three touchdowns while Parker McKillop and Cody Householder also found the end zone. Householder, Nimmo, Gabe Hannah, Isaac Castellan and Owen Weaver scored two-point conversions.
The Juniors avenged a 12-6 regular-season loss to Union as they rallied from a 14-0 deficit in the first quarter. Landon Smith scored on a 22-yard TD pass from Owen Weaver late in the second quarter.
In the third, the Lumberjacks tied it up on a 91-yard run by Smith followed by a two-point run from Weaver. Then with just 30 seconds left in the game, Weaver capped a 12-play drive with a 3-yard TD run.
Weaver then caused a fumble on the ensuing kickoff that was recovered by Brant McKillop to allow the Lumberjacks kneel out the clock for the win.
In the other Senior game Saturday, No. 3 seed Armstrong plays No. 2 seed East Brady at 2 p.m. after beating Clarion-Limestone, 20-12.
The other Junior game has No. 2 seed Redbank Valley taking on No. 5 seed Karns City, which blanked Slippery Rock 4-0. That game kicks off at 10 a.m.
This week’s winners and losers advance to next week’s finals and consolation finals scheduled for Slippery Rock at times to be announced.
Ferguson, Simko cited by D9and10Sports.com
WARREN — Outstanding performances from Clearfield’s Karson Kline and Redbank Valley’s Ashton Kahle earn the duo D9and10Sports.com District 9 Jim Kelly Co-players of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
Kline had a monster night on the offensive side of the football for the Bison in a 47-14 win over Bellefonte that improved Clearfield to 9-0 on the season. He caught six passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns.
Kahle, meanwhile, led a stellar defensive effort for Redbank Valley in a 28-6 win over Union/A-C Valley by intercepting three passes. That was three of nine forced turnovers by the Bulldogs in the game.
Honorable Mention: Brayden Fox (Brockway), Oliver Billotte (Clearfield), Jase Ferguson (Central Clarion County), Christian Simko (Central Clarion County), Thad Butler (Curwensville), Ben McGarry (Curwensville), Luke Garing (Karns City), Kyle Nellis (Keystone), Hunter App (Otto-Eldred), Gavin Jimerson (Otto-Eldred), Noah Archer (Port Allegany), Blane Moses (Port Allegany), Zeke Bennett (Punxsutawney), Domenic Allegretto (Ridgway), Christian Coudriet (St. Marys), Logan Mosier (St. Marys).
Jr. high girls’ hoops begins
CLARION — The Brookville junior high girls’ basketball teams opened their season, playing their third game at Clarion on Monday and getting a sweep.
While the new schedule features mostly teams from the KSAC, the Lady Raiders still play a seventh-and-eighth grade setup although the KSAC calls it A and B teams.
The eighth-graders, who play the A schedule, improved to 2-1 with a 44-28 win with Hannah Geer and Samantha Whitling scoring 13 and 10 points respectively. The seventh-graders improved to 3-0 with a 40-0 shutout win as Evie Smith and Jayna Allshouse scored 10 and six points respectively.
Last Friday, both teams won at home against North Clarion as the eighth-graders won 26-18 behind 14 points from Whitling and five from Geer. The seventh-graders won 18-6 as Whitney Guth scored eight points, and Aubrey Belfiore and Emma Northey each scored four points.
Last Wednesday at Union, the seventh-graders won, 13-12, as Guth scored five points and Northey and Smith each added four points. Whitling scored five points for the eighth-graders in a 15-8 loss to the Damsels.
Both teams host Cranberry Thursday and Redbank Valley Friday.