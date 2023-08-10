Track medals for Bliss, Smith
Two Rimersburg natives and Union/A-C Valley track and field athletes earned medals in two meets over the past week.
Evie Bliss, the District 9 and PIAA Class 2A javelin champion who won the USATF Under-20 title this summer, journeyed to the Pan Am U-20 games in Puerto Rico Sunday and won a silver medal with a career-best throw of 173 feet.
Bliss starts her college career this fall at Bucknell University.
Hayden Smith, a rising senior at Union this fall, won his second straight AAU Junior Olympic Under-18 high jump title by clearing 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches while competing at the national AAU meet at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
Smith chases for his third straight PIAA title next spring.
Little League All-Star roundup
DuBOIS — DuBois City Park’s Stern Field hosted the Junior Little League Baseball Eastern Regional Tournament, which wrapped up last Saturday with Hillsdale, N.J., beating Berlin, Md., 8-3 in the final.
The host DuBois squad wound up making the final four field and finished 3-2. It was eliminated last Friday with a 12-1 loss to Massapequa, N.Y.
New Jersey advanced to the Junior Little League World Series in Taylor, Mich., starting Sunday.
In other all-star news:
— Pennsylvania Major (11-12-year-old) Division champion Media won its opening game at the Mid-Atlantic Regional in Bristol, Conn., beating Maryland 6-2 on Sunday. It was scheduled to play Washington, D.C., Tuesday night.
— Longtime area umpire Justin Skiba was also a regional qualifier and got to work at the New England Regional for the Major baseball division also hosted at Bristol, Conn. Maine is the lone unbeaten in the four-team bracket. Wednesday, New Hampshire and Massachusetts play with the winner facing Maine in Thursday’s final.
Pinecrest Country Club golf report
BROOKVILLE — Men’s Day golf results from Pinecrest Country Club from last Thursday’s event, which was two best balls on par 3s and 4s and one best ball on par 5:
First place with a 122 gross score was the team of Ray Carlson, Andy Martino, Gregg Rafferty and Dave Osborne while first place low net score with a 108 was won by the foursome of Tom Simpson, Tom McClaine, Jeff Hepler and Kevin Osborne.
Two teams tied for second in the low net division with a 115 were the teams of Chris Neil, Vinny Holt, Josh Bish and Bill Barrett, and Cole Cook, Dan Conti, Wade Northey and Jim Northey.
Skins were won by Mike Schukers (No. 1), Holt (No. 3), Carlson (No. 4), Jeff McAninch (No. 7 eagle), Tim Kammerdeiner (No. 8), Jim Campbell (No. 10), Cook (No. 13) and Craig Coon (No. 15).
McAninch was closest to the pin on the third shot on No. 7, Dave Osborne won closest to the pin on the second shot on No. 11 and Coon had the longest putt on No. 15.
Flag football signups scheduled
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Football League, a youth flag football league for children going into grades 1 through 6 (and kindergartners who turn 6 by Dec. 31) this fall, announced its signup dates for the upcoming season.
The cost to register is $45 per child with discounts for families with multiple children. Registration will be held at the Brookville YMCA Aug. 29th and 31st, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The six-week season will likely start Sept. 16 and continue through the end of October.
It’s the 12th season for the youth league that’s sponsored by the YMCA and uses the NFL Flag program as a base. A junior (grades 1-3) and senior (grades 4-6) division setup is used with rules encouraging a broad use of personnel when it comes to handling the ball, running, passing and catching.
Eligible players aren’t limited to being from the Brookville Area School District, but most games, weather-permitting, will be played at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Saturdays with one practice per week scheduled, likely Wednesdays.
Check out the league website at www.jeffcoflag.com. For more information, contact Rich Rhoades at 648-0790 or Tina Householder at the YMCA.
First day of practices for fall
BROOKVILLE — The below dates have been posted for the start of preseason fall sports season practices at Brookville Area High School. Start dates are likely the same for other schools with varying practice times of course.
Presuming physicals are completed and turned in to the coaching staff, athletes should be able to start on these dates. Any questions, he or she should contact the coaching staff.
Volleyball: Aug. 14, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at main gym.
Boys Soccer: Aug. 14, 5 to 8 p.m. at the practice field (above Hickory Grove).
Girls Soccer: Aug. 14, 5 to 8 p.m. at game field.
Boys and Girls Golf: Aug. 14, 10 a.m. at Pinecrest Country Club.
Junior high cross country (grades 7-8): Aug. 21, time to be announced
Junior high football: Aug. 14, 3:45 p.m. field house, practice 4 to 8 p.m.
Junior high soccer: Aug. 14, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. soccer game field.
PGC license update
Here are the antlerless license numbers for area Wildlife Management Units going into Tuesday as reported on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website:
WMU 2D Southern Clarion and Jefferson counties (south of I-80) and west of Route 219 including parts of Indiana, Butler and Venango counties and all of Armstrong County: 86,000 allotted, 20,687 available
WMU 2E Southeast tip of Jefferson County, Indiana County east of Route 219 and parts of Clearfield County (south of I-80) and northwestern Cambria County: 52,000 allotted, 19,756 available.
WMU 2F Clarion and Jefferson counties north of I-80 and parts of Venango, Elk, Warren and McKean counties and all of Forest County: 49,000 allotted, SOLD OUT
WMU 2G Extreme northeast corner of Jefferson County, Clearfield County north of I-80, Elk County east of route 219, Cameron County and parts of Centre County, Clinton County, Lycoming County, Tioga County Potter County and McKean County: 35,000 allotted, SOLD OUT