BALL work day Saturday
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area Little League rescheduled its first field work day the Little League complex at Zufall Field for this Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
Volunteers should bring rakes, shovels, garbage bags, wheel barrows, weed eaters and leaf blowers to help clean up all leftover winter debris while leveling any low lying areas on playing surfaces and cleaning up and repairing any bleachers at the various fields.
Team field assignments:
— Zufall Field: A&M, FOE, Edwards Jones and Pirates.
— Kirby: Miller Fabrication, S&T Bank, Whitling Eye, Elite Heating & Cooling, D’Argy, Allegheny Hauling.
— Tee Ball: Arby’s, Fox’s, Buff’s, Birch Cleaning Service, Wells Auto Wrecking, Allegheny Mountain Recycling, K&T Supplies, KS Horses.
Volunteers are encouraged to come to the complex and help at their convenience on whichever day the work day is scheduled.
The league thanked the Brookville FOE Eagles for their support and donation of $542 from last weekend’s Dave Park Memorial Cornhole Tournament. The Eagles also donated a popcorn machine, oil and kernels for the concession stand for the upcoming season.
Park picks up save for NJIT
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — The New Jersey Institute of Technology Highlanders picked up a non-conference 4-3 win over Rider Tuesday afternoon at Sonny Pittaro Field.
Former Brookville Raiders standout Aaron Park picked up his second save of the season, a three-inning scoreless stint that saw him allow one hit and one walk while striking out one. He allowed an unearned run in the seventh inning and in the ninth, stranded a Rider runner at third to secure the win.
Park is 0-1 with his two saves in eight appearances with a 9.82 earned run average over 11 innings with 11 strikeouts and eight walks.
The Highlanders improved to 14-13 and resume their America East Conference schedule Friday at home for the start of a three-game set against University of Maryland-Baltimore County.
In Division B of the conference, the Highlanders are 8-4, behind Stony Brook — it is not eligible for the postseason due to moving from the conference after this year — and ahead of UMBC (5-7) and Binghamton (4-8).
Division A has Maine, Albany, UMass-Lowell and Hartford.
— Also Tuesday, former Brookville Raiders standout Jace Miner started and threw one inning in what Wichita State used as a “bullpen” game in an 8-5 loss to No. 3-ranked Oklahoma State.
Miner, the first of eight Shockers pitchers, gave up one hit, two runs and hit two batters. He dropped to 0-2 and with a 9.69 ERA in eight appearances covering 13 innings. He’s struck out eight and walked nine.
Wichita State was 13-19 overall going into Thursday’s start of a three-game home set with American Athletic Conference rival Cincinnati. The Shockers are 2-4 in conference play.
— The Penn State-Behrend Lions swept a doubleheader from Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference rival Medaille Tuesday in Buffalo, 7-1 and 6-1, as they improved to 12-9 overall and 6-2 in the AMCC.
Brookville freshman Chase Palmer entered the second game as a substitute at shortstop and went 0-for-1. For the season, he’s hitting .283 in 15 games (13-for-46) with a double, triple, home run and eight runs batted in.
Behrend was scheduled to host Hiram for a non-conference game on Thursday before hosting PSU-Altoona for a conference doubleheader on Saturday.
— Penn State-DuBois junior first baseman/DH Tanner LaBenne of Brookville was hitting .323 (10-for-31) with three home runs and nine RBIs in 18 games for the 13-10 Lions who were scheduled to play a doubleheader at PSU-Beaver Wednesday. Friday and Saturday, the Lions were scheduled to host PSU-Greater Allegheny in single games both days.
Brentham wins 10K at Westminster Invite
NEW WILMINGTON — Brookville’s Ethan Brentham, a junior at Slippery Rock University, hit a PSAC automatic qualifying mark in winning the 10,000-meter run with a time of 33:04.68 at last Saturday’s Westminster Invitational.
Brentham wasn’t the only former Raider in action at the meet. Junior Danielle MacBeth finished 12th in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 7 inches.
— Also at Westminster, Brookville’s Seth Ray at Grove City College was fifth in the javelin (172 feet, 11 inches), 18th in the discus (100 feet, 4 inches) and 21st in the shot put (33 feet, 8 inches).
— Indiana University of Pa.’s Addison Singleton of Brookville ran at the Ed Fry Invitational held at IUP and finished fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.91) and ninth in the 400 hurdles (1:03.22).
— At Hillsdale University in Michigan, former Brookville standout Kyle Smith finished fourth in the javelin at the Flames Invitational held last weekend in Cleveland, Tenn., with a toss of 182 feet, 6 inches.