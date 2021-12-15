Clarion wrestlers sweep at Messiah Duals
MECHANICSBURG — The Clarion University wrestling team ran its dual match win streak to six straight last Saturday, with Clarion defeating Stevens Institute of Technology 36-14 and Messiah 35-15 at the Messiah Duals. Clarion (6-1, 2-0 MAC) racked up the bonus points in their wins over the Ducks and the Falcons, notching six wins by fall and a number of tech falls as well.
Brookville’s Caleb Hetrick went 2-0 at 174 pounds. He won by injury default against Stevens’ Frank Medina and notched a 17-0 technical fall against Messiah’s Tyler Riley.
For the season, Hetrick is now 7-4.
Clarion is off to the Reno Tournament of Champions this Sunday, then travel to Buffalo next Thursday to complete their calendar year schedule before returning to action Jan. 7 in Mid-America Conference play Jan. 7 at home against SIU-Edwardsville.
Jr. high basketball begins
ALTOONA — The Brookville junior high boys’ basketball season began last Friday for all three of the Raiders’ teams as they dropped two of three games at Altoona.
The ninth-graders were the lone winners, beating the hosts 43-36 as Kellan Haines scored 19 points to lead the Raiders. Hunter Whitlatch and Zayden Jordan scored seven and six points respectively.
The eighth-graders lost, 44-25. Hayden Freeman scored eight points while Sam Krug and Luke Burton scored six and five points respectively.
Altoona beat the Raiders’ seventh-graders, 37-11. J.R. Rahalla scored three points.
All three teams were scheduled to play at Warren Wednesday while the seventh-and-eighth graders were scheduled to host Elk County Catholic Friday.
The teams have a total of 39 players. The ninth-graders are coached by Jim McCracken, eighth-graders by Dan Park and the seventh-graders by Rich Rhoades.
Rosters and schedules are below:
ROSTERS
Ninth-graders: Jesse Lucas, Wyatt Lucas, Jacob Clinger, Jake Semeyn, Gannon McMaster, Zayden Jordan, Carter Mackins, Kellen Haines, Hunter Whitlatch, Jacob Murdock.
Eighth-graders: Aiden Marshall, Trenton Colgan, Landen Marrara, Hayden Freeman, Josh Semeyn, Aaron Turner, Isaac Burkett, Luke Burton, Sam Krug, Sergio Sotillo, Rees Taylor, Daniel Shaffer, Jameson Blair, Jon Prusakowski.
Seventh-graders: Jack Lipinski, Oliver Butcher, Declan Reitz, Dylan Marrara, Colton Gardner, Parker Kalgren, Lawson Girt, Christian Cox, Owen May, Armoni Clinger, Easton Rotsch, Wyatt Zickefoos, J.R. Rahalla, Colton Melton.
SCHEDULES
NINTH GRADE
December: 10-at Altoona; 15-at Warren; 17-Marion Center, 4:15 p.m.; 20-Franklin, 4:15 p.m.; 22-Central Mountain, 4:15 p.m.
January: 6-Punxsutawney; 12-at Franklin, 4 p.m.; 14-at Bradford, 4:15 p.m.; 19-at Slippery Rock, 4 p.m.; 24-Punxsutawney; 4:15 p.m.; 26-at Punxsutawney; 4 p.m.
February: 2-at Tyrone, 4 p.m.; 4-Warren, 4:15 p.m.; 9-Slippery Rock; 11-Bradford; 12-at Warren Tournament, 11 a.m.; 15-at Titusville, 4 p.m.; 18-Tyrone, 4:15 p.m.
SEVENTH-EIGHTH
(Two games, 7th first with 8th to follow)
December: 10-at Altoona; 15-at Warren, (8th first); 17-Elk Co. Catholic; 22-at St. Marys.
January: 4-Altoona; 6-Punxsutawney; 10-Ridgway; 12-at Kane; 14-at Bradford; 17-at DuBois; 19-at Brockway; 21-DuBois CC; 26-at Punxsutawney; 28-St. Marys; 31-at Johnsonburg, 3 p.m.
February: 1-Brockway; 4-Warren; 8-at Elk Co. Catholic; 11-Bradford; 14-Kane; 18-DuBois.
Games start at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.