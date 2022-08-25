Lumberjacks split openers
ST. MARYS — The Brookville Lumberjacks split their debut games in the Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League last Saturday at St. Marys.
The Lumberjacks won the JV game, 13-0, while dropping the varsity contest, 6-0.
In the JV win, Brant McKillop ran for a 23-yard touchdown in the first quarter and scored the 1-point conversion run. Then as time expired in the game, Landen Coleman returned an interception 18 yards to set the final score.
St. Marys scored the varsity game’s lone TD on a 60-yard passing play on the first play of the game.
In the pee wee division exhibition, Noah Knisley scored for the Lumberjacks on a 24-yard run.
The Lumberjacks visit Treasure Lake this Saturday with a noon kickoff to start the schedule with the pee wees.
Hollidaysburg stays alive at Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT — Improving its record to 10-0 in elimination games this summer, the Hollidaysburg Little League All-Stars, the Pennsylvania 11-12-year-old baseball state champions, advanced in the United States Bracket with a 10-0 win over Hagerstown, Ind., in a game stopped after four innings via the 10-Run Rule.
Next up for Hollidaysburg on Wednesday was another elimination game against Pearland, Texas. The winner advanced to Thursday’s losers’ bracket final against Wednesday’s Hawaii vs. Tennessee loser. Thursday’s winner plays in the U.S. final on Saturday with the World Series Championship game set for Sunday.
In the international bracket, the lone unbeaten teams are Chinese Taipei and Mexico while Nicaragua and Curacao are left in the losers’ bracket.
Flag football signups scheduled
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Football League, a youth flag football league for children going into grades 1 through 6 (and kindergartners who turn 6 by Dec. 31) this fall, announced its signup dates for the upcoming season.
The cost to register is $45 per child with discounts for families with multiple children. Registration will be held at the Brookville YMCA next Wednesday and Thursday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The six-week season will likely start Sept. 17 and continue through the end of October.
It’s the 11th season for the youth league that’s sponsored by the YMCA and uses the NFL Flag program as a base. A junior (grades 1-3) and senior (grades 4-6) division setup is used with rules encouraging a broad use of personnel when it comes to handling the ball, running, passing and catching.
Eligible players aren’t limited to being from the Brookville Area School District, but most games, weather-permitting, will be played at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Saturdays with one practice per week scheduled, likely Wednesdays.
Check out the league website at www.jeffcoflag.com. For more information, contact Rich Rhoades at 648-0790 or Tina Householder at the YMCA.