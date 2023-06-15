Fireman’s Club rained out
With Monday’s game against Mahoning Valley Post 2076, Punxsutawney, postponed due to wet field conditions, the Brookville Fireman’s Club was scheduled to visit Mahoning Wednesday.
Next week, it’s home against Homer City on Monday before a trip to Kittanning to play Armstrong Wednesday.
Last Thursday, the Fireman’s Club dropped a 10-0 game in six innings at Homer City as it was limited to two hits with a double from Sergio Sotillo and single by Will Shofestall.
Ladd Blake and Sotillo pitched, giving up eight unearned runs thanks to eight Brookville errors.
In last Wednesday’s home game with Marion Center, the Fireman’s Club walked off a 13-12 win when Trenton Colgan singled in two runs with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Brookville trailed 6-1 after two innings before scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth to get within 6-5. Four more Marion Center runs hiked its lead to 10-5 in the top of the fifth inning before another four-run rally by Brookville in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the score to 10-9.
Marion Center added two “insurance” runs in the top of the seventh inning before yet another four-run Brookville rally.
Kayden Clark reached on an error before Luke Fiscus walked and Sotillo singled to load the bases with no outs. Landen Marrara singled in the first run of the rally with Sam Krug following with a misplayed ground ball that scored another run to make it 12-11.
After Blake’s foulout, Colgan delivered the game-winning single that Sotillo and Marrara to end the game.
Krug and Marrara pitched with Marrara going the final 2 1/3 innings to get the win in relief.
Weaver named NAL All-Star
Brookville Raiders senior Carson Weaver was the team’s lone representative on this year’s Northern Allegany Large School baseball all-star team announced recently.
The Raiders, playing in the Large School Division with division champion Punxsutawney, DuBois, St. Marys and Bradford, finished 9-12 overall and 3-5 in the division.
Weaver batted .381 with 11 runs batted in while finishing 5-4 on the mound with a 2.91 earned run average in 45 2/3 innings with 65 strikeouts.
Other Large Division honorees were headed by MVP Nevin Day of Punxsutawney. Other Chucks honored were Zach Dinger, Carter Savage, Coy Martino and Jake Sikora. Other players named were DuBois’ Tyler Chamberlin, Jordan Ell and Noah Farrell, and St. Marys’ Charlie Coudriet and Lucas Bauer.
Brookville had no all-stars named on the Large School softball team.
Pinecrest CC golf roundup
BROOKVILLE — Last Thursday’s Men’s Day golf results at Pinecrest Country Club had the team of Josh Bish, Chris Neil and Jamie Holt tie with the foursome of Tim Kammerdeiner, Mark Powell, Michael Fritz and Matt Melillo with a 94 in a format using best ball of one on the front nine and two best balls on the back nine.
Finishing two shots back in third was the team of Mike Gray, Johnathan McLaughlin, Andy Martino and Terry Gray.
Skins were won by Mike Gray (No. 1), Chris Taylor (No. 4), Melillo (No. 12) and Powell (Nos. 13 and 14).
Last Tuesday’s skins were won by Gray (Nos. 7 and 12), McLaughlin (No. 8), Greg Rafferty (No. 10), Brian Dougherty (No. 11) and Rich Herman (No. 17).
Hunter Trapper course slatedLIMESTONE — A Hunter Trapper Education Basic course for hunters 11 years old on or before July 8 will be held at the Limestone Fire Hall along Route 66 south of Clarion July 8 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
You must complete the online Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA course before attending your class. You will find this link at the bottom of the page. To complete the course, participants must complete the on-line study course prior to the July 7.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the local Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, NWTF volunteers
Register on line at http://www.pgc.state.pa.us Click on the Education tab at the top of the PA Game Commissions home page, click Education, on drop down window click on the Hunter-Trapper Education in the menu. Scroll down to in-person classes and click on the Register for in-person link. Proceed to the July 8 Limestone Firehall continue to follow instructions to register as well as follow instructions about completing the on-line study course.
If you have questions or difficulty with the registration contact Bud or Gwen Wills at 814-379-3759.