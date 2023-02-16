Lehigh wraps up duals; Taylor wins
PRINCETON, N.J. — In the final dual of the regular season, the Lehigh wrestling team picked up a 24-12 victory over Princeton Saturday evening at Jadwin Gym. The Mountain Hawks won seven bouts overall as a technical fall by sophomore Malyke Hines and a major decision by senior Josh Humphreys staked Lehigh to a 15-3 lead at intermission.
The win is Lehigh’s third straight as the Mountain Hawks wrap up the dual season with a 9-9 record.
With the Mountain Hawks leading 15-12, Lehigh’s three nationally-ranked upperweights responded with victories to close out the evening. Graduate student Tate Samuelson won a 6-1 decision over Nate Dugan at 184 and sophomore Michael Beard posted an 11-4 decision over Luke Stout at 197.
First-year heavyweight Nathan Taylor of Brookville closed out the dual season with a 5-0 win over Travis Stefanik behind a second period reversal, a third period takedown and riding time.
Taylor, 13-9, moved up from No. 27 from No. 29 in the national rankings.
The Mountain Hawks will now be off until the EIWA Championships, March 4-5 at the Palestra in Philadelphia.
In other college athlete news:
— The Carlow University men’s basketball season wraps up Saturday and Brookville freshman Griffin Ruhlman is averaging 5.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while playing 18.3 minutes per game. The Celtics are 1-26.
— Geneva College’s men’s basketball team blasted Bethany, 88-58, last Saturday to improve to 16-7. Brookville freshman Danny Lauer saw 11 minutes of playing time and didn’t score. He’s seen limited action for the Golden Tornadoes, five games in which he’s scored five points. The Tornadoes finish out the regular season with two home games with Washington & Jefferson Wednesday and Saint Vincent Saturday before heading to the Presidents Athletic Conference playoffs.
— Grove City College hosts the PAC Swimming and Diving Championships this week. Grove City freshmen Calvin Doolittle and Sadie Shofestall are in the lineup. Swimmers are seeded in more than the number of events allowed.
Doolittle is seeded 12th in the 400 IM, 12th in the 200 butterfly, 13th in the 200 freestyle, 14th in the 1,650 freestyle, 16th in the 100 butterfly, 17th in the 100 freestyle, 17th in the 200 IM, 18th in the 500-yard freestyle, 29th in the 50 freestyle
Shofestall is seeded No. 8 in the 50 freestyle, 10th in the 100 freestyle, 16th in the 100 butterfly and 16th in the 200 freestyle.
Also at the PACs for Allegheny College is Brookville freshman Emma Afton, who is seeded 11th in the 200 butterfly.
JV basketball roundup
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders junior varsity basketball team finished off its season at 15-4 with two more wins, 50-36 over Tyrone Tuesday night and 34-29 at Bradford last Friday.
Against Tyrone, the Raiders got 15 points from Carter Mackins and the other six players in uniform scored as well with Jake Semeyn finishing with seven points. Hunter Whitlatch, Caleb Kornbau and Jesse Lucas each scored six points.
At Bradford, Whitlatch scored 13 points with Mackens scoring eight points.
— The Brookville Lady Raiders fell to 9-7 with a 33-30 loss at Kane Tuesday night as Hannah Geer finished with 11 points. Last Thursday at home against Bradford, the Lady Raiders won 46-25 as Samantha Whitling scored 15 points while Kaida Yoder and Geer each scored 12 points. In last Wednesday’s 32-27 loss at Elk County Catholic, Geer and Yoder scored 16 and seven points respectively.
Jr. high hoops wrapping up
BROOKVILLE — All three Brookville junior high basketball teams beat Tyrone Tuesday as the season winds to a close.
The ninth-grade scheduled ended at 15-4 following an 50-10 rout of Tyrone. Jake Semeyn scored 14 points while Luke Burton scored 13 points and Hayden Freeman finished with nine points. Last Wednesday at Slippery Rock, the Raiders won, 45-32, as Burton and Freeman scored 18 and 11 points apiece.
Against Tyrone, the eighth-graders improved to 8-10 with a 41-18 win over the Golden Eagles. Twelve different players found the scoring column as Owen May scored 13 points, Oliver Butcher finished with five points, and Declan Reitz and Connor Melton each scored four points. The seventh-graders improved to 12-7 with a 29-8 win with Liam Whitling, Oryn Vander Kelen and Bryson Pangallo scored six points apiece.
At Bradford last Friday, the seventh-graders won 31-12 with Isaac Burns scoring nine points, Vander Kelen finishing with eight points and Isaac Blair chipping in with six points.
The seventh-and-eighth graders wrap up their schedule Friday at DuBois.
Indoor track runs at EdinboroEDINBORO — The Brookville indoor track and field team turned in plenty of finishes at last Saturday’s Tri-State Track Coaches Association Meet held at Edinboro University’s Sports and Recreation Center.
Raiders junior Jack Gill turned in a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter dash with a tie of 52.25 seconds. Sam Krug and Ian Clowes finished 11th and 12th in the 60 hurdles (9.73 and 9.95) while the 4x200 relay finished sixth in 1:38.21. Ty Fiscus was 12th in the 3,000 run (9:37.76).
For the Lady Raiders, Julie Monnoyer was fifth in the triple jump (31 feet, 11 1/2 inches), and seventh in both the long jump (15 feet, 6 inches) and 60 hurdles (10.82). The distance medley relay was 10th in 15:31.17.
BALL signups under way
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area Little League’s open registration is available on-line through February on the league’s website at www.brookvillearealittleleague.com.
The cost to register is $40 with a late registration schedule from March 1-12 with a $55 registration feel ($15 late fee). Boys and girls ages 4-16 are eligible to register.
For league announcements and important updates, please check the league’s website long with Facebook. Questions or for more information, contact the league via Facebook or e-mail: brookvilleareaLL@gmail.com.