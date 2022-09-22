Lumberjacks swept by Johnsonburg
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lumberjacks lost both of their decisions with visiting Johnsonburg in last Saturday’s Central Pa. Youth Football League matchup at the high school field.
The varsity squad dropped to 1-4 with a 47-14 loss while the junior varsity squad fell to 0-5 with a 19-13 overtime loss.
For the varsity, Tyler Barnett threw a 20-yard TD pass to Isaac Blair and Cody Householder scored on a 38-yard run with Owen Weaver adding a one-point conversion run on both TDs.
In the JV game, Brant McKillop threw a 72-yard TD pass to Elliott Schrecengost in the first quarter and Landon Coleman added a 4-yard TD in the third quarter with Coleman adding a one-point conversion run.
Both teams are back in action at Brockway this Saturday with the pee wee team starting with a 3:30 p.m. with JV and varsity games to follow.
BROCKWAY — The Brookville junior high football team dropped a 42-0 shutout loss at Brockway last Thursday.
The Raiders (0-2) host Punxsutawney this Thursday with a 4 p.m. kickoff. Next Thursday, they visit Union High School for a game against Union/A-C Valley at 6 p.m.
