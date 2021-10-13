Lions host Ridgway Wednesday
STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team took a 7-2 record into Wednesday’s home game with Ridgway.
The Lions are scheduled to host Keystone Saturday at 12:30 p.m., which might be the last game of the regular season. They have another with the Panthers on the road and Titusville that hasn’t been rescheduled.
Last Thursday, the Lions beat DuBois, 5-1, as Cody Whitling and Bailee Verdill each scored two goals. Wyatt Boyden scored the Lions’ fifth goal while Thomas Uckert added an assist.
Junior high soccer loses
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville junior high soccer team wrapped up its season at 9-3-1 after last Thursday’s season-ending 6-3 loss at home to Bradford on the football field.
Kaida Yoder scored two goals and assisted on the other Raiders score. Maddox Harmon scored while Isaac Reitz and Harmon added assists.
D9and10 honors Krug,
Ferguson, Simko
WARREN — A pair of defensive standouts are the Week Seven D9and10Sports.com District 9 Jim Kelly Football Co-players of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
Dylan Hazjus of Coudersport and Alex Lukaschunis of St. Marys played key roles in their teams’ victories Friday night.
Hazjus came up with perhaps the play of the night when he stripped an Otto-Eldred ball carrier of the football late in the game and his team down six with teammate Gavyn Ayers returning the fumble for the game-tying touchdown — the Falcons got the subsequent two-point conversion to pull off a stunning 30-28 win in a game it trailed 28-6 in the fourth quarter.
The forced fumble was just the cumulation of a great night by Hazjus who had nine tackles and a sack as well.
Lukaschunis set the tone in St. Marys’ 19-14 win over visiting Brookville harassing Raiders’ quarterback Charlie Krug all night sacking him four times while recoding five total tackles and a forced fumble that was returned by Eli Ripple for a touchdown.
Honorable Mention: Elijah Fitton (Bradford), Alex Carlson (Brockway), Brayden Fox (Brockway), Blake Pisarcik (Brockway), Charlie Krug (Brookville), Jase Ferguson (Central Clarion), Christian Simko (Central Clarion), Oliver Billotte (Clearfield), Dan McGarry (Curwensville), Ty Terry (Curwensville), Braxton Adams (DuBois), Austin Henery (DuBois), Jayce Anderson (Karns City), Kyle Nellis (Keystone), Zeke Bennett (Punxsutawney), Joe Mansfield (Redbank Valley), Ray Shreckengost (Redbank Valley), Noah Lent (Smethport), Charlie Coudriet (St. Marys), Skyler Roxbury (Union/A-C Valley).
CUP routed by IUP, 58-21
CLARION — The Clarion University football team’s offense found a couple of sparks — some from the usual suspects, and some from some newer faces — but Clarion was unable to top IUP at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. They fell by a final score of 58-21 in the Golden Eagles’ Homecoming game last Saturday afternoon.
Zechariah Sanderson made his first career start at quarterback for the Golden Eagles, with the freshman making an immediate connection with two of his top receiving threats. Quinn Zinobile and Terrell Ford both went over 100 yards receiving, marking the second time this season two Golden Eagles broke the century mark. They combined for 222 yards and two scores against the Crimson Hawks. Zinobile and Kahliq Muhammad previously turned the trick against Shippensburg. Sanderson finished 21-of-35 passing for 285 yards, two touchdowns and one pick.
His first career touchdown pass came as a result of a heads-up play by Ford. With Clarion trailing 16-0 in the second quarter, Sanderson rifled a pass toward the middle of the field that was deflected both by his own teammate and a Crimson Hawk defender. The ball popped into the air where Ford leaped and grabbed it, followed by a mad dash toward the end zone. Ford took the deflection 52 yards to the house to cut IUP’s lead to 16-7.
Roby finished the game with 111 all-purpose yards. He recorded eight rushes for a game-high 66 yards and caught four passes for 44 yards. Ford added eight catches for 115 yards and a score, while Zinobile recorded six grabs for 107 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Drew Blon had a game-high 13 tackles, while Amari Johnson and Jake Baker each made eight stops. Blon and Baker also recorded pass break-ups.