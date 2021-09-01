Lumberjacks swept at Union
RIMERSBURG — All three Brookville Lumberjacks teams lost ABC Youth Football League matchups at Union last Saturday night, the Seniors 24-6, the Juniors 12-67 and Bantams 20-6.
In the Senior loss, Gabe Hannah scored the lone touchdown for the Lumberjacks, who fell to 1-1.
The Juniors (0-2) got a 40-yard TD run from Landon Smith in their loss to Union. Owen Weaver, Emmett Kriner and James Graham led the defense in tackles.
Walker Lindermuth’s 67-yard TD run accounted for the only touchdown for the Bantams, who fell to 0-2.
All three teams are back in action at home Saturday against Armstrong with a 4:30 p.m. bantam kickoff.
Jr. high football set to start
BROOKVILLE — Brookville lone junior high team this year, seventh and eighth grade, kicks off the season next Wednesday at Keystone.
It’s a six-game schedule, which is listed below along with the roster:
SCHEDULE
September: 8-at Keystone, 5 p.m.; 16-Keystone, 4 p.m.; 23-at Punxsutawney, 6 p.m.; 30-at Clarion, 6 p.m.
October: 14-Clearfield, 4 p.m.
November: 3-Brockway, 4 p.m.
ROSTER
Eighth grade: Connor Ansinger, Josiah Balzer, Jamison Blair, Trenton Colgan, Hayden Freeman, Landen Marrara, Aiden Marshall, Dante Morey, Cody Sedor, Aaron Turner, Malachi Zimmerman.
Seventh grade: Blaine Altemus, Armani Clinger, Brycen Coleman, Logan Furl, Lawson Girt, Zach Haney, Jordan Hankey, Nathan Kramer, Dylan Marrara, Blake Porter, J.R. Rahalla, Wyatt Zickefoose.
Jr. high soccer starting
BROOKVILLE — The second year of the Brookville Junior High Soccer program starts next week as the Raiders host Karns City Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
It’s a co-ed setup once again. The schedule and roster are listed below:
SCHEDULE
September: 7-Karns City, 5:30 p.m.; 9-at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.; 15-at Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.; 16-at Elk Co. Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; 18-at Forest Area, Marienville, 10 a.m.; 20-at Karns City, 4 p.m.; 21-at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.; 23-Punxsutawney, 3:30 p.m.; 28-Kane, 4 p.m.; 30-at DuBois CC, 3 p.m.
October: 5-Elk Co. Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; 7-Bradford, 6:30 p.m.
ROSTER
Eighth Grade: Rhys Vander kelen, Sergio Sotillo, Ayden Cieleski, Kaida Yoder, Isaac Reitz, Maddox Harmon, Abbey Holben, Andrew Kornbau, Jon Prusakowski and Addison Patton.
Seventh Grade: Luke Sorek, Ally Wilson, Evie Smith, Colton Gardner, Declan Reitz, Makaya McLaughlin, Ellis Reynolds.
Pinecrest Country Club results
BROOKVILLE — The team of Rick Roberts and Dan Greeley beat Denny Ames and Larry Weary in a shootout to win the annual Gabby Schuckers Memorial at Pinecrest Country Club last Saturday and Sunday.
Roberts and Greeley won the sixth flight while Ames and Weary won the fifth flight. The duo of Mark Powell and Greg Sobol won the first flight while other flight winners were Chris Taylor and Matt Wieszczyk (2nd), Chris Kiehl and Tom Gerg (3rd), Jamie Holt and Bill Barrett (4th), Craig Coon and Alan Reitz (7th), Norb Baschnagel and John Alcorn (8th) and the duo of Vicki Smith and Sheryl Riesmeyer (Ladies champion).
In other news:
— From last Tuesday’s Ladies Day, Cheryl Kush won the front nine, Vicki Smith won the back nine with Smith and Lindsay Hanna finishing 1-2 in total score.
— The team of Killian Radel and John Alcorn won the teen division and Sami and Chris Neal won the child division of the annual club Parent Child Championship.
Flag football signups this week
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Football League, a youth flag football league for children going into grades 1 through 6 (and kindergartners who turn 6 by Dec. 31) this fall, announced its signup dates for the upcoming season.
The cost to register is $45 per child with discounts for families with multiple children. Registration will be held at the Brookville YMCA Sept. 1 and 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The six-week season will likely start Sept. 18 and continue through the end of October.
It’s the 10th season for the youth league that’s sponsored by the YMCA and uses the NFL Flag program as a base. A junior (grades 1-3) and senior (grades 4-6) division setup is used with rules encouraging a broader use of personnel when it comes to handling the ball, running, passing and catching.
Eligible players aren’t limited to being from the Brookville Area School District, but most games, weather-permitting, will be played at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Saturdays with one practice per week scheduled, likely Wednesdays.
Check out the league website at www.jeffcoflag.com. For more information, contact Rich Rhoades at 648-0790 or Tina Householder at the YMCA.