College: PSACs at SRU
SLIPPERY ROCK — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships start Thursday at Slippery Rock University and a handful of area athletes will be in action.
The hosts could have at least two athletes in action with Brookville’s Bryan Dworek, Ethan Brentham and Danielle MacBeth. Dworek, who has missed time with injury this spring, ran on what looks to be the No. 2-seeded 4x100 relay while his season-best long jump of 23 feet, 10 1/4 inches ranks him fifth in the conference.
Brentham turned in the 16th-best time in the conference in the 10K (32:53.27).
MacBeth owns the sixth-best heptathlon score this spring. The heptathlon includes seven events — 100 hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200 dash, long jump, javelin and the 800 run. This spring, MacBeth was sixth indoors in the pentathlon (five events) and last year in the outdoor heptathlon, she finished eighth.
MacBeth also ran a leg on the team’s best 4x400 time this year of 4:00.43, which ranked it No. 6 in the conference.
IUP’s Addison Singleton of Brookville ranked No. 24 in the 110 hurdles (16.13).
In baseball news:
— Brookville’s Jace Miner owns a 2.14 earned run average in 20 appearances for Wichita State covering 33 2/3 innings. He’s allowed 18 hits and 16 walks while striking out 26. Miner threw a scoreless inning of relief in Tuesday’s 4-1 non-conference loss to Oral Roberts. The Shockers lost two games over the weekend to Houston in a battle of first-place teams in the American Athletic Conference. The Shockers, 27-20 overall and 10-7 in the AAC, finish the regular-season schedule with two more weekend three-game conference sets, this weekend at home starting Friday against South Florida.
— Brookville’s Aaron Park of New Jersey Institute of Technology threw three scoreless innings of relief in Tuesday’s 7-2 non-conference loss to St. Peters, striking out two and walking one while giving up two hits. Park pitched 1/3 of an inning in Highlanders’ 17-8 loss to UMass-Lowell on Sunday, giving up a hit and striking out a batter. Park sports a 5.19 ERA in 12 appearances covering 17 1/3 innings. He’s struck out 16 and walked 10.
The Highlanders are 19-27 and 8-10 in the America East Conference with six conference games remaining. They host Maine for a three-game weekend series starting Friday.
— Penn State Behrend starts the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference tournament Thursday against Penn State Altoona, which knocked out defending champion Mount Aloysius in their best-of-three first-round series last weekend. Behrend is the No. 2 seed while host Alfred State is the top seed. Alfred State plays Hilbert in Thursday’s other game in what starts a four-team double-elimination schedule that runs through Saturday.
Behrend outfielder Chase Palmer of Brookville is batting .333 in 32 games with two home runs, 26 runs batted in and 24 runs scored with nine stolen bases.
Lady Lions softball loses
WEST SUNBURY — Scoring eight runs in the bottom of the fourth, Moniteau turned a close 3-1 game into an 11-1 five-inning win over visiting Clarion-Limestone last Thursday.
The Lady Lions scored their lone run in the top of the second inning when Abby Knapp singled in Jocalyn Henry. Knapp singled three times while Samantha Simpson singled twice.
The Lady Lions, whose game with Clarion on Monday was canceled, took a 2-8 record into Wednesday’s home doubleheader with Brookville.
Thursday, C-L visits Keystone and next Wednesday it hosts Redbank Valley to wrap up the regular-season schedule.
Jr. high track wrapping up
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville junior high track and field program closes its season this week with a home meet with Kane on Wednesday before Saturday’s trip to the Altoona Invitational.
Last Thursday, Brookville hosted North Clarion and Bradford in a tri-meet.
The Lady Raiders got an overall triple-win day from Ally Wilson in the javelin (97 feet, 2 inches), shot put (31 feet, 5 inches) and discus (62 feet, 9 inches). Sydney Murdock won the pole vault (5 feet, 6 inches), Maggie Shaffer won the 800 run (3:01.1) and Rhiannon Vandervort won the 200 dash (31.04). Also winning was the 4x100 relay in 58.94 seconds.
The Raiders got overall wins from Bryson Pangallo in the 400 dash (1:01.74) and Oryn Vander Kelen in the shot put (32 feet, 2 1/2 inches). Blake Siar was second in the javelin as was Pangallo in the 100 dash and Liam Whitling in the 800 run.
Pinecrest CC golf roundup
BROOKVILLE — Pinecrest Country Club held its Brian Rathfon Memorial Men’s Opening Breakfast event Sunday morning and the foursome of Kevin Hoffman, Dan Cable, Shane Heschke and Bob MacKenzie won with a 61.
Two teams tied for second place with 62s, the team of Chris Neil, Larry Smith, Blake Rafferty and Phil Hynes, and the foursome of Matt Mohney, Jack Jones, Matt Megnin and Bill Ellis.
Last Saturday’s skins results had Ben Carrico winning No. 12, Brian Dougherty Nos. 10 and 14 and Mark Powell No. 18.
Men’s Day results from last Thursday on a one best ball on the front nine with two best balls on the back had the team of Powell, Dan Olson, Mike Troutman and Michael Fritz wining with a 98. Skins were won by Fritz (Nos. 2, 7 and 18) and Jim Northey (No. 4).
Golf scramble at Pinecrest
BROOKVILLE — A golf scramble that will benefit the Brookville and Clarion-Limestone golf teams is scheduled for June 17 at Pinecrest Country Club starting at 1 p.m.
The cost per team is $400 which includes dinner and live entertainment after the golfing.
The tournament is seeking $100 hole sponsors. If interested in sponsoring a hole or entering a team, contact Wade Northey at 814-227-9881.
Golf tourney May 20
DAYTON — The annual Jim Lindermuth Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at the White Oak Golf Course on May 20.
The cost per player is $60 or team at $240. Prize money is based on the number of teams entered.
Proceeds benefit the Roseville Independent Chapel Ezra Building Fund.
To register, contact Jeff Lindermuth at 814-715-5788 or Sandy Lindermuth 814-849-2235.