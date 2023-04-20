C-L softball wins twice
STRATTANVILLE — Freshman Jesalyn Girt drove in Kaylee Smith with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to help the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team rally from a 6-2 deficit to defeat Moniteau 7-6 last Friday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex.
The Lady Lions (2-2) were scheduled to host Cranberry Tuesday, but that game was moved to Wednesday. Thursday, the Lady Lions host Karns City before host A-C Valley/Union Monday and Keystone Tuesday.
Moniteau built its lead largely in part from three solo home runs by Emma Covert.
The Lady Warriors scored single runs in the first, fourth, and fifth before tacking on three in the sixth inning. C-L was able to turn a double play in the seventh to keep Moniteau off the board which would prove to be a big play in the comeback.
C-L (2-3 overall) scored a run in the second, and one in the fifth before scoring three in the sixth and two in the seventh to secure the win.
Winning pitcher Jenna Dunn helped her own cause with three hits, including a double and two runs scored. Dunn allowed six earned runs on nine hits in going the distance. She walked two and struck out five.
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, April 12
C-L 16, Clarion 3, 5 innings
Also at home, pitcher Jenna Dunn allowed just three hits as her teammates exploded for 13 hits to help the Lady Lions defeat rival Clarion Area in five innings via the 10-Run Rule.
Abby Knapp and Sam Simpson each collected three hits with Knapp scoring four runs and driving in three. Simpson hit a triple while scoring two runs and driving in two. Alyssa Wiant picked up a pair of doubles while driving in five runs and scoring three times. Olivia Smith picked up a pair of hits while driving in three. Dunn added one hit with two RBI’s while Kaylee Smith and Jocalyn Henry each added one hit.
Dunn pitched five innings allowing three runs, two earned on three hits. She didn’t allow a walk while striking out nine.
— By L-V Correspondent Steve Smail
C-L track swept at Moniteau
WEST SUNBURY — Both Clarion-Limestone track and field teams dropped decisions at Moniteau on Monday, the boys 76-69 and the girls 117-26. Both teams were scheduled to host Union/A-C Valley Wednesday.
For the Lions, John Burke tripled with wins in the 400 dash, long jump and high jump. Ryan Hummell was a double-winner in the discus and javelin. Caleb Hunter won the 100 dash, Colton Keihl won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs and Damien Fiscus took the triple jump.
The Lady Lions, Adisen Jackson doubled in the 800 and 1,600 runs while running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay with Madison Aaron, Olivia Radaker and Clara Coulson, who also won the 3,200 run.
College update: SRU’s Dworek honored
LOCK HAVEN — Slippery Rock University track and field standout Bryan Dworek was named Friday to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Winter Top 10 team in recognition of his performance on the track and in the classroom during the 2022-23 indoor track and field season.
In order to be named to the Top 10 team, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore in athletic and academic standing, must own a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50 for their undergraduate and graduate coursework and must have significant athletic credentials.
Each of the 18 institutions in the PSAC may nominate two men and two women during each athletic season and five men and five women are selected from those nominations. Each school’s athletic communication offices compile the nominations and the athletic communicators in the PSAC vote on the award.
The Winter Top 10 team includes nominees from men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, men’s and women’s swimming and men’s and women’s indoor track and field.
Dworek, a senior sprinter and long jumper from Brookville, Pennsylvania, is majoring in health and physical education with a concentration in physical activity and fitness management at SRU. After the winter season, he owned a 3.745 cumulative GPA with 124 completed credit hours.
On the track, Dworek earned his first career All-America honor when he placed 11th in the long jump at the NCAA Division II National Championships in March. That performance followed the PSAC Championship meet, where Dworek claimed his first career individual PSAC title and broke his own school record with a leap of 7.46 meters to win the long jump. He also took fourth in the 200-meter dash and ran a leg of the PSAC champion 4x400-meter relay to have a hand in 25 total points for SRU, which finished second in the team standings.
A two-time All-Region honoree in the long jump, Dworek is now a seven-time All-PSAC honoree in the sprints and jumps that has placed in the long jump at every PSAC Championship meet he has competed in during his career. He has been named as a PSAC Scholar-Athlete in every semester and is also a U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic honoree.
In other college news:
— Dworek wasn’t in action last weekend for Slippery Rock at Bucknell ‘s Bison Outdoor Classic that finished Sunday night. Other Brookville graduates were, including Ethan Brentham who ran a season-best 14:54.45 in the 5,000-meter run, which placed him 80th overall.
— Also at Bucknell, Indiana University of Pa.’s Addison Singleton of Brookville finished 49th in the 110 hurdles (16.22).
— At last Saturday’s Tomcat Invitational at Thiel College, Grove City College’s Calvin Doolittle and Emma Fiscus, both Brookville graduates, were in action. Doolittle finished sixth in the 3,000 meter steeplechase (10:58l03). Fiscus turned in a season-best 1,500-meter run with a fifth-place time of 5:01.02.
— Also at Thiel, Westminster’s Chloe Smith of Brookville ran a season-best 6:19 in the 1,500 run, finishing 37th.
In baseball:
— Wichita State left-handed pitcher Jace Miner of Brookville went 4 1/3 innings of hitless and scoreless relief and picked up his second win of the year in the Shockers’ 10-4 win at Kansas State Tuesday night. He struck out one and walked one. He’s now 2-0 with a 2.92 earned run average, giving up just 12 hits in 24 2/3 innings with 20 strikeouts and 10 walks. The Shockers, now 21-15, head back into conference play this weekend with a three-game set at home starting Friday with No. 7-ranked East Carolina.
— New Jersey Institute of Technology’s Aaron Park of Brookville helped the Highlanders complete a conference sweep of Long Island on Sunday in a 7-1 win. Park threw the final two innings, giving up two runs and a run while striking out two. He sports a 3.75 ERA in eight outings covering 12 innings. He’s struck out 12 and walked eight.
— Penn State Behrend’s Chase Palmer went 2-for-4 in both games of a doubleheader split at Mount Aloysius last Saturday. For the season, he’s batting .367 (29-for-79) with three doubles, two triples and one home run with 19 runs batted in and five stolen bases. The Lions were 12-13 overall and 3-3 in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference going into Wednesday’s doubleheader at home against Pitt-Bradford. Saturday, the Lions host Pitt-Greensburg for a doubleheader.
— La Roche University freshman pitcher Jamison Rhoades of Brookville is 2-4 with an 8.36 ERA in nine appearances covering 28 innings of work. He’s struck out 17. The Redhawks were 11-15 overall and 2-4 in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference going into Wednesday’s doubleheader at Penn State-Altoona. Saturday, the Redhawks visit Pitt-Bradford for two games.
Jr. high track runs at J’burg
JOHNSONBURG — The Brookville junior high track and field team ran against Johnsonburg Monday afternoon, the boys winning 67-56 and the girls winning 64-52.
Among the top performers for the Lady Raiders:
— Sydney Murdock tripled in the 400-meter dash (1:15.3), 800 run (3:08.29) and long jump (10 feet, 9 inches).
— Rhiannon Vandervort won the 200 dash (32.17), Maggie Shaffer won the 1,600 run (6:44.95), Evie Smith won the high jump (3 feet, 10 inches) and Ally Wilson won the javelin (78 feet).
— Also winning was the 4x400 relay in 5:21.46.
For the Raiders:
— Jacob Clontz doubled with wins in the 100 and 300 hurdles (22.19, 1:04.58).
— Bryson Pangallo and Isaac Burns tied for first in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) while Pangallo won the 100 dash (13.05) and Burns the 200 dash (29.1).
— Liam Keth won the 800 run (2:32.21) and Liam Whitling won the 1,600 run (5:24.45).
Golf tourney slated for May 20
DAYTON — The annual Jim Lindermuth Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at the White Oak Golf Course on May 20.
The cost per player is $60 or team at $240. Prize money is based on the number of teams entered.
Proceeds benefit the Roseville Independent Chapel Ezra Building Fund.
To register or for more information, contact Jeff Lindermuth at 814-715-5788 or Sandy Lindermuth 814-849-2235.