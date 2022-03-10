C-L lands four on KSAC All-Conference
Four Clarion-Limestone basketball players were named to the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference’s all-conference teams this week.
Two Lions and two Lady Lions were honored as senior Frances Milliron was a First Team pick and Kendall Dunn a Second Team selection for the girls while both junior Jordan Hesdon and freshman Jase Ferguson were Third team picks.
Alivia Huffman of Redbank Valley and Bret Wingard of Keystone were named MVPs.
The rest of the girls’ First Team were North Clarion’s Gwen Siegel, Venango Catholic’s Lily Homan, Union’s Dominika Logue and Redbank Valley’s Mylee Harmon.
The rest of the Second Team were Redbank Valley’s Madison Foringer, Keystone’s Natalie Bowser, Moniteau’s Catherine Kelly and Clarion’s Jordan Best. The Third Team was North Clarion’s Emma McFarland, Union’s Keira Croyle, Redbank Valley’s Caylen Rearick, and Karns City’s Brooke Manuel and Rossi McMillen.
For the boys, the First Team was Redbank Valley’s Bryson Bain and Chris Marshall, North Clarion’s Collin Schmader, Karns City’s Micah Rupp and Union’s Caden Rainey.
The boys’ Second Team was Redbank Valley’s Marquese Gardlock, Clarion’s Christian Simko, North Clarion’s Aiden Hartle, Moniteau’s Kyle Pry and Karns City’s Luke Cramer. The rest of the Third Team was Karns City’s Taite Beighley, Keystone’s Tyler Albright, A-C Valley’s Jay Clover and Venango Catholic’s Jake Liederbach.
BALL signups nearing close
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area Little League continues its late registration session for youth baseball and softball players through Friday with an added late fee.
Register by going to www.brookvillelittleleague.com.
CUP wrestlers 5th at MACs
ATHENS, Ohio — The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team placed seven competitors on the podium, including three top-three finishes, to wrap up the Mid-American Conference Championships in fifth place overall last Saturday.
Clarion had three wrestlers competing in “win-and-in” scenarios on Saturday, including two championship finalists in Joey Fischer (125 pounds) and Will Feldkamp (197 pounds). In addition, Ty Bagoly took third place in the 285-pound bracket and had the chance to wrestle a “true second” match against Lock Haven’s Isaac Reid for an NCAA Tournament berth.
However, the Golden Eagles just missed in each of those scenarios, and Clarion got Feldkamp to nationals with an at-large selection on Tuesday. In his first year as a Golden Eagle, Feldkamp went 19-4 (.826) over the course of the season, and was ranked in both the most recent NCAA coaches panel rankings (32nd) and Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) (19th).
Feldkamp has been one of the top performers for the Golden Eagles, leading them in wins by fall with eight. He was Clarion’s dual match points leader on the season with 54 points for, after compiling a 10-2 overall dual record and a 7-0 record in MAC matches.
The NCAA announced official seedings and brackets for all 10 weight classes on Wednesday. The Championships will kick off eight days after that, with the First Round scheduled to start on Thursday, March 17. This year’s Championships will be held at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.
Fischer squared off with Lock Haven’s Anthony Noto for the third time this season, with Noto emerging victorious for the first time, taking Fischer down in the first sudden victory period for the win.
Comparatively, the championship final between Feldkamp and Cleveland State’s Ben Smith was a high-scoring affair. The two wrestlers exchanged takedowns and escapes early as Smith took the advantage. The difference, though was a takedown with a minute remaining in the first period. Smith caught Feldkamp in a tough position and pinned him to the mat for the victory.
Other Golden Eagles made their push for NCAA Tournament bids in the consolation brackets, with none coming closer than Bagoly, but Reid got the best of Bagoly, though in the true second showdown, winning by 11-5 decision.
Elsewhere, Seth Koleno earned 29th win of the season with a decision over SIU-Edwardsville’s Saul Ervin, beating him in the fifth-place bout by a 5-2 decision. Also finishing fifth was Max Wohlabaugh, who beat Lock Haven’s Colin Fegley by 3-2 decision in the 184-pound consolation bracket. DuBois graduate Kolby Ho was the last Golden Eagle to reach the podium, placing seventh at 165 pounds.
Wrestlers at PJW States
JOHNSTOWN — Wrestling at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling’s Junior High Championships last weekend, Brookville had three wrestlers in action.
Blake Porter was 1-2 at 107 pounds and Lance Spencer finished 0-2 at 212. In the glrls’ division at 185 pounds, Brooke Monrean finished 0-2.