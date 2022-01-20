PIAA accepts Redbank Valley appeal
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team will indeed be able to defend its last two District 9 Class A championships.
By virtue of an accepted appeal on the PIAA’s initial moving the Bulldogs up to Class AA for the next cycle starting this fall, the Bulldogs won’t bump up because they did not have enough transfers over the past two years to merit the move.
The note from PIAA Executive director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi was simple:
“The Executive Staff is accepting of the source documents for the nine students and approve your appeal. Therefore, the Redbank Valley HS classification will be in AA in the sport of football for the 2022-23 and 2023-04 school years.”
It ended a waiting game for the program that just finished its best season ever by reaching the PIAA Class A final in December before losing to Bishop Guilfoyle. But once that was completed, it was official that the team had eclipsed the two of the three Competition Formula factors.
The burden of proof was on the school that the athlete hasn’t transferred into the school district over the past two years and what was posted by the PIAA as nine possible transfers wound up just one. Thus, the transfer criteria was not reached.
“I understand what the purpose of the competitive balance rule is and I support PIAA’s efforts to regulate large amounts of transfers flowing into programs that are winning year in and year out,” said Redbank Valley Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold, named the Co-Coach of the Year in Class A by both the Pennsylvania Sports Writers and PA Football News.
“For us specifically, Marquese Gardlock was our only transfer and he did everything by the book when he came here by sitting out of all sports his sophomore year. While Marquese was indispensable to our success, we also had a team that was good enough to win the district when Marquese wasn’t able to play in any district playoff games. This was a homegrown team full of kids that have played together their entire lives. I didn’t want that to be lost in the process.”
The first appeal attempt from District 10’s Farrell and the WPIAL power Aliquippa to move up a classification was denied. They can continue the appeal process.
Clarion U. wrestlers lose
CLARION — The Clarion Golden Eagles wrestling team saw its seven-match win streak snapped at home on Tuesday night, as Clarion (7-2, 3-1 MAC) fell 18-15 to Cleveland State in Tippin Gymnasium.
Clarion took four of the six bouts on the mat, including the match’s only bonus points, but could not top the Vikings.
It seemed destined to be a close match from the very start, as reflected by the fact that only one bout resulted in bonus points for either side. That came courtesy of Seth Koleno’s win by fall over Hunter Olson at 141 pounds. Koleno worked Olson for much of the match, taking a 12-2 advantage thanks to a couple of four-point near falls.
With just under a minute remaining in the third period, Olson fell to his knees and Koleno took advantage, slapping on a headlock and pushing Olson to his back for the quick pin.
With the win, Koleno improved to 21-4 and gave him his fifth pin of the season. He is also a perfect 4-0 in Mid-American Conference (MAC) duals.
That gave Clarion a 9-3 advantage with their other victory to that point coming in the 125-pound bout. Joey Fischer was in total control in his bout with Logan Heil, taking him down with two seconds remaining in the first period to take a 4-1 lead. Fischer tried to push for the major decision, cutting Heil loose a couple of times in the third period, but was forced to settle for the 10-4 decision.
The Vikings responded to Koleno’s win at 141 pounds with three straight wins to take a 12-9 advantage in the team match. John Worthing stopped the bleeding with an 8-2 decision over Anthony Rice at 174 pounds, thanks in large part to a takedown directly to Rice’s back for a near fall.
DeAndre Nassar got the better of Max Wohlabaugh at 184 pounds and Ben Smith clinched the team win for Vikings at 197 pounds with a decision over Brett Wittmann.
Ty Bagoly finished off the match with a win at heavyweight, jumping out to a fast start against John Kelbly and holding on for a 5-2 win. That represented the fifth straight win for the senior heavyweight.
Next up for the Golden Eagles is a trip to Lock haven Saturday at 7 p.m. They’re back at home on Jan. 30 with a tri-meet against Hofstra and Kent State at 1:30 and 3 p.m.
CUP hoops to host California, IUP
CLARION — The Clarion University men’s and women’s basketball teams took 6-6 and 3-11 overall records into Wednesday’s home games with California at Tippin Gymnasium.
Monday’s men’s home game with Seton Hill was postponed to Jan. 31 due to winter weather. The Golden Eagles last played Saturday in a 78-72 loss at Pitt-Johnstown.
Connor Ferrell scored 30 points with seven rebounds and three steals to pace the Golden Eagles, who dropped to 2-5 in the PSAC.
The women pulled off an 81-75 overtime win at UPJ as Sierra Bermudez made a buzzer-beating jumper to send the game into overtime.
Cory Santoro scored 19 points to lead the Golden Eagles with Bermudez finishing with 15 points. Karns City’s Emily Hegedus finished with 11 points.
Saturday, the both teams host Indiana at 1 and 3 p.m. respectively for the women and men followed by a trip to Bloomsburg Monday.
Dworek notches PSAC marks, wins at Edinboro
EDINBORO — Brookville Raiders graduate Bryan Dworek of Slippery Rock University recorded PSAC-qualifying marks in three different events at last Friday’s Youngstown State Icebreaker indoor track and field meet.
He finished ninth in the 200-meter dash (22.25), 14th in the 60 dash (7.02) and 13th in the long jump (22 feet, 2 1/2 inches. He also ran on the seventh-place 4x400 relay that finished in 3:26.8.
Then at Edinboro’s All Hall Freedom Games last Saturday, Dworek won the long jump (22 feet, 6 1/2 inches), finished fourth in the 60 dash (7.1) and fourth in the 200 dash (22.68).
Another Brookville graduate Danielle MacBeth competed at Edinboro for Slippery Rock, finishing eighth in the 60 hurdles (10.48) and high jump (4 feet, 7 inches) while placing 14th in the shot put (27 feet, 4 inches).
Raiders run indoors at YSU, Edinboro
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Brookville had some indoor track and field athletes competing at a couple of meets last weekend.
Saturday at Edinboro University, Julie Monnoyer was the highest finisher amongst the contingent with a third-place finish in the triple jump (32 feet, 1/2 inch). She was also 10th in the long jump (14 feet, 3 inches) and 14th in the 60-meter hurdles (11.94) and 24th in the high jump.
Also for the girls, Laynee Sorbin finished seventh in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and 10th in the pole vault (8 feet). Natalie Haney was 25h in the 60 dash (9.28) and 31st in the 200 dash (32.56) while McKenna Guthrie ran in the same races (10.8 and 37.54).
The boys had John Colgan finish third in the triple jump (38 feet, 11 inches) and seventh in the long jump (18 feet, 11 inches). Hunter Rupp was 16th in the long jump (17 feet, 10 inches) and 29th in the 60 dash (7.9).
Last Friday at Youngstown State’s WATTS Indoor Track facility, Jacob Murdock competed in the 60 dash (62nd, 8.34), 200 dash (47th, 26.88) and long jump (21st, 16 feet, 2 1/2 inches) while Colgan was seventh in the triple jump (37 feet, 6 1/2 inches), and Brayden Ross threw the shot put (23rd, 32 2 1/2 inches) and weight (9th, 27 feet, 5 inches).
Jr. high basketball wins
All three Brookville junior high boys’ basketball teams won games last week. They were scheduled to be on the road Wednesday as the seventh-and-eighth graders visited Brockway while the ninth-graders traveled to Slippery Rock.
The ninth-graders improved to 7-0 with a 58-40 win at Franklin last Wednesday. Kellen Haines poured in 26 points while Jesse Lucas scored eight points, and Zayden Jordan and Carter Mackins each finished with six points.
The eighth-graders improved to 5-3 with a 37-22 win at Kane as nine players scored led by Sam Krug’s 10 points. Luke Burton and Hayden Freeman each finished with six points.
Also at Kane, the seventh-graders grinded out a 28-27 overtime win to improve to 5-3. Christian Cox scored six points while Parker Kalgren and Owen May each scored four points.
All three teams were scheduled to visit Bradford Friday, but the games were postponed to Jan. 27. This Friday, the seventh-and-eighth graders host DuBois Central Catholic while the ninth-graders host Punxsutawney Monday.
Ferraro Elementary Tourney Sunday
BROOKVILLE — The annual Lenny Ferraro Memorial Wrestling Tournament was held at Brookville Area High School Sunday with the event beating the winter weather.
The event was grouped by age divisions, skill levels and then by groups of wrestlers with nearly the same weight. So no traditional weight classes, just similar sized wrestlers.
Brookville finishers are listed below:
Novice 6-under: Group 3 — 4. Kade Larson. Group 4 — 1. Enzo Castellan. Group 6 — 1. Aiden Rafferty, 2. Wyatt Graham. Group 7 — 2. Raylin Shick.
Open 8-under: Group 3 — 2. Walker Lindermuth. Group 4 — 1. Noah Kniseley, 2. Gabe Walker.
Novice 8-under: Group 8 — 3. Bryson Hammond, 4. Nolan Donlin. Group 9 — 3. Grayson Zimmerman. Group 10 — 3. Trey Larson. Group 12 — 2. Adeline Prueter-Davis.
Novice 10-under: Group 15 — 4. Elijah McKalson. Group 18 — 1. James Graham, 3. Max Hummel, 4. Sam Lipinski. Group 19 — 1. Gavin Delp.
Open 10-under: Group 6 — 4. Jaxson McKinney. Group 7 — 4. Trenton Reinard. Group 9 — 3. Landon Coleman, 4. Chance Lindemuth. Group 11 — 2. Kahle Larson, 3. Brant McKillop. Group 13 — 1. Owen Weaver, 4. Declan Smith. Group 14 — 3. Cael Jackson.
Open 12-under — Group 15 — 1. Cody Householder. Group 17 — 2. Parker McKillip. Group 18: 2. Kahle Larson, 4. Weston McKinney. Group 19 — 3. Levi Walter, 4. Lenny Ferraro. Group 21 — 4. Brady Eberts. Group 23 — 3. Bobbie Hack.