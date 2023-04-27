Lady Lions lose fourth straight
STRATTANVILLE — Leading 4-3 with three outs to go in the top of the seventh against visiting Keystone at the C-L Sports Complex, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team couldn’t put away Keystone.
The Lady Panthers rallied for five runs to take an 8-4 lead. C-L rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh, getting a two-run triple from Kaylee Smith to get within 8-6. Then Jocalyn Henry’s groundout scored Smith, but the rally ended there as they lost their fourth straight game.
Wiant went 3-for-3 with two doubles with both Kaylee and Olivia Smith, and Henry each finishing with two hits. Kaylee Smith tripled twice while Olivia Smith doubled.
Jenna Dunn took the loss in the circle, striking out 10 and walking two while giving up 10 hits.
The 2-6 Lady Lions visit Elk County Catholic Friday before Monday’s home game against Redbank Valley.
In other games:
MONDAY, April 24
C-L falls to ACV/U, KC
In a makeup doubleheader at the C-L Sports Complex, the Lady Lions lost 18-2 to A-C Valley/Union in four innings, then lost 31-15 in five innings to Karns City.
In the first game against the Falcon Knights, the visitors broke a 2-2 tie with 14 runs in the top of the third inning then added two more runs in the fourth inning and finished the game off with a four-inning 15-run Rule win.
Alyssa Wiant and Olivia Smith had the lone hits for the Lady Lions with Wiant hitting a solo homer run.
Jenna Dunn and Wiant pitched for the Lady Lions.
In the loss to Karns City, the visitors led 6-4 after the first inning before scoring 11 runs in the top of the second. The Lady Lions made it 17-11 after two innings. In the top of the fifth, Karns City scored 12 runs to go up 31-13. C-L scored two in the bottom of the fifth to set the final via the 10-Run Rule.
Abby Knapp led C-L with three hits with Jenna Dunn, Alyssa Wiant, Olivia Smith and Anna Beth Huffman each finishing with two hits.
WEDNESDAY, April 19
Cranberry 16, C-L 2
In a five-inning game at the C-L Sports Complex, visiting Cranberry posted two straight four-run innings in the first and second innings and then six more in the fourth to put the game away.
The Lady Lions were limited to five hits by Cranberry pitcher Reyna Watson. Jenna Dunn and Alyssa Wiant each had two hits while Abby Knapp hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning.
Kaylee Smith pitched for the Lady Lions.
C-L track swept by Union/ACV
STRATTANVILLE — Both Clarion-Limestone track and field teams lost to visiting Union/A-C Valley last Wednesday. Both teams were scheduled to host DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday before next Wednesday’s meet at home against Karns City.
Against Union/ACV, the boys lost 111-37 while the girls lost 96-49.
For the Lions, Ryan Hummell won the javelin (153 feet, 5 inches), Jason Megnin won the 1,600 run (5:32) and the 4x100 relay of Ethan Palmer, Caleb Palmer, Hunter Lechner and Brady McKinley won with a time of 49.2 seconds.
The Lady Lions got a triple-win day from Adisen Jackson, who won the 800 run (2:39), 1,600 run (6:24) and ran a leg on the winning 4x800 relay (12:28) with Ella Aaron, Olivia Radaker and Clara Coulson.
Radaker added a win in the 3,200 run, Lilly Mahle won the discus (72 feet, 8 inches) and Zoey Ferguson won the high jump (4 feet, 4 inches).
College athlete report
Here are the latest reports from area athletes in college:
Track and Field
— Slippery Rock’s Ethan Brentham of Brookville won the 10,000-meter run at last Thursday’s John Papa Invitational hosted by SRU with a time of 33:42.26. Also at the Rock, Danielle MacBeth of Brookville ran on the first-place 4x400 relay (4:00.43) while finishing 12th in the long jump (16 feet, 5 inches), 13th in the javelin (90 feet, 4 inches) and 15th in the 100 hurdles (16.64). Emily Martz of Brookville ran a career-best 14.32 in the 100 dash to finish 24th. She was 11th in the 400 (1:07.5) and 27th in the 200 dash (30.04).
Also at the Papa Invite was Grove City College’s Calvin Doolittle and Emma Fiscus, both of Brookville. Doolittle was 12th with a career-best 4:27.8 in the 1,500 run. Fiscus finished fourth in the 1,500 run (502.04).
— At last Saturday’s Jim Seaton Invitational, IUP’s Addison Singleton of Brookville finished second in the 110 hurdles (16.17) and ran on the runner-up 4x100 relay (44.08).
Baseball
— Wichita State sophomore Jace Miner of Brookville did his part in helping the Shockers sweep a weekend series from No. 7-ranked East Carolina in conference play. Saturday, Miner earned his second save of the year, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing no runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout. Miner owns a 2.57 earned run average in 28 innings covering 15 appearances, giving up 14 hits and 12 walks while striking out 21. He’s 2-0 and hasn’t giving up a run over his past three outings covering 8 2/3 innings. The Shockers took a 24-15 record into Wednesday’s non-conference home matchup with Kansas.
— New Jersey Institute of Technology junior Aaron Park owns a 5.68 ERA in nine outings covering 12 2/3 innings. He’s struck out 12 and walked eight. The Highlanders were 16-21 going into Wednesday’s non-conference game at Princeton.
— Penn State Behrend’s Chase Palmer of Brookville is hitting .343 with three doubles, two triples and two home runs for the Lions in 27 games. The Lions split a conference doubleheader against Alfred State on Tuesday. They’ll take a 16-15 record into Thursday’s non-conference game at Thiel. Saturday, they’re scheduled to visit Penn State Altoona for their final two conference games.
— La Roche freshman pitcher Jamison Rhoades of Brookville won his third game of the season with a complete-game effort in Tuesday’s 6-5 win over Mount Aloysius. He struck out five and walked one while giving up 11 hits in a 100-pitch outing. He’s 3-5 with a 8.38 ERA in 11 games covering 38 2/3 innings. The Redhawks take a 13-19 record into Saturday’s scheduled doubleheader at home against Alfred State.
Jr. high track roundup
ST. MARYS — The Brookville junior high track and field teams ran at the Sixth Annual St. Marys Junior High Festival last Saturday. The boys placed sixth while the girls finished fifth in the 11-team event.
Three Brookville athletes won titles. For the girls, it was Ally Wilson in the javelin (83 feet, 5 inches) and Maggie Shaffer in the 800 run (3:01.9). The Raiders got a win from Liam Whitling in the 3,200 run (11:48.5).
Other top-six finishes:
— For the Lady Raiders, Wilson was runner-up in the shot put (30 feet, 11 inches), Seren Pospisal was second in the 3,200 run (15:36), Rhiannon Vandervort was fourth and Sydney Murdock sixth in the 200 dash (32.0 and 32.3). The 4x400 and 4x100 relays were fourth and sixth respectively.
— The Raiders got a 3-4-5 finish in the shot put from Blaine Altemus (30-5.5), Oryn Vander Kelen (30-2) and Bobby Hack (30-1). Bryson Pangallo was second in the 200 dash (27.50), Isaac Burns was sixth in the 400 dash (1:03.44) and Gryden McMaster was sixth in the 1,600 run (5:50.03).
Golf tourney slated for May 20
DAYTON — The annual Jim Lindermuth Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at the White Oak Golf Course on May 20.
The cost per player is $60 or team at $240. Prize money is based on the number of teams entered.
Proceeds benefit the Roseville Independent Chapel Ezra Building Fund.
To register or for more information, contact Jeff Lindermuth at 814-715-5788 or Sandy Lindermuth 814-849-2235.