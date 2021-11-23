Pangallo, C-L trio on PVCA teams
Brookville’s Ashton Pangallo, and Clarion-Limestone’s Ruby Smith, Kendall Dunn and Brooke Kessler earned spots on last week’s Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s District 9 All-Star teams.
Pangallo was one of nine players on the Class 2A team while in Class 1A, three teams were named. Dunn and Smith were second-teamers while Kessler was a third-team selection.
Clarion’s Korrin Burns was the Class 1A Player of the Year. No such honor was announced in Class 2A.
Clarion volleyball wins PIAA title
MECHANICSBURG — Repeating as PIAA Class 1A volleyball champions, the Clarion Area High School Lady Cats swept Sacred Heart of District 1 in last Saturday’s final at Cumberland Valley.
The set scores were 25-22, 25-13, 25-18, as Clarion wrapped up another perfect season at 21-0. The Lady Cats have now won two straight state titles and 45 matches in a row with just three set losses in the past two seasons.
Clarion’s St. Francis recruit Korrin Burns finished with 19 kills.
It’s the third state title overall for the Lady Cats, who also won it all in 2012.
— Other volleyball state titles went to WPIAL champion North Catholic in Class 2A (sweep of Trinity of District 3), District 3’s Spring Grove in Class 3A (four-set win over WPIAL runner-up Hampton) and WPIAL champion North Allegheny in 4A (four-set win over D11 champion Parkland).
— The PIAA also crowned state champions in soccer. In boys, it was WPIAL champion Winchester Thurston 1-0 in overtime over D1’s Faith Christian in Class 1A, WPIAL champion Quaker Valley 5-4 in penalty kicks after a scoreless tie against D4’s Lewisburg in Class 2A, WPIAL champion Hampton 1-0 over D12’s Archbishop Wood in Class 3A and Conestoga of D1 beating WPIAL champion Seneca Valley in Class 4A. In girls, D4’s Southern Columbia beat WPIAL runner-up Greensburg Central Catholic 4-0 in Class 1A, D11’s Allentown Central Catholic 2-1 over WPIAL champion Avonworth in Class 2A, WPIAL champion Mars 2-1 in double-overtime over D1’s Radnor in Class 3A and WPIAL champion Moon 2-0 over D1 third-place Conestoga in Class 4A.
Karns City captures Class 2A title
BROCKWAY — Winning its second straight D9 football title as well, the Karns City Gremlins cruised to a 35-7 win over Ridgway last Friday night in the Class 2A final held at Varischetti Field.
The running back duo of Luke Garing and Jayce Anderson led the way for the Gremlins, who pulled away after leading 13-7 at halftime. Garing ran for 83 yards while Anderson finished with 120 yards as Garing added two TD runs and Anderson capped the game’s scoring with a score.
Both Garing and Anderson are now over 1,000 yards for the season.
Karns City piled up 316 yards rushing while limiting Ridgway to 179 yards of offense.
The Gremlins (11-1) now head to the PIAA quarterfinals against District 10 champion Farrell and will actually host the Steelers Friday night at 7 p.m.
Clarion U wins PSAC volleyball title
EAST STROUDSBURG — The Clarion University women’s volleyball team claimed the third Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championship in program history last Saturday afternoon, defeating top-seeded Gannon 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-17) at East Stroudsburg’s Koehler Fieldhouse. It is the Golden Eagles’ first conference championship since 2010.
The win capped a remarkable tournament run for the Golden Eagles, who defeated higher seeds in all three matches en route to the championship — the West No. 2 seed Edinboro in the quarterfinals, the East’s top seed East Stroudsburg in the semifinals, and finally the West’s No. 1 Gannon in the final. Clarion dropped just one set in their three matches in the championship.
Setter London Fuller was named Tournament MVP after a dazzling performance. The junior recorded 31 assists, nine digs and three kills in the championship match, including the winner on match point.
Julia Piccolino and Cassidy Snider each finished with a match-high 11 kills. Defensively, libero Abigail Selfridge was on a mission in the back row, totaling 27 digs in just three sets.
Next up for the 22-9 Golden Eagles is a trip to the NCAA regionals Dec. 2-4 with pairings and schedule to be determined.
Three champs for CUP wrestlers
MILLERSVILLE — Bolstered by three champions but enjoying an inspired effort throughout the lineup, the Clarion University wrestling team placed second at the Shorty Hitchcock Open last Saturday. Nine different wrestlers recorded top-five finishes, six placed in the top-three and four reached their respective finals.
The raw wins numbers were staggering. Overall Clarion wrestlers – unattached competitors included – went 76-42 on Saturday. Three of those individuals – Seth Koleno, Will Feldkamp and DuBois’ Kolby Ho – were undefeated, with Koleno and Ho going 5-0 and Feldkamp 4-0. Those three all earned titles in their respective weight classes. The Golden Eagles led all teams at the event with three champions.
For Koleno, it was his second tournament title of the season, having already won his weight at the Clarion Open on November 7.
Feldkamp and Ho were both finalists at the Clarion Open, but both fell in their respective championship bouts. Ho won all five of his matches on the day with bonus points. He opened up with a 21-6 technical fall over American’s Luc Maschino, followed by the first of what would be three major decisions on Saturday, this one over Bucknell’s Logan Sanom. Ho earned his second tech fall of the day with a 16-0 win over Kutztown’s Sean Smith, and then beat American International’s Jojo Gonzalez by 15-3 major decision. He wrapped with a 14-5 major over Army’s Nate Lukez for the 157 championship.
Brookville’s Caleb Hetrick finished 2-2 at 157 pounds.
Scoring records set for CUP women
CLARION — Sierra Bermudez set or tied a trio of single-game scoring records in dazzling fashion on Monday morning, leading the Golden Eagle women’s basketball team to a 102-57 victory over Penn State–Shenango at Tippin Gym Monday afternoon.
The freshman guard was unstoppable from three-point range as Clarion (1-3) routed the Nittany Lions in the second half.
Bermudez broke the program’s 29-year-old single-game scoring record with 44 points, topping the previous mark of 43 set by Carlita Jones against Mercyhurst on Nov. 8, 1992. The historic shot came with 5:37 left to go in regulation, with Cory Santoro dishing to Bermudez on the left wing for a three-pointer.
In fact, Bermudez accomplished the feat almost exclusively from three-point range, setting a new single-game program record for treys in the process. She tied Allison Stodart’s previous record of nine three-pointers – set against Shippensburg on Jan. 15, 2000 – on a buzzer-beating shot at the end of the third quarter. Bermudez officially broke the record less than a minute later, taking a kickout from Haille Hart in the right corner and drilling it for her 10th make of the day. She made two more treys before her day was done to set a new program record of 12. Bermudez also tied the program’s record for three-pointers attempted in a game with 19.
Bermudez also recorded a game-high 10 rebounds, giving her a double-double as Clarion out-rebounded Penn State – Shenango 57-33. North Clarion’s Abby Gatesman scored 21 points to go with six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks, and Karns City’s Emily Hegedus chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds.