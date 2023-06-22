Track and Field: Kunselman, others honored by CE/TCW
Brookville senior Brayden Kunselman was named Track Athlete of the Year by the Courier-Express/Tri-County Weekend in last weekend’s edition.
Kunselman was a double state medalist at the PIAA Track and Field Championships, finishing with a fifth-medal in the 100-meter dash while running on the state-runner-up 4x100 relay with Jack Pete, Nick Shaffer and Hayden Freeman. Kunselman also was named to the 200 dash on the all-star team.
The 4x100 relay also made the all-star team as well as Freeman in the 200 and 400 dashes, Kellan Haines in the 110 and 300 hurdles, Daniel Turner in the 300 hurdles.
The Raiders’ 4x400 relay of Jack Gill, Jacob Murdock, Turner and Pete also made the team as did John Colgan in the triple jump.
Also for the boys, Clarion-Limestone state medalist Ryan Hummell earned the nod at javelin. He won his second medal this year, finishing fifth.
Redbank Valley’s Cam Wagner was named Field Athlete of the Year.
For the girls, Brookville’s Julie Monnoyer was named to the 100 hurdles and the 4x100 relay with Autumn Walter, Hannah Geer and Kaida Yoder who combined to win a D9 title.
Elk County Catholic’s Grace Neubert was Track Athlete of the Year while DuBois Central Catholic’s Hope Jacob was Field Athlete of the Year.
Union’s Smith ties for second at Nike Nationals
EUGENE, Ore. — Rimersburg’s Hayden Smith and senior-to-be at Union High School this fall was back on the national scene last Saturday and once again, he didn’t disappoint.
Smith, the two-time PIAA Class 2A high jump champion, competed at the Nike Outdoor Nationals held at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field and finished tied for second after clearing 6 feet, 9 inches.
Smith was one of three jumpers to get over 6-9, but the title went to Riyon Rankin of Brunswick, Ga. Smith tied with the other jumper for second, Emmitt Kietlinski of Gresham, Wis. Both Rankin and Kietlinski graduated, Rankin headed to the University of Georgia this fall.
“It was awesome. It was definitely a great experience going out there and jumping,” Smith said Monday night. “There were a bunch of people who have gone over seven feet, so it was a great experience to go out and see what others are doing and learn from them as well.”
Rankin won his second straight Georgia state title earlier this spring, clearing a state-record height of 7 feet, 3 3/4 inches. According to milesplit.com’s national leaderboard, Rankin had the top high school height in the nation and he one of four 7-footers at the event. Overall, 21 high school jumpers went over seven feet or higher this year.
Smith beat three of them. While Rankin won the event because of the less misses tiebreaker — he did not miss until going 0-for-3 at 6-11 — both Smith and Kietlinski had the same spread. They both hit their first height at 6 feet, 3 1/4, then 6 feet, 5 inches, on their first attempts. Both cleared 6-9 on their third try before missing three times as well at 6-11.
Kyren Washington of Florida and Osawese Abgonkonkon of Texas — they cleared 7-1 and 7 feet respectively this spring — tied for fourth at 6-7. Kam Franklin of Texas finished seventh at the same height. Franklin also clearfield seven feet this spring. Washington won his second state title and will attend Oklahoma this fall while Abgonkonkon is bound for UCLA.
“When we started, it got cloudy and it turned into a different atmosphere and it was cold out,” said Smith on why the 7-foot mark might not have been broached.
Smith hadn’t trained much going into the national meet as he continued to rest his injured ankle that he worked through during the high school season that saw him win his second state title (6 feet, 8 inches) on May 26 in Shippensburg.
Pinecrest CC golf roundup; holes-in-one
BROOKVILLE — Bill Gatehouse aced a hole while playing at Pinecrest Country Club on Sunday, nailing a shot on the 151-yard, par-3 No 3 hole. It was the second ace shot this year on the hole.
Pinecrest Country Club’s Men’s Day golf results from last Thursday had the team of Mark Powell, Terry Gray, Michael Fritz and Tim Kammedeiner win the one best ball on the first six holes, two best balls on the middle six and three best balls of four on the final six holes.
The winning score was 130, one shot better than the runner-up team of Josh Bish, Chris Neil, Vinny Holt and Bill Barrett. Third with a 132 was the foursome of Jack Monnoyer, Kevin Hoffman, Matt Megnin and Greg Rafferty.
Skins winners were Mike Gray (eagle on No. 7), Dan Cable (No. 11) and Rick Smoose (No. 14).
Last Tuesday’s Ladies Day event of Cha Cha Cha had the winning team of Sheryl Riesmeyer, Judy Roberts, Jan Johnson and Judy Gatehouse.
Hunter Trapper course slatedLIMESTONE — A Hunter Trapper Education Basic course for hunters 11 years old on or before July 8 will be held at the Limestone Fire Hall along Route 66 south of Clarion July 8 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
You must complete the online Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA course before attending your class. You will find this link at the bottom of the page. To complete the course, participants must complete the on-line study course prior to the July 7.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the local Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, NWTF volunteers
Register on line at http://www.pgc.state.pa.us Click on the Education tab at the top of the PA Game Commissions home page, click Education, on drop down window click on the Hunter-Trapper Education in the menu. Scroll down to in-person classes and click on the Register for in-person link. Proceed to the July 8 Limestone Firehall continue to follow instructions to register as well as follow instructions about completing the on-line study course.
If you have questions or difficulty with the registration contact Bud or Gwen Wills at 814-379-3759.