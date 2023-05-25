Grays start season Tuesday
BROOKVILLE — The defending Federation League champion Brookville Grays open their schedule Tuesday at home against the Sykesville Senators at McKinley Field starting at 6 p.m.
The Grays will play a 16-game schedule through July 13 before the start of the playoffs. It’s a five-team setup with the Grays, Senators, DuBois Rockets, Rossiter Miners and Clearfield Chiefs.
The schedule is listed below, with games starting at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted:
MAY: 30-Sykesville
JUNE: 1-at Rossiter; 4-at DuBois, 2 p.m.; 8-at Sykesville; 11-at DuBois, 2 p.m.; 13-Clearfield; 15-Rossiter; 18-Sykesville, 2 p.m.; 22-at Sykesville; 25-at Rossiter, 2 p.m.; 27-Clearfield; 29-at DuBois.
JULY: 6-DuBois; 11-at Clearfield (Lawrence Twp. Park); 13-DuBois.
Miner named AAC All-Conference
Former Brookville Raiders standout and Wichita State sophomore pitcher Jace Miner was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Conference team as a Second Team relief pitcher.
It was a productive postseason awards list for the Shockers who had the Player of the Year with junior second baseman Brock Rodden, Newcomer Pitcher of the Year Grant Adler and first-year Shockers coach Loren Hibbs who directed the team to its highest finish in the AAC, third, since they joined the conference in 2018.
Tuesday night, however, the No. 3-seeded Shockers (30-24) dropped their opening game of the AAC Tournament in Clearwater, Fla., at Baycare Ballpark in a 10-6 loss to No. 6 seed Memphis.
Miner saw action, pitching four innings of relief of starting pitcher Grant Adler who gave up five runs in the first three innings. Miner gave up three runs, one earned, including a home run.
For the season, Miner sports a 2.05 earned run average in 44 innings over 24 appearances. He’s struck out 38 while walking 19.
The Shockers were scheduled to face No. 2 seed Houston in an elimination game Wednesday and will be the rest of the way as the tournament runs through Sunday.
— The New Jersey Institute of Technology opened the America East Conference tournament on Wednesday at Binghamton, N.Y., at Binghamton’s Bearcats Baseball Complex.
Seeded No. 6, NJIT was scheduled to face No. 3 seed Binghamton with the No. 4 Bryant and No. 5 UMass Lowell playing in the other first-round game. Both of those games were single-elimination matchups with the winners advancing to Thursday to start a four-team double-elimination tournament through Saturday. No. 1 seed Maine and No. 2 University of Maryland-Baltimore County had first-round byes.
NJIT pitcher Aaron Park of Brookville owned a 3.97 ERA in 14 appearances covering 22 2/3 innings. He’s struck out 20 and walked 11 while giving up 21 hits.
— Beating Mount Alvernia two out of three games last Thursday and Friday, Penn State Behrend won the East Coast Athletic Conference championship in Reading.
Behrend won the first game, 6-1, lost the second game, 9-3, both on Thursday before winning the third game on Friday, 6-4.
In the series, Brookville’s Chase Palmer started all three games in left and right field and had two hits. For the season, he wound up hitting .317 (44-for-139) with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 37 runs batted in and 10 stolen bases.
Behrend finished the season 22-19.
Smith, White miss cut at USGA Amateur Four Ball
KIAWAH, S.C. — Brookville’s Nathan Smith and partner Todd White finished one stroke off the cut for the 32-team match play tournament Sunday at the United States Golf Association’s Amateur Four Ball Championship at Kiawah Island Club and the Kiawah Island River Course.
Smith and White shot a 6-under 65 in Saturday’s first round and then a 1-under 70 at the River Course on Sunday. Ten teams finished at 8-under-par with two advancing after a playoff.
The tournament continued through Wednesday.
C-L athletes make KSAC all-conference
Clarion-Limestone grabbed some spots on the annual Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference spring sports all-conference teams announced this week.
In baseball, the Lions accounted for six spots on the three teams, led by Jordan Hesdon as a first team outfield. On the second team were Tommy Smith (pitcher), Brayden Murray (DH) and Logan Lutz (outfield). The third-teamer was Jake Smith (catcher).
Two Lady Lions made softball all-conference, Samantha Simpson as a first-team outfielder and Alyssa Wiant as a third-team first baseman.
In track and field, Ryan Hummell earned first-team status in the javelin for the Lions while Adisen Jackson was a second-team pick in the 1,600 run for the Lady Lions.
Complete lists will run in next week’s edition.
Lady Lions wrap season
STRATTANVILLE — Losing to Redbank Valley for the second time in as many days, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team was limited to one hit in last Wednesday’s 15-0 loss in five innings at the C-L Sports Complex.
Samantha Simpson had the lone hit for the Lady Lions off Redbank Valley pitcher Mackenzie Foringer.
Redbank Valley scored five runs in the first, then two in the third with four in the fourth and fifth innings.
Jenna Dunn and Kaylee Smith pitched for the Lady Lions, who finished the season 3-12.
BALL game reports
BROOKVILLE — Here are recent game reports from Brookville Area Little League:
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL from TUESDAY, May 23 — FOE 9, Whitling Eye 5: Landon Smith, Owen Weaver and Colby Lewis each had two hits with Smith homering and Weaver doubling and tripling to lead FOE. Weaver also scored three runs. On the mound, Kabe Kaltenbach and Colby Lewis combined for the win with seven strikeouts. For Whitling Eye, Blake Burkett had two hits with a double and two RBIs. Keelan McLaughlin finished with two hits and Landon Ankeny tripled.
MONDAY, May 22 — Pirates 12, Brookville Chevrolet 11: Gavin Mills and Landon Theiss each had two hits while four pitchers combined for the win on the mound with Landon Coleman, Mills, Seth Welsh and Theiss combining for nine strikeouts. Ethan Lauer went 3-for-4 with a triple, home run, three runs scored and five runs batted in to lead Brookville Chevy.
FRIDAY, May 19 — FOE 16, Brookville Chevrolet 4: In a five-inning game, four pitchers — Owen Weaver, Colby Lewis, David Miller and Walker Lindermuth — combined on a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts against Brookville Chevrolet. Lindermuth was 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and five RBIs, BrantLee Burney-Reed had three hits with two doubles, and Kabe Kaltenbach and Landon Smith each had two hits. Gunner Mitchell singled and drove in two runs for Brookville Chevy.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL From WEDNESDAY, May 17 — Arby’s 20, Adamson Electric 13: Maylee Lewis struck out eight in four innings to get the win while Jaiden Silvis struck out five in two innings. Ainsley Blake had three hits and scored five runs while Avery Crooks, Brynn Blake and Whitney Sunealitis each scored three runs. For Adamson’s, Kamryn Zeitler and Lillian Miles each scored three runs while Lily Adamson, Madison White and Abby Kalgren each scored two runs. Adamson, Kalgren and Miles pitched.
Golf scramble at Pinecrest
BROOKVILLE — A golf scramble that will benefit the Brookville and Clarion-Limestone golf teams is scheduled for June 17 at Pinecrest Country Club starting at 1 p.m.
The cost per team is $400 which includes dinner and live entertainment after the golfing.
The tournament is seeking $100 hole sponsors. If interested in sponsoring a hole or entering a team, contact Wade Northey at 814-227-9881.