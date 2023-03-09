Dworek heads to NCAA indoor nationals
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Slippery Rock University indoor track and field seniors Joshua VanDeMark, Sarah Corrie and Brookville’s Bryan Dworek all make their first trip to the NCAA Division II National Indoor Track and Field Championships this Friday and Saturday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
Dworek (long jump) and VanDemark (weight throw) will represent the men’s team on the opening day of the competition on Friday while Corrie (shot put) will represent the women’s team on the second day of the meet Saturday.
Dworek, a senior/junior eligible enters his first career national meet after winning the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title in the long jump last weekend. He won that meet on his sixth and final attempt with a leap of 24 feet, 5 3/4 inches, breaking his own SRU record that was set earlier this winter by 3/4 of an inch.
Dworek’s jump was the 13th best performance among all Division II athletes this winter. He will enter the competition seeded 13th in a field of 16 athletes. The top seed is Pittsburg State junior Cordell Tinch at 26 feet, 3/4 inch. The men’s long jump finals at the national meet is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.
In other college athlete news:
— Former Brookville Raiders state medalist Ian Thrush competed at the IC4A/ECAC Indoor Track and Field Championships and finished tied for 24th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.98 seconds.
— Two former Brookville Raiders pitched on Tuesday, former Raiders battery mates Jace Miner and Jamison Rhoades, who caught Miner’s senior year in 2021.
Miner, pitching for Wichita State at the NCAA Division I level, threw 2 2/3 innings of relief in the Shockers’ 6-5 non-conference loss at home to Oral Roberts. Miner gave up a hit and walked one. In two appearances so far for the 6-5 Shockers, Miner sports a 1.93 earned run average with two strikeouts, one walk and two hits allowed in 4 2/3 innings.
Rhoades, a freshman pitcher at Division III La Roche, made his third mound appearance and second start of the year in the first game of a split doubleheader with Penn College held at the Ripken Experience Complex in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Rhoades improved to 2-0, giving up four hits and three runs while striking out five in 4-plus innings of work as the Redhawks won 13-7 in the seven-inning game.
— At Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology, another former Raider and right-handed pitcher Aaron Park has appeared in two games covering 3 1/3 innings and has struck out six and walked two while giving up two hits for the Highlanders, who were 4-6 going into this weekend’s non-conference series at Missouri.
— At Division III Penn State Behrend, Brookville sophomore Chase Palmer was hitting .267 with three runs batted in going into Tuesday’s 17-8 win over Northwestern (Minn.) in Fort Pierce, Fla. The Lions were 3-3 after Tuesday’s win and play in Florida through the end of the week.
PennWest Clarion U wrestlers third at MACs
FAIRFAX, Va. — The PennWest Clarion University wrestling team claimed a pair of Mid-American Conference championships last Saturday afternoon, highlighting a weekend that saw three wrestlers confirm their bids to the NCAA Division I Championships at EagleBank Arena.
The Golden Eagles finished the weekend in third place out of 13 teams in the MAC. They have now improved in the standings every year since joining the conference, having finished fifth a year ago.
Seth Koleno and Will Feldkamp capped thrilling runs at the conference tournament by winning in their respective finals on Saturday, with Koleno claiming the 141-pound title and Feldkamp the 184-pound championship. They are the program’s second- and third-ever MAC champions — the first since the 2019-20 season — and represent the first time the Golden Eagles have won multiple conference championships in one MAC tournament. Clarion finished with three total finalists, also a first for the program.
Koleno finished the weekend with a gritty effort in the championship bout against Bloomsburg’s Josh Mason. Mason got the first takedown of the bout, bringing Koleno to the mat and riding him for nearly two minutes to build a significant riding time advantage. Koleno kept up the pressure, and though he did not score immediately, he did force Mason into a crucial stalling violation.
Starting the third period in the down position, Koleno escaped to cut Mason’s lead in half at 2-1. As time wound down, Koleno was finally able to finish off a shot on Mason, bringing him down with 31 seconds remaining. An additional stall against Mason gave Koleno a 4-2 lead, and he rode Mason out for the championship.