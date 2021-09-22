Nathan Smith headed to USGA Mid-Am
NANTUCKETT, Mass. — It’s off to Natnuckett Island for Brookville’s Nathan Smith, the four-time United States Golf Association Mid-Amateur champion, who plays in the Mid-Am starting this weekend.
Two rounds of stroke play qualifying are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Sankaty Head Golf Club and Miacomet Golf Course. Saturday, he tees off at 12:13 p.m. on No. 1 at Miacomet and then Sunday at 7:23 a.m. at Sankaty Head.
The top 64 advance to a single-elimination match play tournament starting next Monday and going through to a 36-hole final next Thursday.
Smith won the Mid-Am in 2003, 2009, 2010 and 2012. He was eliminated in the second round of match play in 2013 and 2014 while nearly missing the match play cut and taking defending champion Scott Harvey 20 holes before bowing out in the first round in 2015. Smith hasn’t won a match play matchup in the Mid-Am since 2014.
In 2019, Smith dropped a 5-and-4 decision to Stephen Hale of Bakersfield, Calif., in the opening round.
The winner of the tournament receives the Robert T. Jones Memorial Mid-Amateur Trophy and most likely that much-sought after invitation to next April’s Master’s.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the USGA to cancel the event.
Jr. high Raiders top
Keystone
BROOKVILLE — In a second straight meeting with Keystone, this time at home last Thursday, the Brookville Raiders junior high football team notched a second straight win.
This time it was 34-20 as quarterback Josiah Balzer threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Freeman, who also returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown.
Sam Krug returned one of two Raiders interceptions for scores while Trenton Colgan recovered a fumble in the end zone for another TD.
Next up for the seventh-and-eighth graders is a trip to Punxsutawney Thursday at 6 p.m.
Jr. high soccer roundup
KARNS CITY — The Brookville junior high soccer team dropped a 3-2 decision at Karns City Monday afternoon.
The loss dropped the Raiders to 2-1-1 going into Tuesday’s game at DuBois. They host Punxsutawney Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Next Tuesday, they host Kane at 4 p.m.
At Karns City, both Brookville goals came in the second half as Maddox Harmon set up Sergio Sotillo for the first goal and Kaida Yoder set up Harmon’s goal to tie the game with 9:03 remaining. Colton Gardner was the goalkeeper
Last Thursday at Elk County Catholic, the Raiders won 2-1 as Yoder and Harmon scored goals, one in each half. Ayden Cieleski assisted on Yoder’s goal. Gardner was the winning goalkeeper.
Last Wednesday at Punxsutawney, the Raiders routed the Chucks 11-0 as Isaac Reitz scored two goals and assisted on four others. Ally Wilson scored three gals while Harmon finished with two. Jon Prusakowski, Declan Reitz, Andrew Kornbau and Addison Patton also scored with Declan Reitz adding an assist.
Lumberjacks go 2-1 at Karns City
KARNS CITY — The Brookville Lumberjacks won two out of three ABC Youth Football League games at home against Karns City last Saturday.
The Seniors improved to 3-2 with a 42-8 win while the Bantams won their first game and improved to 1-4 with a 14-0 win. The Juniors fell to 1-4 with a 14-0 setback.
In the Seniors win, Parker Kalgren and Gabe Hannah each scored two touchdowns while Cody Householder and Chase Nimmo added TD runs. Hannah added two two-point conversions while Householder had one.
For the Bantams, Walker Lindermuth and Gunner Mitchell scored touchdowns. Lindermuth scored on a 66-yard run while Mitchell returned an interception 26 yards for a score. Noah Knisely and Mitchell ran in two-point conversions.
All three teams host A-C Valley this Saturday with a 9:30 a.m. kickoff.
Jeff Co. Flag League
opens 10th season
BROOKVILLE — The 10th season of the Jefferson County Football League, a youth flag football league sponsored by the Brookville YMCA and affiliated with NFL Flag, got under way last Saturday afternoon at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
This year, 84 kids in grades 1 through 6 and also including 6-year-old kindergartners make up two divisions of competition using and wearing and team colors of the Bucs, Seahawks, Chiefs and Bears in the Junior Division (grades K-3) and Giants, Bills, Broncos and Rams in the Senior Division (grade 4-6).
For highlights and scores, go to the league’s website at www.jeffcoflag.com.
Clarion University football falls to 0-3
CLARION — The Clarion University Golden Eagles football team dropped to 0-3 after a 62-33 loss to visiting Shippensburg last Saturday.
The Golden Eagles gave up 594 yards of offense to Shippensburg, which threw for 366 yards and ran for another 228 yards.
Shippensburg (3-0) got a strong game from quarterback Brycen Mussina, who completed 23 of 37 passes for 3350 yards and a touchdown. Receiver Kyle Evans caught seven pases for 199 yards and three TDs.
For the Golden Eagles, Mylique McGriff ran for 100 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown. Quarterback Taylor Eggers completed 16 of 25 passes for 329 yards and four TDs, two each going to Quinn Zinoble and Kahliq Muhammad. Zinoble caught five passes for 202 yards.
Next up for the Golden Eagles is a trip to Gannon this Saturday at 1 p.m.