Clarion University wrestlers debut at home
CLARION — The Clarion University wrestling team, under eighth-year head coach Keith Ferraro of Brookville, opens its home schedule Wednesday against Mid-America Conference foe Bloomsburg starting at 7 p.m.
It’s the first of two MAC matchups this week for the Golden Eagles, who are 2-1 so far after beating Chattanooga and Davidson while losing to Rutgers at Davidson back on Nov. 13. Friday, the Golden Eagles also host Ohio University at Tippin Gymnasium starting at 7 p.m.
From there, the December schedule has a dual meet twinbill at Messiah College with the hosts and Stevens Institute of Technology on Dec. 11 before their trip to the Reno Tournament of Champions Dec. 19.
Then Dec. 23, Clarion heads to Buffalo for another MAC matchup. The 2022 calendar schedule begins Jan. 7 at home against SIU-Edwardsville.
Taylor wrestling at Lehigh
BETHLEHEM — Former PIAA state wrestling champion and Brookville Raiders standout Nathan Taylor sports an 8-6 record at heavyweight as he starts his collegiate career at Lehigh University.
While not appearing in a dual meet — former Boyertown standout Jordan Wood is the starter for the Mountain Hawks — Taylor has wrestled in open tournaments.
Wood was one of three Lehigh wrestlers to claim titles at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic on Nov. 14 at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim.
Taylor went 1-3, blanking Army’s Paul Robinson 3-0 while losing decisions to Penn’s Ben Goldin, Army’s Brandon Phillips and Oregon State’s Gary Traub.
At Sunday’s Mat Town Tournament in Lock Haven, Taylor, also wrestled in the open event and finished third with a 5-1 record. He majored Bloomsburg’s Guy Fontana and lost 7-3 to Navy’s Ryan Catka before taking four straight wins in the consolation bracket — a technical fall over Bucknell’s Max Harar, 9-3 win over Buffalo’s Robbie Unrah, medical forfeit win over Virginia’s Quinn Miller and then a pin of Lock Haven’s Kaleb Snodgrass in the third-place bout.
Also Sunday, the Mountain Hawks notched an impressive 26-9 win over then No. 15-ranked Pittsburgh at home. The 2-1 Mountain Hawks, are now ranked No. 21 in the latest intermatwrestle.com national rankings, one spot ahead of Pitt.
This weekend, the Mountain Hawks visit Lock Haven Saturday, then visit No. 2 Penn State Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.
CUP volleyball heads to NCAA regionals
CLARION — The Clarion Golden Eagles volleyball team will face Edinboro for a fourth time this season, as Clarion drew the Fighting Scots in the opening round of the NCAA Atlantic Regional hosted by Wheeling. The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) rivals will face off with one another on Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Alma Grace McDonough Center at 5 p.m.
Clarion will come into the tournament as the fifth seed in the region, while the Fighting Scots enter as the fourth seed.
The teams have met three times already this season, twice in the regular season and once in the PSAC Tournament. Edinboro got the better of Clarion in both regular season meetings, winning by 3-0 scores both at Tippin Gym as well as McComb Fieldhouse. The Golden Eagles won the last meeting, a 3-0 drubbing in Edinboro in the first round of the conference tournament. Clarion went on to win their first PSAC championship since 2010.