Clarion in volleyball final
SLIPPERY ROCK — Falling behind big in the first set, the Clarion High School volleyball team still managed to sweep its way to a return trip to the state finals and defend their title Tuesday night.
The Lady Cats improved to 20-0 with a straight set, 25-23, 25-14, 25-21 win over WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin at Slippery Rock High School.
Next up for the Lady Cats is Sacred Heart, the District 1 champion which advanced with a win over District 4 champion Canton also on Tuesday.
Saturday, the teams squad off at Cumberland Valley High School starting at 10:30 a.m.
Check www.piaa.com for viewing information. The finals are scheduled for the PCN network, so check your local listings.
Two Lady Raiders on
volleyball all-star team
Brookville Lady Raiders senior volleyball players Ashton Pangallo and Emaa Venesky were named to the Laurel Mountain League Large Division All-Star team this week.
Pangallo, a setter, was a first-team pick while the libero Venesky earned a spot on the second team.
Bella Gregory of DuBois was named MVP. She and Pangallo were joined on the first team by DuBois’ Emma Delp and Gabby Gulvas, Bradford’s Alix Oridway and St. Marys’ Lindsey Reiter.
Venesky was on the second team with Bradford’s Emma Swanson, and Punxsutawney’s Ciara Toven, Emma Glando and Danielle Griebel.
Jr. high basketball rdp
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville junior high girls’ basketball teams earned a split decision with visiting Union Monday afternoon.
The eighth-graders lost 27-26 in overtime to fell to 6-8. Samantha Whitling scored nine points with Hannah Geer and Kaida Yoder scoring eight and six points respectively.
In the seventh-grade game, the Lady Raiders improved to 6-4 with a 26-8 win as Whitney Guth scored six points. Leah Rafferty, Aubrey Belfiore and Lily Plyler each scored four points.
In last Friday’s doubleheader with C-L, both teams won as the eighth-graders took a 31-21 decision with Whitling and Yoder scoring 16 and five points respectively. Guth and Belfiore scored nine and five apiece in a 18-15 seventh-grade win.
Last Monday, the Lady Raiders split with Cranberry as the eighth-graders won 28-17 as Whitling and Guth scored 14 and seven points apiece. In the seventh-grade game, the Lady Raiders lost 31-24 with Guth and Emma Northey each scoring six points.
Wednesday, both teams host Moniteau and Friday they host A-C Valley. Next Tuesday, the Lady Raiders host Venango Catholic.
Fiscus runs at regionals
NEWVILLE, Pa. — Grove City College freshman Emma Fiscus of Brookville was the second runner across the line for her team in last Saturday’s NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Region.
Fiscus finished the 6K race in 25:56 for 80th place overall with teammate Lydia Bennett leading GCC with a 28th-place finish in 24:37.
Bennett and Fiscus were one of four freshman with the top four times for GCC, which finished 15th in the team standings out of 31 teams.
CUP wrestlers open 2-1
DAVIDSON, N.C. — The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team started its dual meet schedule last Saturday, taking two of three decisions.
The Golden Eagles dropped a 27-10 decision to No. 19 Rutgers before beating Chattanooga 22-16 and host Davidson 29-12.
Trevor Elfvin, Cam Pine and John Worthing won bouts from 157 through 174 for the Golden Eagles, all of them decisions against Davidson.
Clarion turned the tables in its second dual of the day, splitting the 10 bouts with the Mocks but getting the win thanks to two wins by fall and a major.
Chattanooga won the first four bouts of the day, including a major decision at 133 pounds, to take a 13-0 lead in the dual. Elfvin broke their momentum with a pin over Weston Wichman, turning and flattening him with just 10 seconds remaining in the third period for six team points and much-needed life in the match.
Pine followed him with a third-period pin of his own, finishing off Caleb Waddell just 30 seconds into the last frame to cut the lead to 13-12.
Worthing kept the good feelings going with a decision over Carial Tarter at 174 pounds, putting the Golden Eagles ahead in the team match 15-13. Matthew Waddell recorded a decision of his own at 184 to put the Mocks back on top, but Will Feldkamp scored a crucial blow to their hopes with an 11-1 major decision at 197 pounds that made it 19-16. Still needing a win at 285 to ensure victory, Austin Chapman put away Grayson Walthall in a low-scoring heavyweight bout, winning by 3-2 decision.
The Golden Eagles eliminated most if not all drama in their late dual with the Wildcats, winning three of the first four bouts — including two by fall.
The first pin came from Joey Fischer, who notched his second win by fall of the season with a second-period pin over Hale Robinson. After Seth Koleno defeated Gavin Damasco by a 6-5 decision at 141 pounds, Brent Moore logged his first win of the day, pinning David Loniewski just 59 seconds into the bout.
Pine earned a decision at 165 pounds and Worthing capped off his exciting day with a first-period pin over Steven Newell to make it 24-6. Feldkamp wrapped up the winning for Clarion with a tech fall over Owen Vietmeier, beating him 21-6 to put a punctuation mark on the Golden Eagles’ afternoon.
The next dual meet is Dec. 1 at home against Bloomsburg. This Saturday, some wrestlers head to the Shorty Hitchcock Open at Millersville.
CUP loses to Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Clarion University women’s basketball team led at the halftime break, but Clarion could not fend off Concord in the final 20 minutes as the Mountain Lions picked up a 72-70 win in Fairmont on Sunday afternoon.
Clarion (0-2) shot well from three-point range but the Mountain Cats picked it up in the second half to take the victory.
North Clarion’s Abby Gatesman scored seven points for Clarion while A-C Valley’s Olivia Boocks scored 13 points in 28 minutes. Karns City’s Emily Hegedus saw limited action in four minutes and didn’t score.
Clarion hosts West Liberty Wednesday before hosting Penn State Shenango next Monday.