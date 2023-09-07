Lumberjacks sweep DuBois
DuBOIS — The Brookville Lumberjacks swept to JV/Varsity wins at DuBois last Saturday in Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League action.
The Lumberjacks won the varsity game, 26-6, as Owen Weaver threw touchdown passes covering 31 and 17 yards while running for a 4-yard TD. Up 14-6 at the half, the Lumberjacks scored twice in the second half on the second Weaver to Painter TD and Cole Mitchell’s 73-yard run.
The defense notched nine sacks, led by three apiece from Ethan Lauer and Easton Rhodes while Brant McKillop, Weaver and Mitchell each had one sack. Rhodes had a fumble recovery and Weaver an interception.
The JV Lumberjacks won 25-13 as Gunner Mitchell ran for two TDs covering 10 yards each while in the second half coming out of halftime trailing 13-6 Walker Lindermuth threw two TD passes after Mitchell’s second TD pass to Bentley Myers for five yards and Emmitt Kriner for 12 yards. Lindermuth threw a one-point conversion pass to Kriner.
Defensively, the Lumberjacks intercepted four passes, two by Jackson McKinney and one each from Kayden Jett and Lindermuth.
Both teams improved to 2-1 going into this Saturday’s home game with Reynoldsville with a pee kickoff starting the day at 9:30 a.m.
Jr. high soccer wins
BROOKVILLE — After starting the season with two straight scoreless ties, the Brookville Raiders junior high soccer team blanked Karns City 3-0 for its first win.
Austin Werner, Jocelyn Gardner and Oryn Vander kelen scored the Raiders’ goals. Werner, Vander kelen and Joe Brosius had assists. Ronan Reitz and Gage Shrecengost each played a half in goal to share the win.
Last Thursday, the Raiders played to a scoreless tie. Now 1-0-2, the Raiders host Kane Saturday at 10 a.m.
BEE Tough 5K runs SaturdayBROOKVILLE — The Brooke Emery Memorial 5K Run/Walk was held last Saturday on the Rails to Trails course in Brookville, drawing 80 5K runners and at least over 140 run/walkers in an event to honor the memory of Brooke.
In the 5K, Brookville’s Evan McKalsen won with a time of 18:19 with Jacob Murdock (19:05), Ian Clowes (19:32), also Brookville cross country runners, finishing in the top three spots.
The rest of the top 10 finishers included John Shaffer (20:50), Parker Phillips (21:06), Doug Craft (21:39), Nathan Kramer (21:48), Tonya Bond (21:56), the top female finisher), Hansel Lucas (22:20) and Mike Schoonover (23:12).
Pinecrest CC golf roundup
BROOKVILLE — The Second Annual Second Swing Tournament last weekend at Pinecrest Country Club yielded champions in three flights of play.
Ben Carrico and Tom McClaine won the first flight with a 60 with Brian Dougherty and Chase Zamperini (61) and Jared Bish and Killian Radel (62) finishing second and third.
In the second flight, two teams tied for first with a 70 — Matt Megnin and Jack Monnoyer, and Dave Osborne and Deon Leon.
In the third flight, Craig Coon and Paul Pysh won with a 68 while two teams tied for second with a 72, Jack Jones and Mark Riesmeyer, and Rick Roberts and Wally Simpson.