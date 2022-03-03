D9 playoffs continue
In addition to the Brookville boys and Clarion-Limestone girls in their postseason basketball run, the rest of the District 9 playoff brackets continue through this weekend. Some updates below:
— The Clearfield boys and St. Marys girls claimed Class 4A titles Tuesday night. The Bison beat Punxsutawney, 47-38, while the Lady Dutch dumped Clearfield, 68-48.
— Also Tuesday, Ridgway and Redbank Valley won Class 2A boys’ semifinal games as the Elkers topped Karns City, 45-37, at Brookville and Redbank Valley held off Keystone, 42-32, in DuBois. Those two square off for the D9 title Friday night at Clarion University starting at 7:30 p.m.
— Punxsutawney and Redbank Valley meet in the Class 3A girls’ final Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. also at Clarion University. Punxsutawney beat Moniteau while Redbank Valley topped Karns City last Friday in their semifinal wins.
In Class 1A girls, Elk County Catholic and Otto-Eldred won semifinal games to advance. ECC dumped Ridgway 37-16 in Brookville while Otto-Eldred beat North Clarion, 60-53. Those two teams meet Saturday afternoon at Clarion University at 2:30 p.m. for the Class 1A title.
— Wednesday night, the Class 1A boys’ semifinals were at Clarion University with Otto-Eldred vs. DuBois Central Catholic and Elk County Catholic vs. North Clarion. The winners advance to Saturday at CUP for a 5 p.m final.
The PIAA playoffs begin for all state-qualifying teams out of District 9 next Tuesday and Wednesday, all at higher-seeded home gyms.
Palmer AMCC Player of Week
ERIE — The Allegheny Mountain collegiate Conference (AMCC) office released its weekly awards on Monday, naming Penn State-Behrend freshman and Brookville graduate Chase Palmer and Ryan Weaver player and pitcher of the week, respectively.
Palmer made his collegiate debut on Saturday in a doubleheader against Eastern Mennonite University, helping Behrend collect its first win on the season while tallying three hits in seven at-bats. Palmer finished the day with five RBI and a slugging percentage of .857.
With the Lions and Royals tied in the fifth inning of game one, Palmer broke the stalemate with his first-career home run — a two-run shot to give Behrend the victory. Four of Palmer’s five RBIs occurred in his debut. Palmer collected a base hit in game two to cap off opening day.
Weaver picked up his first win on the season this weekend, pitching three-scoreless innings in relief against Eastern Mennonite. Weaver allowed just two hits while striking out one. In the sixth inning with the Lions leading 5-3 and EMU knocking on the door, Weaver picked off the runner on first to end the inning, preserving the Behrend lead.
The Lions head to Florida this weekend for their annual spring trip where they will participate in eight ballgames spanning from March 6 through March 12.
Elsewhere:
— Brookville’s Jace Miner has appeared in four games so far for Wichita State, giving up three hits, five runs with three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings of action. He appeared in Tuesday’s 11-6 loss to Oral Roberts and gave up a hit and two walks along with three runs.
The Shockers take a 2-7 record into Friday’s non-conference game against Iowa in Frisco, Texas. They’ll also play there Saturday and Sunday against Washington State and Texas A&M.
— Brookville’s Aaron, also pitching out of the bullpen for New Jersey Institute of Technology, has appeared in two games for the Highlanders, giving up four hits, one walk and four runs with four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. He appeared in last Saturday’s 9-2 loss to Wake Forest. He allowed four hits and a walk and four runs with three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.
The Highlanders take a 2-5 record into this weekend’s three-game series at Norfolk State starting Friday.
CUP wrestlers headed to MACs
ATHENS, Ohio — The Clarion University wrestling team heads to the Mid-America Conference Championships this Friday and Saturday at Ohio University.
While the brackets were not announced by press time on Wednesday, the top seeds were announced and Clarion has Joey Fischer No. 6 at 125 pounds, Seth Koleno No. 3 at 141, Brent Moore No. 2 at 149, John Worthing No. 6 at 174, Will Feldkamp the top seed at 197 and Tyler Bagoly No. 2 at 285.
The NCAA announced the allocations for this year’s national tournament as well as the latest round of coaches panel and RPI rankings.
In this iteration of the polls, Clarion has four total athletes featured, including two – Moore and Feldkamp – ranked in both the coaches poll and the RPI. Moore ranks 19th in the RPI and 29th in the coaches rankings with a 21-5 (.808) record on the season. Feldkamp, meanwhile, enters this week’s coaches poll ranked 32nd, but comes in at 19th in the RPI. He will enter next week’s Mid-American Conference (MAC) championships with a 17-3 (.850) record.
In addition to Moore and Feldkamp, two other Golden Eagles rank in the RPI. The freshman 125-pounder Fischer checks in at 26th in the RPI, while junior 141-pounder Koleno comes in at 21st in his RPI poll. Koleno also boasts a record of 25-7 (.781) on the season.
Youth wrestlers at tourneys
Several Brookville youth wrestlers were in action over the weekend in postseason tournaments.
Brookville’s junior high wrestlers competed in St. Marys at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Tournament’s Junior High qualifier and five Raiders finished in the top four, led by 212-pound champion Lance Spencer. Blake Porter was second at 107 while Eric Young, Bryce Coleman and Carter McKinney each placed fourth at 87, 157 and 167 pounds.
Spencer and Porter will compete at the state championships in Johnstown Friday, Saturday and Sunday along with Brooke Monrean, who qualified in the girls’ division 185-pound class without any competition.
At the annual District 9 Invitational in Brockway back on Feb. 19, the Raiders junior high squad finished eighth out of 14 teams with Curwensville, Port Allegany and Cranberry making up the top three finishing squads.
The Raiders’ Spencer finished second at 210 pounds, Coleman was third at 155, and a trio of Eric Young at 87 pounds, Blake Porter at 108 and Carter McKinney at 170 each finished fourth.
Some Brookville wrestlers competed in the elementary level of the Keystone State tournament, which began at the youth level last year. The Central qualifier was held in Johnstown on Sunday.
— In the boys’ 11-and-12 division, Cody Householder was third at 70, Bobby Hack was fourth at 200, Isaac Castellan fifth at 70 and Weston McKinney eighth at 90.
— Owen Weaver was third in the 9-and-10 division at 105 pounds.
— In the 8-and-under division, Walker Lindermuth was fourth at 75 and Noah Kniseley finished sixth at 90.