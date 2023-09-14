Smith misses stroke play cut at U.S. Mid-Amateur
SCARBOROUGH, N.Y. — Brookville’s Nathan Smith shot a two-round 4-over-par 145 and missed the match play cut of 64 by one stroke at Monday’s conclusion of two rounds of stroke play qualifying marred by rain and storms at the United States Mid-Amateur Championship held at Sleepy Hollow Country Club and Fenway Golf Club.
Smith shot a 3-over-74 in the first round and 1-over 71 in the second round that ended Monday morning. Sixteen golfers at 3-over played for 14 spots to round out the 64-man match play bracket that headed into Wednesday’s Round of 16.
Due to impending weather, the Round-of-16 matches was scheduled to go off both the first and 10th tees on Wednesday morning. The top half of the bracket will start on No. 1, and the lower half on No. 10, beginning at 7 a.m., and continuing every 10 minutes. The quarterfinals are scheduled for the afternoon.
The average age of the match-play field was 35.13. Nine countries, including the U.S., were represented. Besides the 56 Americans, there was one player each from Argentina, Australia, Canada, Guatemala, the Republic of Ireland, New Zealand, Panama and Puerto Rico.
Longtime Sleepy Hollow member and legendary actor/comedian Bill Murray was on the property as a spectator.
Smith, 45, is a four-time Mid-Am champion who will captain the 2025 U.S. Walker Cup team.
For more coverage, go to www.usmidam.org
L’jacks swept by Reynoldsville
BROOKVILLE — After rain forced the postponement of last Saturday’s Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League home matchup with Reynoldsville to Monday, the Brookville Lumberjacks dropped games in the varsity and junior varsity divisions.
The Lumberjacks lost the varsity game, 34-20, after trailing 20-0 at halftime. They scored three times in the second half on an Owen Weaver 2-yard run with his own 1-point conversion run, Cole Mitchell’s 6-yard run with his own 1-point run and Weaver’s 51-yard TD pass to Landon Smith to get the score within 28-20 before Reynoldsville added a late touchdown to put the game away.
In the JV game, the Lumberjacks lost 26-6 as Gunner Mitchell scored on a 5-yard run that was set up by Emmitt Kriner’s 60-yard kick return. Holt Emery had an interception on defense.
The Lumberjacks, both teams at 2-2, visit Brockway Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. pee wee division kickoff.
Junior high football wins
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders junior high football team opened the season with a 52-6 win over Sheffield at home last Thursday.
Isaac Burns scored on runs of 26, 25 and yards and added two 2-point conversion runs while Cody Householder added a 20-yard TD reception. Quarterback Zach Phillips scored on a 4-yard run and tossed a 15-yard TD pass to Gabe Hannah, who also caught a 2-point pass.
The Raiders visit St. Marys Thursday and host DuBois next Thursday, both games at 6 p.m.
Junior high soccer loses
BROCKWAY — The Brookville Raiders junior high soccer team dropped a 6-3 game to visiting Brockway Monday.
Oryn Vander kelen, Joe Brosius and Isaac Blair scored goals for the Raiders with Grayden McMaster adding an assist. Ronan Reitz and Gabe Shreckengost shared goalkeeping duties.
The Raiders (1-1-2) hosted North Clarion Wednesday before hosting the Chucks Thursday. Monday, the Raiders travel to golf at Brockway.
Pinecrest CC golf roundup
BROOKVILLE — Last Thursday’s Men’s Day results at Pinecrest Country Club was best two balls of four. Two teams tied for first place with a low gross score of 141 — Matt Mohney, Tim Kammerdeiner, Cole Cook and Dan Olson, and the team of Terry and Mike Gray, John McLaughlin and Eric Coder.
Low net score honors with a 132 went to the team of John Pysh, Craig Coon, Jim Campbell and Russ Wieszczyk. Second with a 133 was the team of Denny Ames, Alan Wein, Mike McMurray and Larry Weary.
Skins went to Jeff McAninch (No. 3), Campbell (No. 6), Vinny Holt (Nos. 10 and 14), Mohney (No. 13) and Mike Schuckers (Nos. 15 and 18).
The Al Lefevre September Slam was postponed from last Saturday to this Saturday.