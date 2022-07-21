Little League All-Star update
SENECA — At Cranberry Little League in Seneca, Butler Township, the 11-and-12 baseball champion, faced District 3 champion LeBoeuf while Cambridge Springs/Saegertown faces District 10 champion DuBois. The four-team double-elimination tournament runs through at least Friday.
In the Section I Tournament in the 9-and-10-year-old baseball tournament at Corry, District 10 champion St. Marys topped D25 champion Clarion, 8-2, in Monday’s first-round game. McLane edged Saegertown, 4-3, in the other first-round game. That four-team double-elimination tournament runs through at least Thursday.
In other all-star tournament action, the DuBois Junior Little League baseball team routed Titusville in Monday’s Section 1 opener in DuBois, 18-0 in five innings. It was set to face Cambridge Springs/Cochranton/Mid-East/Saegertown in Tuesday’s winners’ bracket final. The four-team double-elimination tournament finishes as early as Thursday.
Pinecrest Country Club golf roundup
BROOKVILLE — Results from last Thursday’s Men’s Day at Pinecrest Country Club, which had a one best ball of four format.
Josh Bish, Chris Neil, Vinnie Holt and Ron Ramolt combined to shoot a 55, one stroke better than Jeff and Zach Hepler, Rory Page and Mike Marron. Third with a 58 was the team of Tim Kammerdeiner, Dave Osborne, Dan Olson and Michael Fritz. Skins were won by Greg Rafferty (No. 1), Blake Rafferty (No. 4), Marron (Nos. 9 and 17), Bish (No. 11), Wade Northey (No. 16) and Fritz (No. 18).
Physicals slated at BAHS
BROOKVILLE — Free physicals for student-athletes interested/planning on playing a sport in the upcoming school year at Brookville Area High School are available at the scheduled times below. Sign-up sheets for each day along with physical packets are now available at the high school main office lobby from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
A physical form will soon be available on-line at basd.us as well. All athletes must have a physical conducted after June 1 — with the school setup or one’s private physician prior to playing a sport in the 2022-23 school year.
— Wednesday, July 27, 8 a.m. to noon.
— Wednesday, Aug. 3, 8 a.m. to noon.