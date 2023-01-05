Brookville junior high wrestlers win
BROOKVILLE — Going 4-6 on the mat while taking advantage of four forfeit wins, the Brookville Raiders junior high wrestlers topped Curwensville, 37-33, Tuesday night.
Parker McKillip and Blake Porter notched pins at 94 and 122 pounds respectively while Spencer Hammon won an 8-0 major decision at 138. Jordan Hankey won a 5-3 decision at 115.
The Raiders got forfeit wins at 87, 101 and 130 pounds.
Next up for Brookville is a trip to General McLane Friday at 5 p.m. The Raiders host Punxsutawney Jan. 17.
Swimmers back in action
WARREN — After a four-week layoff, the Brookville swimming teams get back in the water for a dual meet at Warren Thursday. Next Thursday, both teams hosts St. Marys at the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium.
The Raiders are 0-2 in dual meets while the Lady Raiders are 1-1.
Junior high hoops resume
PUNXSUTAWNEY — All three Brookville junior high boys’ basketball teams resume their schedules Thursday with games at Punxsutawney.
The ninth-graders are 3-1 while both the seventh-graders and eighth-graders sport 3-2 records.
After Thursday, the seventh-and-eighth graders play four straight games at home starting with Kane and Bradford next Wednesday and Friday starting at 4 p.m. in the auxiliary gymnasium with the seventh-graders playing first.
The ninth-graders host a tournament Jan. 14.